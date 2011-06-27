Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Gr8 vehicle for the price!
Maureen Bailey, 07/04/2017
2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful
Luxurious enough. Easy to parallel park. No fancy rims to fuss w/. Never had to do a thing except gas/ oil change & clean!
Love everything except the ability to play my IPOD
Wendy, 06/04/2017
Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful
Love everything about this car. The looks, the handling, the speed, the comfort. Love the sunroof.
Fender Beetle Lover
S. McClellan, 03/04/2016
2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
Fantastic car. Great price. Amazing sound system and interior. Love it! Dealership (Fitzgerald Auto Mall VW) was friendly and easy to work with. No hard sells. Highly recommend them too. Ask for Tracy.
Cool people drive Beetles
Beth Moxey, 02/24/2018
2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Fun to drive
