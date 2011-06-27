Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Beetle Hatchback
1.8T Classic 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,750*
Total Cash Price
$15,842
1.8T S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,385*
Total Cash Price
$16,159
1.8T Dune 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,498*
Total Cash Price
$21,704
#PinkBeetle 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,768*
Total Cash Price
$22,337
R-Line SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,815*
Total Cash Price
$21,862
1.8T SEL 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,020*
Total Cash Price
$16,476
1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,038*
Total Cash Price
$22,971
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T Classic 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$4,114
|Maintenance
|$355
|$1,801
|$1,306
|$812
|$1,592
|$5,866
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$599
|$700
|$818
|$2,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$871
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,035
|Financing
|$852
|$685
|$507
|$318
|$114
|$2,476
|Depreciation
|$3,888
|$1,595
|$1,403
|$1,243
|$1,116
|$9,245
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,229
|$6,602
|$5,884
|$5,203
|$5,832
|$31,750
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$4,196
|Maintenance
|$362
|$1,837
|$1,332
|$828
|$1,624
|$5,983
|Repairs
|$359
|$522
|$611
|$714
|$834
|$3,041
|Taxes & Fees
|$888
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,056
|Financing
|$869
|$699
|$517
|$324
|$116
|$2,526
|Depreciation
|$3,966
|$1,627
|$1,431
|$1,268
|$1,138
|$9,430
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,394
|$6,734
|$6,002
|$5,307
|$5,949
|$32,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T Dune 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$5,636
|Maintenance
|$486
|$2,467
|$1,789
|$1,112
|$2,181
|$8,036
|Repairs
|$482
|$701
|$821
|$959
|$1,121
|$4,084
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,193
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,418
|Financing
|$1,167
|$938
|$695
|$436
|$156
|$3,392
|Depreciation
|$5,327
|$2,185
|$1,922
|$1,703
|$1,529
|$12,666
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,274
|$9,045
|$8,061
|$7,128
|$7,990
|$43,498
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Hatchback #PinkBeetle 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$5,801
|Maintenance
|$501
|$2,539
|$1,841
|$1,145
|$2,245
|$8,271
|Repairs
|$496
|$722
|$845
|$987
|$1,153
|$4,203
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,228
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,459
|Financing
|$1,201
|$966
|$715
|$448
|$161
|$3,491
|Depreciation
|$5,482
|$2,249
|$1,978
|$1,753
|$1,574
|$13,035
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,603
|$9,309
|$8,296
|$7,336
|$8,223
|$44,768
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Hatchback R-Line SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$5,677
|Maintenance
|$490
|$2,485
|$1,802
|$1,121
|$2,197
|$8,095
|Repairs
|$486
|$707
|$827
|$966
|$1,129
|$4,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,202
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,428
|Financing
|$1,176
|$945
|$700
|$439
|$157
|$3,417
|Depreciation
|$5,365
|$2,201
|$1,936
|$1,715
|$1,540
|$12,758
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,356
|$9,111
|$8,120
|$7,180
|$8,048
|$43,815
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T SEL 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$4,279
|Maintenance
|$369
|$1,873
|$1,358
|$844
|$1,656
|$6,101
|Repairs
|$366
|$532
|$623
|$728
|$851
|$3,100
|Taxes & Fees
|$906
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,076
|Financing
|$886
|$712
|$527
|$331
|$119
|$2,575
|Depreciation
|$4,044
|$1,659
|$1,459
|$1,293
|$1,161
|$9,615
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,558
|$6,866
|$6,119
|$5,411
|$6,065
|$33,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,264
|$5,965
|Maintenance
|$515
|$2,611
|$1,894
|$1,177
|$2,308
|$8,506
|Repairs
|$510
|$742
|$869
|$1,015
|$1,186
|$4,322
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,263
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,501
|Financing
|$1,235
|$993
|$735
|$461
|$165
|$3,590
|Depreciation
|$5,638
|$2,313
|$2,034
|$1,802
|$1,618
|$13,405
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,932
|$9,573
|$8,532
|$7,544
|$8,456
|$46,038
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Beetle
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle in Virginia is:not available
