2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great car
We own both a new fully loaded vw beetle convertible and a new fully loaded mini S convertible...and that VW a) is 1/3 less the price of the mini, b) just as fast/peppy, c) has a more comfortable ride, d) has more interior room. I ordered the mini and wish I had ordered my wife's VW.
Our 3rd, and by far our best Beetle Convertible
We recently traded our red 2013 beetle convertible for a stunning stonewash blue Final Edition SEL with a brown top. Once inside you have stitched black leather seats, killer Fender sound system and electronic climate control. The biggest improvement over our last model is the safety features with front and rear camera plus blind spot monitors. The car rides like a dream and turns heads with its very unique color combination. If you are looking for a fun, unique and reasonably priced convertible, you can't beat the overall value and features offered with the Beetle SEL Final Edition.
The last cute Beetle is also very responsive!
We bought the 2019 Final Edition SEL convertible and love it! My wife had a 69 Beetle when we first got married.....50 years later we bought another. Do not regret at all. Very pleased w/its overall performance. We have the gas model. The front seats are comfortable and the ride/suspension is great. The pop up roll bars behind the back seat were the Safety item that won me over. Of course the rear seat is for that brother in law that you REALLY don't like (to sit side ways). Our 10 yr old Grandson feels it's just right for him. Quality seems to be good, nice stitching in upholstery. Handling is responsive and tight. Gas mileage comparable to my motorcycle is easy to take. Really only performance clitch seems to be slight turbo lag on initial acceleration....not a show stopper. Brakes have a soft initial feel, but work great once pressure is applied. The pros out way these minor cons by a mile😉
Old Man’s Gift
Hey, it is so far, one of the best cars I have owned. I love everything about it. The back seets could have more leg room.
Two Beetle convertibles 56 years apart
My 4th car and first convertible was a 1963 Beetle which I bought while stationed in Germany. I have never been without a convertible since 1963. More recently, I've had a Buick Cascada, a VW EOS, a Thunderbird 50th Anniversary and a Mercedes Benz 300 SL.While they were all great cars, I think this new Beetle holds up nicely. It's black with a black top and black and white seats and I've received some very positive comments. This is also my 4th "final edition" car and I couldn't find anything close in this price range. I like the way it drives and I'm sure I'll take it on my 3300 mile Florida Keys trip this winter
