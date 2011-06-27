  1. Home
Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Cost to Own

More about the 2014 Beetle

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Beetle Diesel

2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

True Cost to Own

$38,978*

Total Cash Price

$14,652

2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$30,158*

Total Cash Price

$11,337

2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$29,305*

Total Cash Price

$11,016

2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$35,848*

Total Cash Price

$13,476

2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

True Cost to Own

$34,141*

Total Cash Price

$12,834

Beetle Hatchback

1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$29,020*

Total Cash Price

$10,909

1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$40,116*

Total Cash Price

$15,080

GSR PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$39,262*

Total Cash Price

$14,759

1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Premium (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$29,589*

Total Cash Price

$11,123

2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$41,254*

Total Cash Price

$15,508

1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$28,451*

Total Cash Price

$10,695

R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$32,150*

Total Cash Price

$12,085

2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$35,279*

Total Cash Price

$13,262

1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$33,857*

Total Cash Price

$12,727

2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$37,555*

Total Cash Price

$14,117

R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$36,986*

Total Cash Price

$13,904

GSR 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$35,279*

Total Cash Price

$13,262

R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$34,995*

Total Cash Price

$13,155

R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$31,865*

Total Cash Price

$11,978

1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$29,020*

Total Cash Price

$10,909

GSR PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$35,279*

Total Cash Price

$13,262

1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$35,279*

Total Cash Price

$13,262

2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$39,831*

Total Cash Price

$14,973

1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$40,400*

Total Cash Price

$15,187

R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$32,150*

Total Cash Price

$12,085

2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$31,581*

Total Cash Price

$11,871

R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$32,719*

Total Cash Price

$12,299

GSR 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$29,305*

Total Cash Price

$11,016

R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$37,840*

Total Cash Price

$14,224

2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$36,133*

Total Cash Price

$13,583

R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$36,702*

Total Cash Price

$13,797

1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$40,116*

Total Cash Price

$15,080

2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$39,262*

Total Cash Price

$14,759

2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$42,392*

Total Cash Price

$15,936

2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$37,840*

Total Cash Price

$14,224

1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$29,589*

Total Cash Price

$11,123

R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$33,572*

Total Cash Price

$12,620

1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$34,141*

Total Cash Price

$12,834

1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$39,831*

Total Cash Price

$14,973

R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$36,417*

Total Cash Price

$13,690

1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$28,736*

Total Cash Price

$10,802

2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$40,116*

Total Cash Price

$15,080

R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$32,434*

Total Cash Price

$12,192

2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$28,451*

Total Cash Price

$10,695

R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$34,710*

Total Cash Price

$13,048

2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$38,124*

Total Cash Price

$14,331

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Diesel 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,117$1,151$5,425
Maintenance$922$337$2,781$486$2,232$6,758
Repairs$686$797$933$1,089$1,271$4,777
Taxes & Fees$827$56$56$56$56$1,052
Financing$788$634$469$293$107$2,291
Depreciation$3,991$1,617$1,422$1,262$1,132$9,423
Fuel$1,743$1,795$1,848$1,904$1,962$9,252
True Cost to Own®$9,979$6,288$8,593$6,207$7,910$38,978

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Diesel 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$791$814$838$864$890$4,198
Maintenance$713$261$2,152$376$1,727$5,229
Repairs$531$617$722$843$984$3,696
Taxes & Fees$640$43$43$43$43$814
Financing$610$491$363$227$83$1,772
Depreciation$3,088$1,251$1,100$976$876$7,291
Fuel$1,348$1,389$1,430$1,473$1,518$7,158
True Cost to Own®$7,721$4,865$6,648$4,803$6,120$30,158

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Diesel 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$768$791$815$839$865$4,079
Maintenance$693$253$2,091$366$1,678$5,081
Repairs$516$599$701$819$956$3,592
Taxes & Fees$622$42$42$42$42$791
Financing$592$477$352$220$80$1,722
Depreciation$3,000$1,215$1,069$949$851$7,084
Fuel$1,310$1,349$1,389$1,432$1,475$6,956
True Cost to Own®$7,503$4,728$6,460$4,667$5,947$29,305

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Diesel 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$968$997$1,027$1,058$4,990
Maintenance$848$310$2,558$447$2,053$6,216
Repairs$631$733$858$1,002$1,169$4,394
Taxes & Fees$761$52$52$52$52$968
Financing$725$583$431$270$98$2,107
Depreciation$3,670$1,487$1,308$1,160$1,041$8,666
Fuel$1,603$1,651$1,700$1,751$1,804$8,509
True Cost to Own®$9,178$5,783$7,903$5,709$7,275$35,848

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Diesel 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$895$922$949$978$1,008$4,752
Maintenance$808$295$2,436$426$1,955$5,920
Repairs$601$698$817$954$1,114$4,184
Taxes & Fees$725$49$49$49$49$922
Financing$690$556$410$257$94$2,006
Depreciation$3,496$1,416$1,246$1,105$991$8,254
Fuel$1,526$1,572$1,619$1,668$1,718$8,104
True Cost to Own®$8,741$5,508$7,526$5,437$6,929$34,141

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$761$783$807$831$857$4,039
Maintenance$686$251$2,071$362$1,662$5,032
Repairs$511$594$695$811$947$3,557
Taxes & Fees$616$42$42$42$42$783
Financing$587$472$349$218$80$1,705
Depreciation$2,971$1,204$1,059$939$843$7,016
Fuel$1,297$1,336$1,376$1,418$1,461$6,888
True Cost to Own®$7,430$4,682$6,397$4,622$5,889$29,020

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,052$1,083$1,115$1,149$1,184$5,584
Maintenance$949$347$2,862$501$2,297$6,956
Repairs$706$821$960$1,121$1,308$4,917
Taxes & Fees$852$58$58$58$58$1,083
Financing$811$653$482$302$110$2,358
Depreciation$4,107$1,664$1,464$1,299$1,165$9,698
Fuel$1,794$1,847$1,902$1,960$2,019$9,522
True Cost to Own®$10,270$6,472$8,844$6,389$8,141$40,116

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback GSR PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,029$1,060$1,092$1,125$1,159$5,465
Maintenance$929$339$2,801$490$2,248$6,808
Repairs$691$803$940$1,097$1,281$4,812
Taxes & Fees$834$57$57$57$57$1,060
Financing$793$639$472$295$108$2,307
Depreciation$4,020$1,628$1,432$1,271$1,140$9,492
Fuel$1,755$1,808$1,862$1,918$1,976$9,319
True Cost to Own®$10,052$6,334$8,655$6,253$7,968$39,262

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Premium (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$776$799$823$848$874$4,118
Maintenance$700$256$2,111$369$1,694$5,130
Repairs$521$605$708$827$965$3,626
Taxes & Fees$628$43$43$43$43$799
Financing$598$482$356$223$81$1,739
Depreciation$3,030$1,227$1,080$958$859$7,153
Fuel$1,323$1,362$1,403$1,446$1,489$7,023
True Cost to Own®$7,575$4,774$6,523$4,712$6,005$29,589

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,082$1,114$1,147$1,182$1,218$5,742
Maintenance$976$357$2,944$515$2,362$7,153
Repairs$726$844$987$1,153$1,346$5,056
Taxes & Fees$876$59$59$59$59$1,114
Financing$834$671$496$310$113$2,424
Depreciation$4,224$1,711$1,505$1,335$1,198$9,973
Fuel$1,844$1,900$1,956$2,016$2,076$9,792
True Cost to Own®$10,562$6,656$9,094$6,570$8,372$41,254

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$746$768$791$815$840$3,960
Maintenance$673$246$2,030$355$1,629$4,933
Repairs$501$582$681$795$928$3,487
Taxes & Fees$604$41$41$41$41$768
Financing$575$463$342$214$78$1,672
Depreciation$2,913$1,180$1,038$921$826$6,878
Fuel$1,272$1,310$1,349$1,390$1,432$6,753
True Cost to Own®$7,284$4,590$6,272$4,531$5,774$28,451

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$843$868$894$921$949$4,475
Maintenance$760$278$2,294$401$1,841$5,574
Repairs$566$658$770$898$1,049$3,940
Taxes & Fees$683$46$46$46$46$868
Financing$650$523$386$242$88$1,889
Depreciation$3,292$1,333$1,173$1,041$933$7,772
Fuel$1,437$1,480$1,524$1,571$1,618$7,631
True Cost to Own®$8,231$5,187$7,087$5,120$6,525$32,150

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$925$952$981$1,011$1,042$4,910
Maintenance$835$305$2,517$440$2,020$6,117
Repairs$621$722$844$986$1,151$4,324
Taxes & Fees$749$51$51$51$51$952
Financing$713$574$424$265$97$2,073
Depreciation$3,612$1,463$1,287$1,142$1,024$8,529
Fuel$1,577$1,624$1,673$1,724$1,776$8,374
True Cost to Own®$9,032$5,692$7,777$5,618$7,160$35,279

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$888$914$941$970$1,000$4,712
Maintenance$801$293$2,416$422$1,939$5,870
Repairs$596$693$810$946$1,104$4,150
Taxes & Fees$719$49$49$49$49$914
Financing$684$551$407$255$93$1,990
Depreciation$3,466$1,404$1,235$1,096$983$8,185
Fuel$1,514$1,559$1,605$1,654$1,704$8,036
True Cost to Own®$8,668$5,462$7,464$5,392$6,871$33,857

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$985$1,014$1,044$1,076$1,109$5,227
Maintenance$888$325$2,680$469$2,150$6,512
Repairs$661$768$899$1,049$1,225$4,603
Taxes & Fees$797$54$54$54$54$1,014
Financing$759$611$451$282$103$2,207
Depreciation$3,845$1,558$1,370$1,216$1,090$9,079
Fuel$1,679$1,729$1,781$1,835$1,890$8,914
True Cost to Own®$9,615$6,059$8,279$5,981$7,622$37,555

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$970$998$1,028$1,060$1,092$5,148
Maintenance$875$320$2,639$462$2,118$6,413
Repairs$651$757$885$1,034$1,206$4,533
Taxes & Fees$785$53$53$53$53$998
Financing$748$602$445$278$101$2,174
Depreciation$3,787$1,534$1,349$1,197$1,074$8,941
Fuel$1,654$1,703$1,754$1,807$1,862$8,779
True Cost to Own®$9,469$5,967$8,154$5,890$7,506$36,986

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback GSR 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$925$952$981$1,011$1,042$4,910
Maintenance$835$305$2,517$440$2,020$6,117
Repairs$621$722$844$986$1,151$4,324
Taxes & Fees$749$51$51$51$51$952
Financing$713$574$424$265$97$2,073
Depreciation$3,612$1,463$1,287$1,142$1,024$8,529
Fuel$1,577$1,624$1,673$1,724$1,776$8,374
True Cost to Own®$9,032$5,692$7,777$5,618$7,160$35,279

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$918$945$973$1,002$1,033$4,871
Maintenance$828$303$2,497$437$2,004$6,068
Repairs$616$716$838$978$1,141$4,289
Taxes & Fees$743$50$50$50$50$945
Financing$707$569$421$263$96$2,057
Depreciation$3,583$1,451$1,277$1,133$1,016$8,460
Fuel$1,565$1,611$1,659$1,710$1,761$8,306
True Cost to Own®$8,959$5,646$7,715$5,573$7,102$34,995

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$836$860$886$913$941$4,435
Maintenance$754$276$2,274$398$1,824$5,525
Repairs$561$652$763$890$1,039$3,905
Taxes & Fees$676$46$46$46$46$860
Financing$644$519$383$240$87$1,873
Depreciation$3,263$1,322$1,163$1,032$925$7,703
Fuel$1,425$1,467$1,511$1,557$1,604$7,563
True Cost to Own®$8,158$5,141$7,025$5,075$6,467$31,865

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$761$783$807$831$857$4,039
Maintenance$686$251$2,071$362$1,662$5,032
Repairs$511$594$695$811$947$3,557
Taxes & Fees$616$42$42$42$42$783
Financing$587$472$349$218$80$1,705
Depreciation$2,971$1,204$1,059$939$843$7,016
Fuel$1,297$1,336$1,376$1,418$1,461$6,888
True Cost to Own®$7,430$4,682$6,397$4,622$5,889$29,020

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback GSR PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$925$952$981$1,011$1,042$4,910
Maintenance$835$305$2,517$440$2,020$6,117
Repairs$621$722$844$986$1,151$4,324
Taxes & Fees$749$51$51$51$51$952
Financing$713$574$424$265$97$2,073
Depreciation$3,612$1,463$1,287$1,142$1,024$8,529
Fuel$1,577$1,624$1,673$1,724$1,776$8,374
True Cost to Own®$9,032$5,692$7,777$5,618$7,160$35,279

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$925$952$981$1,011$1,042$4,910
Maintenance$835$305$2,517$440$2,020$6,117
Repairs$621$722$844$986$1,151$4,324
Taxes & Fees$749$51$51$51$51$952
Financing$713$574$424$265$97$2,073
Depreciation$3,612$1,463$1,287$1,142$1,024$8,529
Fuel$1,577$1,624$1,673$1,724$1,776$8,374
True Cost to Own®$9,032$5,692$7,777$5,618$7,160$35,279

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,044$1,075$1,107$1,141$1,176$5,544
Maintenance$942$344$2,842$497$2,281$6,906
Repairs$701$815$953$1,113$1,299$4,882
Taxes & Fees$846$57$57$57$57$1,075
Financing$805$648$479$300$109$2,341
Depreciation$4,078$1,652$1,453$1,289$1,156$9,629
Fuel$1,781$1,834$1,889$1,946$2,005$9,454
True Cost to Own®$10,198$6,426$8,781$6,343$8,084$39,831

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,059$1,091$1,123$1,157$1,193$5,623
Maintenance$956$349$2,883$504$2,313$7,005
Repairs$711$826$967$1,129$1,318$4,952
Taxes & Fees$858$58$58$58$58$1,091
Financing$817$657$486$304$111$2,374
Depreciation$4,136$1,676$1,474$1,308$1,173$9,767
Fuel$1,806$1,860$1,916$1,974$2,033$9,589
True Cost to Own®$10,343$6,518$8,906$6,434$8,199$40,400

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$843$868$894$921$949$4,475
Maintenance$760$278$2,294$401$1,841$5,574
Repairs$566$658$770$898$1,049$3,940
Taxes & Fees$683$46$46$46$46$868
Financing$650$523$386$242$88$1,889
Depreciation$3,292$1,333$1,173$1,041$933$7,772
Fuel$1,437$1,480$1,524$1,571$1,618$7,631
True Cost to Own®$8,231$5,187$7,087$5,120$6,525$32,150

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$828$852$878$905$932$4,396
Maintenance$747$273$2,253$394$1,808$5,476
Repairs$556$646$756$882$1,030$3,871
Taxes & Fees$670$46$46$46$46$852
Financing$638$514$380$238$87$1,856
Depreciation$3,233$1,310$1,152$1,022$917$7,635
Fuel$1,412$1,454$1,497$1,543$1,590$7,496
True Cost to Own®$8,085$5,095$6,962$5,029$6,409$31,581

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$883$910$937$966$4,554
Maintenance$774$283$2,335$408$1,873$5,673
Repairs$576$669$783$914$1,067$4,010
Taxes & Fees$695$47$47$47$47$883
Financing$661$532$393$246$90$1,923
Depreciation$3,350$1,357$1,194$1,059$950$7,910
Fuel$1,463$1,506$1,551$1,598$1,647$7,766
True Cost to Own®$8,377$5,279$7,213$5,211$6,640$32,719

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback GSR 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$768$791$815$839$865$4,079
Maintenance$693$253$2,091$366$1,678$5,081
Repairs$516$599$701$819$956$3,592
Taxes & Fees$622$42$42$42$42$791
Financing$592$477$352$220$80$1,722
Depreciation$3,000$1,215$1,069$949$851$7,084
Fuel$1,310$1,349$1,389$1,432$1,475$6,956
True Cost to Own®$7,503$4,728$6,460$4,667$5,947$29,305

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$992$1,021$1,052$1,084$1,117$5,267
Maintenance$895$327$2,700$472$2,167$6,561
Repairs$666$774$906$1,057$1,234$4,638
Taxes & Fees$803$55$55$55$55$1,021
Financing$765$616$455$285$104$2,224
Depreciation$3,874$1,569$1,381$1,225$1,099$9,148
Fuel$1,692$1,742$1,794$1,849$1,905$8,981
True Cost to Own®$9,688$6,105$8,342$6,026$7,679$37,840

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$947$975$1,005$1,035$1,067$5,029
Maintenance$855$312$2,578$451$2,069$6,265
Repairs$636$739$865$1,010$1,179$4,428
Taxes & Fees$767$52$52$52$52$975
Financing$730$588$434$272$99$2,123
Depreciation$3,700$1,499$1,318$1,170$1,049$8,735
Fuel$1,615$1,664$1,713$1,765$1,819$8,576
True Cost to Own®$9,251$5,829$7,965$5,754$7,333$36,133

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$962$991$1,020$1,051$1,084$5,108
Maintenance$868$317$2,619$458$2,101$6,364
Repairs$646$751$878$1,026$1,197$4,498
Taxes & Fees$779$53$53$53$53$991
Financing$742$597$441$276$101$2,157
Depreciation$3,758$1,522$1,339$1,188$1,066$8,873
Fuel$1,641$1,690$1,740$1,793$1,847$8,711
True Cost to Own®$9,396$5,921$8,091$5,845$7,448$36,702

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,052$1,083$1,115$1,149$1,184$5,584
Maintenance$949$347$2,862$501$2,297$6,956
Repairs$706$821$960$1,121$1,308$4,917
Taxes & Fees$852$58$58$58$58$1,083
Financing$811$653$482$302$110$2,358
Depreciation$4,107$1,664$1,464$1,299$1,165$9,698
Fuel$1,794$1,847$1,902$1,960$2,019$9,522
True Cost to Own®$10,270$6,472$8,844$6,389$8,141$40,116

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,029$1,060$1,092$1,125$1,159$5,465
Maintenance$929$339$2,801$490$2,248$6,808
Repairs$691$803$940$1,097$1,281$4,812
Taxes & Fees$834$57$57$57$57$1,060
Financing$793$639$472$295$108$2,307
Depreciation$4,020$1,628$1,432$1,271$1,140$9,492
Fuel$1,755$1,808$1,862$1,918$1,976$9,319
True Cost to Own®$10,052$6,334$8,655$6,253$7,968$39,262

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,112$1,144$1,179$1,214$1,252$5,900
Maintenance$1,003$367$3,025$529$2,427$7,350
Repairs$746$867$1,015$1,185$1,383$5,196
Taxes & Fees$900$61$61$61$61$1,144
Financing$857$690$510$319$116$2,491
Depreciation$4,340$1,758$1,547$1,372$1,231$10,248
Fuel$1,895$1,952$2,010$2,071$2,134$10,062
True Cost to Own®$10,853$6,839$9,345$6,751$8,603$42,392

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$992$1,021$1,052$1,084$1,117$5,267
Maintenance$895$327$2,700$472$2,167$6,561
Repairs$666$774$906$1,057$1,234$4,638
Taxes & Fees$803$55$55$55$55$1,021
Financing$765$616$455$285$104$2,224
Depreciation$3,874$1,569$1,381$1,225$1,099$9,148
Fuel$1,692$1,742$1,794$1,849$1,905$8,981
True Cost to Own®$9,688$6,105$8,342$6,026$7,679$37,840

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$776$799$823$848$874$4,118
Maintenance$700$256$2,111$369$1,694$5,130
Repairs$521$605$708$827$965$3,626
Taxes & Fees$628$43$43$43$43$799
Financing$598$482$356$223$81$1,739
Depreciation$3,030$1,227$1,080$958$859$7,153
Fuel$1,323$1,362$1,403$1,446$1,489$7,023
True Cost to Own®$7,575$4,774$6,523$4,712$6,005$29,589

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$880$906$933$962$991$4,673
Maintenance$794$290$2,395$419$1,922$5,821
Repairs$591$687$804$938$1,095$4,115
Taxes & Fees$713$48$48$48$48$906
Financing$679$546$404$253$92$1,973
Depreciation$3,437$1,392$1,225$1,087$975$8,116
Fuel$1,501$1,546$1,592$1,640$1,690$7,969
True Cost to Own®$8,595$5,416$7,401$5,347$6,813$33,572

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$895$922$949$978$1,008$4,752
Maintenance$808$295$2,436$426$1,955$5,920
Repairs$601$698$817$954$1,114$4,184
Taxes & Fees$725$49$49$49$49$922
Financing$690$556$410$257$94$2,006
Depreciation$3,496$1,416$1,246$1,105$991$8,254
Fuel$1,526$1,572$1,619$1,668$1,718$8,104
True Cost to Own®$8,741$5,508$7,526$5,437$6,929$34,141

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,044$1,075$1,107$1,141$1,176$5,544
Maintenance$942$344$2,842$497$2,281$6,906
Repairs$701$815$953$1,113$1,299$4,882
Taxes & Fees$846$57$57$57$57$1,075
Financing$805$648$479$300$109$2,341
Depreciation$4,078$1,652$1,453$1,289$1,156$9,629
Fuel$1,781$1,834$1,889$1,946$2,005$9,454
True Cost to Own®$10,198$6,426$8,781$6,343$8,084$39,831

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$955$983$1,012$1,043$1,075$5,069
Maintenance$861$315$2,598$454$2,085$6,314
Repairs$641$745$872$1,018$1,188$4,463
Taxes & Fees$773$52$52$52$52$983
Financing$736$593$438$274$100$2,140
Depreciation$3,729$1,510$1,329$1,179$1,057$8,804
Fuel$1,628$1,677$1,727$1,779$1,833$8,644
True Cost to Own®$9,324$5,875$8,028$5,800$7,391$36,417

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$753$776$799$823$848$4,000
Maintenance$680$248$2,050$359$1,645$4,982
Repairs$506$588$688$803$937$3,522
Taxes & Fees$610$41$41$41$41$776
Financing$581$468$345$216$79$1,689
Depreciation$2,942$1,192$1,048$930$834$6,947
Fuel$1,285$1,323$1,362$1,404$1,446$6,821
True Cost to Own®$7,357$4,636$6,335$4,576$5,832$28,736

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,052$1,083$1,115$1,149$1,184$5,584
Maintenance$949$347$2,862$501$2,297$6,956
Repairs$706$821$960$1,121$1,308$4,917
Taxes & Fees$852$58$58$58$58$1,083
Financing$811$653$482$302$110$2,358
Depreciation$4,107$1,664$1,464$1,299$1,165$9,698
Fuel$1,794$1,847$1,902$1,960$2,019$9,522
True Cost to Own®$10,270$6,472$8,844$6,389$8,141$40,116

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$850$876$902$929$958$4,514
Maintenance$767$280$2,314$405$1,857$5,624
Repairs$571$663$776$906$1,058$3,975
Taxes & Fees$689$47$47$47$47$876
Financing$656$528$390$244$89$1,906
Depreciation$3,321$1,345$1,183$1,050$942$7,841
Fuel$1,450$1,493$1,538$1,585$1,632$7,698
True Cost to Own®$8,304$5,233$7,150$5,165$6,582$32,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$6,878

Taxes & Fees

$768

Financing

$1,672

Fuel

$6,753

Insurance

$3,960

Repairs

$3,487

Maintenance

$4,933

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$746$768$791$815$840$3,960
Maintenance$673$246$2,030$355$1,629$4,933
Repairs$501$582$681$795$928$3,487
Taxes & Fees$604$41$41$41$41$768
Financing$575$463$342$214$78$1,672
Depreciation$2,913$1,180$1,038$921$826$6,878
Fuel$1,272$1,310$1,349$1,390$1,432$6,753
True Cost to Own®$7,284$4,590$6,272$4,531$5,774$28,451

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$910$937$965$994$1,025$4,831
Maintenance$821$300$2,477$433$1,987$6,018
Repairs$611$710$831$970$1,132$4,254
Taxes & Fees$737$50$50$50$50$937
Financing$702$565$417$261$95$2,040
Depreciation$3,554$1,440$1,266$1,124$1,008$8,391
Fuel$1,552$1,598$1,646$1,696$1,747$8,239
True Cost to Own®$8,886$5,600$7,652$5,528$7,044$34,710

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,000$1,029$1,060$1,092$1,126$5,306
Maintenance$902$330$2,720$476$2,183$6,610
Repairs$671$780$913$1,065$1,244$4,673
Taxes & Fees$809$55$55$55$55$1,029
Financing$771$620$458$287$105$2,240
Depreciation$3,903$1,581$1,391$1,234$1,107$9,217
Fuel$1,704$1,755$1,808$1,863$1,919$9,049
True Cost to Own®$9,761$6,151$8,404$6,072$7,737$38,124

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle in Virginia is:

not available
