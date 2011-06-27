Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Beetle Diesel
2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,978*
Total Cash Price
$14,652
2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$30,158*
Total Cash Price
$11,337
2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$29,305*
Total Cash Price
$11,016
2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,848*
Total Cash Price
$13,476
2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,141*
Total Cash Price
$12,834
Beetle Hatchback
1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,020*
Total Cash Price
$10,909
1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,116*
Total Cash Price
$15,080
GSR PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,262*
Total Cash Price
$14,759
1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Premium (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,589*
Total Cash Price
$11,123
2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,254*
Total Cash Price
$15,508
1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,451*
Total Cash Price
$10,695
R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$32,150*
Total Cash Price
$12,085
2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,279*
Total Cash Price
$13,262
1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,857*
Total Cash Price
$12,727
2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,555*
Total Cash Price
$14,117
R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,986*
Total Cash Price
$13,904
GSR 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,279*
Total Cash Price
$13,262
R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,995*
Total Cash Price
$13,155
R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,865*
Total Cash Price
$11,978
1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,020*
Total Cash Price
$10,909
GSR PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,279*
Total Cash Price
$13,262
1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,279*
Total Cash Price
$13,262
2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,831*
Total Cash Price
$14,973
1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,400*
Total Cash Price
$15,187
R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,150*
Total Cash Price
$12,085
2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,581*
Total Cash Price
$11,871
R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,719*
Total Cash Price
$12,299
GSR 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$29,305*
Total Cash Price
$11,016
R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,840*
Total Cash Price
$14,224
2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,133*
Total Cash Price
$13,583
R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,702*
Total Cash Price
$13,797
1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,116*
Total Cash Price
$15,080
2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$39,262*
Total Cash Price
$14,759
2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$42,392*
Total Cash Price
$15,936
2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,840*
Total Cash Price
$14,224
1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,589*
Total Cash Price
$11,123
R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,572*
Total Cash Price
$12,620
1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,141*
Total Cash Price
$12,834
1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,831*
Total Cash Price
$14,973
R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,417*
Total Cash Price
$13,690
1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,736*
Total Cash Price
$10,802
2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,116*
Total Cash Price
$15,080
R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$32,434*
Total Cash Price
$12,192
2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,451*
Total Cash Price
$10,695
R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,710*
Total Cash Price
$13,048
2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,124*
Total Cash Price
$14,331
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Diesel 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,425
|Maintenance
|$922
|$337
|$2,781
|$486
|$2,232
|$6,758
|Repairs
|$686
|$797
|$933
|$1,089
|$1,271
|$4,777
|Taxes & Fees
|$827
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,052
|Financing
|$788
|$634
|$469
|$293
|$107
|$2,291
|Depreciation
|$3,991
|$1,617
|$1,422
|$1,262
|$1,132
|$9,423
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,979
|$6,288
|$8,593
|$6,207
|$7,910
|$38,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Diesel 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$890
|$4,198
|Maintenance
|$713
|$261
|$2,152
|$376
|$1,727
|$5,229
|Repairs
|$531
|$617
|$722
|$843
|$984
|$3,696
|Taxes & Fees
|$640
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$814
|Financing
|$610
|$491
|$363
|$227
|$83
|$1,772
|Depreciation
|$3,088
|$1,251
|$1,100
|$976
|$876
|$7,291
|Fuel
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$1,518
|$7,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,721
|$4,865
|$6,648
|$4,803
|$6,120
|$30,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Diesel 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$4,079
|Maintenance
|$693
|$253
|$2,091
|$366
|$1,678
|$5,081
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$701
|$819
|$956
|$3,592
|Taxes & Fees
|$622
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$791
|Financing
|$592
|$477
|$352
|$220
|$80
|$1,722
|Depreciation
|$3,000
|$1,215
|$1,069
|$949
|$851
|$7,084
|Fuel
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$6,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,503
|$4,728
|$6,460
|$4,667
|$5,947
|$29,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Diesel 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,990
|Maintenance
|$848
|$310
|$2,558
|$447
|$2,053
|$6,216
|Repairs
|$631
|$733
|$858
|$1,002
|$1,169
|$4,394
|Taxes & Fees
|$761
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$968
|Financing
|$725
|$583
|$431
|$270
|$98
|$2,107
|Depreciation
|$3,670
|$1,487
|$1,308
|$1,160
|$1,041
|$8,666
|Fuel
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,804
|$8,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,178
|$5,783
|$7,903
|$5,709
|$7,275
|$35,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Diesel 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$949
|$978
|$1,008
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$808
|$295
|$2,436
|$426
|$1,955
|$5,920
|Repairs
|$601
|$698
|$817
|$954
|$1,114
|$4,184
|Taxes & Fees
|$725
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$922
|Financing
|$690
|$556
|$410
|$257
|$94
|$2,006
|Depreciation
|$3,496
|$1,416
|$1,246
|$1,105
|$991
|$8,254
|Fuel
|$1,526
|$1,572
|$1,619
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$8,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,741
|$5,508
|$7,526
|$5,437
|$6,929
|$34,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$857
|$4,039
|Maintenance
|$686
|$251
|$2,071
|$362
|$1,662
|$5,032
|Repairs
|$511
|$594
|$695
|$811
|$947
|$3,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$616
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$783
|Financing
|$587
|$472
|$349
|$218
|$80
|$1,705
|Depreciation
|$2,971
|$1,204
|$1,059
|$939
|$843
|$7,016
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,430
|$4,682
|$6,397
|$4,622
|$5,889
|$29,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,584
|Maintenance
|$949
|$347
|$2,862
|$501
|$2,297
|$6,956
|Repairs
|$706
|$821
|$960
|$1,121
|$1,308
|$4,917
|Taxes & Fees
|$852
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,083
|Financing
|$811
|$653
|$482
|$302
|$110
|$2,358
|Depreciation
|$4,107
|$1,664
|$1,464
|$1,299
|$1,165
|$9,698
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,270
|$6,472
|$8,844
|$6,389
|$8,141
|$40,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback GSR PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$929
|$339
|$2,801
|$490
|$2,248
|$6,808
|Repairs
|$691
|$803
|$940
|$1,097
|$1,281
|$4,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$834
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,060
|Financing
|$793
|$639
|$472
|$295
|$108
|$2,307
|Depreciation
|$4,020
|$1,628
|$1,432
|$1,271
|$1,140
|$9,492
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,052
|$6,334
|$8,655
|$6,253
|$7,968
|$39,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Premium (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$874
|$4,118
|Maintenance
|$700
|$256
|$2,111
|$369
|$1,694
|$5,130
|Repairs
|$521
|$605
|$708
|$827
|$965
|$3,626
|Taxes & Fees
|$628
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$799
|Financing
|$598
|$482
|$356
|$223
|$81
|$1,739
|Depreciation
|$3,030
|$1,227
|$1,080
|$958
|$859
|$7,153
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,575
|$4,774
|$6,523
|$4,712
|$6,005
|$29,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$5,742
|Maintenance
|$976
|$357
|$2,944
|$515
|$2,362
|$7,153
|Repairs
|$726
|$844
|$987
|$1,153
|$1,346
|$5,056
|Taxes & Fees
|$876
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,114
|Financing
|$834
|$671
|$496
|$310
|$113
|$2,424
|Depreciation
|$4,224
|$1,711
|$1,505
|$1,335
|$1,198
|$9,973
|Fuel
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$1,956
|$2,016
|$2,076
|$9,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,562
|$6,656
|$9,094
|$6,570
|$8,372
|$41,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$3,960
|Maintenance
|$673
|$246
|$2,030
|$355
|$1,629
|$4,933
|Repairs
|$501
|$582
|$681
|$795
|$928
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$604
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$768
|Financing
|$575
|$463
|$342
|$214
|$78
|$1,672
|Depreciation
|$2,913
|$1,180
|$1,038
|$921
|$826
|$6,878
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,284
|$4,590
|$6,272
|$4,531
|$5,774
|$28,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$4,475
|Maintenance
|$760
|$278
|$2,294
|$401
|$1,841
|$5,574
|Repairs
|$566
|$658
|$770
|$898
|$1,049
|$3,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$683
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$868
|Financing
|$650
|$523
|$386
|$242
|$88
|$1,889
|Depreciation
|$3,292
|$1,333
|$1,173
|$1,041
|$933
|$7,772
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$7,631
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,231
|$5,187
|$7,087
|$5,120
|$6,525
|$32,150
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$4,910
|Maintenance
|$835
|$305
|$2,517
|$440
|$2,020
|$6,117
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$749
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$952
|Financing
|$713
|$574
|$424
|$265
|$97
|$2,073
|Depreciation
|$3,612
|$1,463
|$1,287
|$1,142
|$1,024
|$8,529
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$8,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,032
|$5,692
|$7,777
|$5,618
|$7,160
|$35,279
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$1,000
|$4,712
|Maintenance
|$801
|$293
|$2,416
|$422
|$1,939
|$5,870
|Repairs
|$596
|$693
|$810
|$946
|$1,104
|$4,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$719
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$914
|Financing
|$684
|$551
|$407
|$255
|$93
|$1,990
|Depreciation
|$3,466
|$1,404
|$1,235
|$1,096
|$983
|$8,185
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,668
|$5,462
|$7,464
|$5,392
|$6,871
|$33,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$5,227
|Maintenance
|$888
|$325
|$2,680
|$469
|$2,150
|$6,512
|Repairs
|$661
|$768
|$899
|$1,049
|$1,225
|$4,603
|Taxes & Fees
|$797
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,014
|Financing
|$759
|$611
|$451
|$282
|$103
|$2,207
|Depreciation
|$3,845
|$1,558
|$1,370
|$1,216
|$1,090
|$9,079
|Fuel
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,890
|$8,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,615
|$6,059
|$8,279
|$5,981
|$7,622
|$37,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,148
|Maintenance
|$875
|$320
|$2,639
|$462
|$2,118
|$6,413
|Repairs
|$651
|$757
|$885
|$1,034
|$1,206
|$4,533
|Taxes & Fees
|$785
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$998
|Financing
|$748
|$602
|$445
|$278
|$101
|$2,174
|Depreciation
|$3,787
|$1,534
|$1,349
|$1,197
|$1,074
|$8,941
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,703
|$1,754
|$1,807
|$1,862
|$8,779
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,469
|$5,967
|$8,154
|$5,890
|$7,506
|$36,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback GSR 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$4,910
|Maintenance
|$835
|$305
|$2,517
|$440
|$2,020
|$6,117
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$749
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$952
|Financing
|$713
|$574
|$424
|$265
|$97
|$2,073
|Depreciation
|$3,612
|$1,463
|$1,287
|$1,142
|$1,024
|$8,529
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$8,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,032
|$5,692
|$7,777
|$5,618
|$7,160
|$35,279
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$4,871
|Maintenance
|$828
|$303
|$2,497
|$437
|$2,004
|$6,068
|Repairs
|$616
|$716
|$838
|$978
|$1,141
|$4,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$743
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$945
|Financing
|$707
|$569
|$421
|$263
|$96
|$2,057
|Depreciation
|$3,583
|$1,451
|$1,277
|$1,133
|$1,016
|$8,460
|Fuel
|$1,565
|$1,611
|$1,659
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$8,306
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,959
|$5,646
|$7,715
|$5,573
|$7,102
|$34,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$941
|$4,435
|Maintenance
|$754
|$276
|$2,274
|$398
|$1,824
|$5,525
|Repairs
|$561
|$652
|$763
|$890
|$1,039
|$3,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$676
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$860
|Financing
|$644
|$519
|$383
|$240
|$87
|$1,873
|Depreciation
|$3,263
|$1,322
|$1,163
|$1,032
|$925
|$7,703
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,563
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,158
|$5,141
|$7,025
|$5,075
|$6,467
|$31,865
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$857
|$4,039
|Maintenance
|$686
|$251
|$2,071
|$362
|$1,662
|$5,032
|Repairs
|$511
|$594
|$695
|$811
|$947
|$3,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$616
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$783
|Financing
|$587
|$472
|$349
|$218
|$80
|$1,705
|Depreciation
|$2,971
|$1,204
|$1,059
|$939
|$843
|$7,016
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,430
|$4,682
|$6,397
|$4,622
|$5,889
|$29,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback GSR PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$4,910
|Maintenance
|$835
|$305
|$2,517
|$440
|$2,020
|$6,117
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$749
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$952
|Financing
|$713
|$574
|$424
|$265
|$97
|$2,073
|Depreciation
|$3,612
|$1,463
|$1,287
|$1,142
|$1,024
|$8,529
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$8,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,032
|$5,692
|$7,777
|$5,618
|$7,160
|$35,279
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$4,910
|Maintenance
|$835
|$305
|$2,517
|$440
|$2,020
|$6,117
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$749
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$952
|Financing
|$713
|$574
|$424
|$265
|$97
|$2,073
|Depreciation
|$3,612
|$1,463
|$1,287
|$1,142
|$1,024
|$8,529
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$8,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,032
|$5,692
|$7,777
|$5,618
|$7,160
|$35,279
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,544
|Maintenance
|$942
|$344
|$2,842
|$497
|$2,281
|$6,906
|Repairs
|$701
|$815
|$953
|$1,113
|$1,299
|$4,882
|Taxes & Fees
|$846
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,075
|Financing
|$805
|$648
|$479
|$300
|$109
|$2,341
|Depreciation
|$4,078
|$1,652
|$1,453
|$1,289
|$1,156
|$9,629
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,834
|$1,889
|$1,946
|$2,005
|$9,454
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,198
|$6,426
|$8,781
|$6,343
|$8,084
|$39,831
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,193
|$5,623
|Maintenance
|$956
|$349
|$2,883
|$504
|$2,313
|$7,005
|Repairs
|$711
|$826
|$967
|$1,129
|$1,318
|$4,952
|Taxes & Fees
|$858
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,091
|Financing
|$817
|$657
|$486
|$304
|$111
|$2,374
|Depreciation
|$4,136
|$1,676
|$1,474
|$1,308
|$1,173
|$9,767
|Fuel
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,916
|$1,974
|$2,033
|$9,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,343
|$6,518
|$8,906
|$6,434
|$8,199
|$40,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$4,475
|Maintenance
|$760
|$278
|$2,294
|$401
|$1,841
|$5,574
|Repairs
|$566
|$658
|$770
|$898
|$1,049
|$3,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$683
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$868
|Financing
|$650
|$523
|$386
|$242
|$88
|$1,889
|Depreciation
|$3,292
|$1,333
|$1,173
|$1,041
|$933
|$7,772
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$7,631
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,231
|$5,187
|$7,087
|$5,120
|$6,525
|$32,150
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$852
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$4,396
|Maintenance
|$747
|$273
|$2,253
|$394
|$1,808
|$5,476
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$756
|$882
|$1,030
|$3,871
|Taxes & Fees
|$670
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$852
|Financing
|$638
|$514
|$380
|$238
|$87
|$1,856
|Depreciation
|$3,233
|$1,310
|$1,152
|$1,022
|$917
|$7,635
|Fuel
|$1,412
|$1,454
|$1,497
|$1,543
|$1,590
|$7,496
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,085
|$5,095
|$6,962
|$5,029
|$6,409
|$31,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$4,554
|Maintenance
|$774
|$283
|$2,335
|$408
|$1,873
|$5,673
|Repairs
|$576
|$669
|$783
|$914
|$1,067
|$4,010
|Taxes & Fees
|$695
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$883
|Financing
|$661
|$532
|$393
|$246
|$90
|$1,923
|Depreciation
|$3,350
|$1,357
|$1,194
|$1,059
|$950
|$7,910
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,647
|$7,766
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,377
|$5,279
|$7,213
|$5,211
|$6,640
|$32,719
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback GSR 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$4,079
|Maintenance
|$693
|$253
|$2,091
|$366
|$1,678
|$5,081
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$701
|$819
|$956
|$3,592
|Taxes & Fees
|$622
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$791
|Financing
|$592
|$477
|$352
|$220
|$80
|$1,722
|Depreciation
|$3,000
|$1,215
|$1,069
|$949
|$851
|$7,084
|Fuel
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$6,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,503
|$4,728
|$6,460
|$4,667
|$5,947
|$29,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$5,267
|Maintenance
|$895
|$327
|$2,700
|$472
|$2,167
|$6,561
|Repairs
|$666
|$774
|$906
|$1,057
|$1,234
|$4,638
|Taxes & Fees
|$803
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,021
|Financing
|$765
|$616
|$455
|$285
|$104
|$2,224
|Depreciation
|$3,874
|$1,569
|$1,381
|$1,225
|$1,099
|$9,148
|Fuel
|$1,692
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,849
|$1,905
|$8,981
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,688
|$6,105
|$8,342
|$6,026
|$7,679
|$37,840
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$5,029
|Maintenance
|$855
|$312
|$2,578
|$451
|$2,069
|$6,265
|Repairs
|$636
|$739
|$865
|$1,010
|$1,179
|$4,428
|Taxes & Fees
|$767
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$975
|Financing
|$730
|$588
|$434
|$272
|$99
|$2,123
|Depreciation
|$3,700
|$1,499
|$1,318
|$1,170
|$1,049
|$8,735
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,251
|$5,829
|$7,965
|$5,754
|$7,333
|$36,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$1,084
|$5,108
|Maintenance
|$868
|$317
|$2,619
|$458
|$2,101
|$6,364
|Repairs
|$646
|$751
|$878
|$1,026
|$1,197
|$4,498
|Taxes & Fees
|$779
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$991
|Financing
|$742
|$597
|$441
|$276
|$101
|$2,157
|Depreciation
|$3,758
|$1,522
|$1,339
|$1,188
|$1,066
|$8,873
|Fuel
|$1,641
|$1,690
|$1,740
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$8,711
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,396
|$5,921
|$8,091
|$5,845
|$7,448
|$36,702
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,584
|Maintenance
|$949
|$347
|$2,862
|$501
|$2,297
|$6,956
|Repairs
|$706
|$821
|$960
|$1,121
|$1,308
|$4,917
|Taxes & Fees
|$852
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,083
|Financing
|$811
|$653
|$482
|$302
|$110
|$2,358
|Depreciation
|$4,107
|$1,664
|$1,464
|$1,299
|$1,165
|$9,698
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,270
|$6,472
|$8,844
|$6,389
|$8,141
|$40,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$929
|$339
|$2,801
|$490
|$2,248
|$6,808
|Repairs
|$691
|$803
|$940
|$1,097
|$1,281
|$4,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$834
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,060
|Financing
|$793
|$639
|$472
|$295
|$108
|$2,307
|Depreciation
|$4,020
|$1,628
|$1,432
|$1,271
|$1,140
|$9,492
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,052
|$6,334
|$8,655
|$6,253
|$7,968
|$39,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,252
|$5,900
|Maintenance
|$1,003
|$367
|$3,025
|$529
|$2,427
|$7,350
|Repairs
|$746
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,185
|$1,383
|$5,196
|Taxes & Fees
|$900
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,144
|Financing
|$857
|$690
|$510
|$319
|$116
|$2,491
|Depreciation
|$4,340
|$1,758
|$1,547
|$1,372
|$1,231
|$10,248
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,010
|$2,071
|$2,134
|$10,062
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,853
|$6,839
|$9,345
|$6,751
|$8,603
|$42,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$5,267
|Maintenance
|$895
|$327
|$2,700
|$472
|$2,167
|$6,561
|Repairs
|$666
|$774
|$906
|$1,057
|$1,234
|$4,638
|Taxes & Fees
|$803
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,021
|Financing
|$765
|$616
|$455
|$285
|$104
|$2,224
|Depreciation
|$3,874
|$1,569
|$1,381
|$1,225
|$1,099
|$9,148
|Fuel
|$1,692
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,849
|$1,905
|$8,981
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,688
|$6,105
|$8,342
|$6,026
|$7,679
|$37,840
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$874
|$4,118
|Maintenance
|$700
|$256
|$2,111
|$369
|$1,694
|$5,130
|Repairs
|$521
|$605
|$708
|$827
|$965
|$3,626
|Taxes & Fees
|$628
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$799
|Financing
|$598
|$482
|$356
|$223
|$81
|$1,739
|Depreciation
|$3,030
|$1,227
|$1,080
|$958
|$859
|$7,153
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,575
|$4,774
|$6,523
|$4,712
|$6,005
|$29,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$906
|$933
|$962
|$991
|$4,673
|Maintenance
|$794
|$290
|$2,395
|$419
|$1,922
|$5,821
|Repairs
|$591
|$687
|$804
|$938
|$1,095
|$4,115
|Taxes & Fees
|$713
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$906
|Financing
|$679
|$546
|$404
|$253
|$92
|$1,973
|Depreciation
|$3,437
|$1,392
|$1,225
|$1,087
|$975
|$8,116
|Fuel
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,690
|$7,969
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,595
|$5,416
|$7,401
|$5,347
|$6,813
|$33,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$949
|$978
|$1,008
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$808
|$295
|$2,436
|$426
|$1,955
|$5,920
|Repairs
|$601
|$698
|$817
|$954
|$1,114
|$4,184
|Taxes & Fees
|$725
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$922
|Financing
|$690
|$556
|$410
|$257
|$94
|$2,006
|Depreciation
|$3,496
|$1,416
|$1,246
|$1,105
|$991
|$8,254
|Fuel
|$1,526
|$1,572
|$1,619
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$8,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,741
|$5,508
|$7,526
|$5,437
|$6,929
|$34,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,544
|Maintenance
|$942
|$344
|$2,842
|$497
|$2,281
|$6,906
|Repairs
|$701
|$815
|$953
|$1,113
|$1,299
|$4,882
|Taxes & Fees
|$846
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,075
|Financing
|$805
|$648
|$479
|$300
|$109
|$2,341
|Depreciation
|$4,078
|$1,652
|$1,453
|$1,289
|$1,156
|$9,629
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,834
|$1,889
|$1,946
|$2,005
|$9,454
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,198
|$6,426
|$8,781
|$6,343
|$8,084
|$39,831
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$5,069
|Maintenance
|$861
|$315
|$2,598
|$454
|$2,085
|$6,314
|Repairs
|$641
|$745
|$872
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$4,463
|Taxes & Fees
|$773
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$983
|Financing
|$736
|$593
|$438
|$274
|$100
|$2,140
|Depreciation
|$3,729
|$1,510
|$1,329
|$1,179
|$1,057
|$8,804
|Fuel
|$1,628
|$1,677
|$1,727
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$8,644
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,324
|$5,875
|$8,028
|$5,800
|$7,391
|$36,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$4,000
|Maintenance
|$680
|$248
|$2,050
|$359
|$1,645
|$4,982
|Repairs
|$506
|$588
|$688
|$803
|$937
|$3,522
|Taxes & Fees
|$610
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$776
|Financing
|$581
|$468
|$345
|$216
|$79
|$1,689
|Depreciation
|$2,942
|$1,192
|$1,048
|$930
|$834
|$6,947
|Fuel
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,404
|$1,446
|$6,821
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,357
|$4,636
|$6,335
|$4,576
|$5,832
|$28,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,584
|Maintenance
|$949
|$347
|$2,862
|$501
|$2,297
|$6,956
|Repairs
|$706
|$821
|$960
|$1,121
|$1,308
|$4,917
|Taxes & Fees
|$852
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,083
|Financing
|$811
|$653
|$482
|$302
|$110
|$2,358
|Depreciation
|$4,107
|$1,664
|$1,464
|$1,299
|$1,165
|$9,698
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,270
|$6,472
|$8,844
|$6,389
|$8,141
|$40,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$958
|$4,514
|Maintenance
|$767
|$280
|$2,314
|$405
|$1,857
|$5,624
|Repairs
|$571
|$663
|$776
|$906
|$1,058
|$3,975
|Taxes & Fees
|$689
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$876
|Financing
|$656
|$528
|$390
|$244
|$89
|$1,906
|Depreciation
|$3,321
|$1,345
|$1,183
|$1,050
|$942
|$7,841
|Fuel
|$1,450
|$1,493
|$1,538
|$1,585
|$1,632
|$7,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,304
|$5,233
|$7,150
|$5,165
|$6,582
|$32,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$3,960
|Maintenance
|$673
|$246
|$2,030
|$355
|$1,629
|$4,933
|Repairs
|$501
|$582
|$681
|$795
|$928
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$604
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$768
|Financing
|$575
|$463
|$342
|$214
|$78
|$1,672
|Depreciation
|$2,913
|$1,180
|$1,038
|$921
|$826
|$6,878
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,284
|$4,590
|$6,272
|$4,531
|$5,774
|$28,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,025
|$4,831
|Maintenance
|$821
|$300
|$2,477
|$433
|$1,987
|$6,018
|Repairs
|$611
|$710
|$831
|$970
|$1,132
|$4,254
|Taxes & Fees
|$737
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$937
|Financing
|$702
|$565
|$417
|$261
|$95
|$2,040
|Depreciation
|$3,554
|$1,440
|$1,266
|$1,124
|$1,008
|$8,391
|Fuel
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$8,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,886
|$5,600
|$7,652
|$5,528
|$7,044
|$34,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,126
|$5,306
|Maintenance
|$902
|$330
|$2,720
|$476
|$2,183
|$6,610
|Repairs
|$671
|$780
|$913
|$1,065
|$1,244
|$4,673
|Taxes & Fees
|$809
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,029
|Financing
|$771
|$620
|$458
|$287
|$105
|$2,240
|Depreciation
|$3,903
|$1,581
|$1,391
|$1,234
|$1,107
|$9,217
|Fuel
|$1,704
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$1,919
|$9,049
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,761
|$6,151
|$8,404
|$6,072
|$7,737
|$38,124
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Beetle
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019