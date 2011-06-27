Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Diesel Consumer Reviews

lilputtputt , 09/21/2014

I went for a red TDI 2014 convertible! The car is very fun, and gets excellent gas mileage. Within a week I noticed several defects to interior workmanship. The worst one was the rubber liner that goes along the windows and convertible connection. The driver side is perfect. The passenger side has an extra centimeter of rubber that sticks out with much wind noise I can push the rubber piece so that it closes the gap, and the whistling goes away. A couple of other sucky items are the front passenger seat quick release and the driver seat leatherette lining. The entire passenger seat had to be replaced bc somthing broke. The manager said he mayhave to replace the seat liner. too many defects