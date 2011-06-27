Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Gr8 vehicle for the price!

Maureen Bailey, 07/04/2017
2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Luxurious enough. Easy to parallel park. No fancy rims to fuss w/. Never had to do a thing except gas/ oil change & clean!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love everything except the ability to play my IPOD

Wendy, 06/04/2017
Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Love everything about this car. The looks, the handling, the speed, the comfort. Love the sunroof.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Fender Beetle Lover

S. McClellan, 03/04/2016
2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Fantastic car. Great price. Amazing sound system and interior. Love it! Dealership (Fitzgerald Auto Mall VW) was friendly and easy to work with. No hard sells. Highly recommend them too. Ask for Tracy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Cool people drive Beetles

Beth Moxey, 02/24/2018
2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
