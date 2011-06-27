Used 2015 Volkswagen CC Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CC Sedan
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,595*
Total Cash Price
$14,533
R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,151*
Total Cash Price
$19,520
R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$50,587*
Total Cash Price
$20,090
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$49,510*
Total Cash Price
$19,662
V6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,312*
Total Cash Price
$14,818
Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$52,022*
Total Cash Price
$20,660
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,877*
Total Cash Price
$14,248
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,877*
Total Cash Price
$14,248
R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,541*
Total Cash Price
$16,100
R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,487*
Total Cash Price
$17,668
Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,694*
Total Cash Price
$16,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CC Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$4,370
|Maintenance
|$1,259
|$660
|$252
|$2,154
|$1,681
|$6,006
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$805
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$972
|Financing
|$781
|$628
|$466
|$291
|$105
|$2,272
|Depreciation
|$4,036
|$1,809
|$1,545
|$1,318
|$1,124
|$9,833
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,998
|$6,426
|$5,785
|$7,500
|$6,885
|$36,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CC Sedan R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,106
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,869
|Maintenance
|$1,691
|$886
|$338
|$2,893
|$2,258
|$8,067
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,081
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,306
|Financing
|$1,049
|$844
|$626
|$390
|$141
|$3,051
|Depreciation
|$5,421
|$2,430
|$2,076
|$1,770
|$1,510
|$13,207
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,429
|$8,631
|$7,771
|$10,074
|$9,248
|$49,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CC Sedan R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,244
|$1,280
|$6,040
|Maintenance
|$1,740
|$912
|$348
|$2,978
|$2,324
|$8,302
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,112
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,344
|Financing
|$1,080
|$869
|$644
|$402
|$145
|$3,140
|Depreciation
|$5,579
|$2,501
|$2,136
|$1,822
|$1,554
|$13,592
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,821
|$8,883
|$7,998
|$10,368
|$9,518
|$50,587
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CC Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$5,912
|Maintenance
|$1,703
|$893
|$341
|$2,915
|$2,274
|$8,125
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,089
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,315
|Financing
|$1,057
|$850
|$631
|$393
|$142
|$3,073
|Depreciation
|$5,461
|$2,448
|$2,091
|$1,783
|$1,521
|$13,303
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,527
|$8,694
|$7,827
|$10,147
|$9,315
|$49,510
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CC Sedan V6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$864
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$4,455
|Maintenance
|$1,283
|$673
|$257
|$2,196
|$1,714
|$6,124
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$821
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$991
|Financing
|$797
|$641
|$475
|$296
|$107
|$2,316
|Depreciation
|$4,115
|$1,845
|$1,576
|$1,344
|$1,146
|$10,026
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,194
|$6,552
|$5,899
|$7,647
|$7,020
|$37,312
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CC Sedan Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,279
|$1,317
|$6,212
|Maintenance
|$1,789
|$938
|$358
|$3,062
|$2,390
|$8,538
|Repairs
|$834
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,322
|$1,543
|$5,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,144
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,382
|Financing
|$1,111
|$893
|$663
|$413
|$149
|$3,229
|Depreciation
|$5,738
|$2,572
|$2,197
|$1,873
|$1,598
|$13,978
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,213
|$9,135
|$8,224
|$10,662
|$9,788
|$52,022
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CC Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$4,284
|Maintenance
|$1,234
|$647
|$247
|$2,112
|$1,648
|$5,888
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$789
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$953
|Financing
|$766
|$616
|$457
|$285
|$103
|$2,227
|Depreciation
|$3,957
|$1,774
|$1,515
|$1,292
|$1,102
|$9,640
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,802
|$6,300
|$5,672
|$7,353
|$6,750
|$35,877
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CC Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$4,284
|Maintenance
|$1,234
|$647
|$247
|$2,112
|$1,648
|$5,888
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$789
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$953
|Financing
|$766
|$616
|$457
|$285
|$103
|$2,227
|Depreciation
|$3,957
|$1,774
|$1,515
|$1,292
|$1,102
|$9,640
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,802
|$6,300
|$5,672
|$7,353
|$6,750
|$35,877
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CC Sedan R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,841
|Maintenance
|$1,394
|$731
|$279
|$2,387
|$1,862
|$6,653
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$892
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,077
|Financing
|$866
|$696
|$516
|$322
|$116
|$2,517
|Depreciation
|$4,471
|$2,005
|$1,712
|$1,460
|$1,245
|$10,893
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,076
|$7,119
|$6,409
|$8,309
|$7,627
|$40,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CC Sedan R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$1,530
|$802
|$306
|$2,619
|$2,044
|$7,301
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$978
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,182
|Financing
|$950
|$764
|$567
|$353
|$128
|$2,761
|Depreciation
|$4,907
|$2,200
|$1,879
|$1,602
|$1,366
|$11,954
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,336
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,154
|$7,812
|$7,033
|$9,118
|$8,370
|$44,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CC Sedan Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$5,098
|Maintenance
|$1,468
|$770
|$294
|$2,513
|$1,961
|$7,007
|Repairs
|$684
|$794
|$928
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$939
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,134
|Financing
|$912
|$733
|$544
|$339
|$123
|$2,650
|Depreciation
|$4,709
|$2,111
|$1,803
|$1,537
|$1,311
|$11,472
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,664
|$7,497
|$6,750
|$8,750
|$8,033
|$42,694
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 CC
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volkswagen CC in Virginia is:not available
