Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Gr8 vehicle for the price! Maureen Bailey , 07/04/2017 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Luxurious enough. Easy to parallel park. No fancy rims to fuss w/. Never had to do a thing except gas/ oil change & clean! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love everything except the ability to play my IPOD Wendy , 06/04/2017 Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Love everything about this car. The looks, the handling, the speed, the comfort. Love the sunroof. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fender Beetle Lover S. McClellan , 03/04/2016 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Fantastic car. Great price. Amazing sound system and interior. Love it! Dealership (Fitzgerald Auto Mall VW) was friendly and easy to work with. No hard sells. Highly recommend them too. Ask for Tracy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value