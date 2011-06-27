2020 Volkswagen Atlas SUV Consumer Reviews

The 4 cylinder model actually had better get-up-and-go than the 6. Both models had significant lag when accelerating from a stop.

Rafael , 05/13/2020 V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

2 of 4 people found this review helpful

The competition has more standards features than the Atlas SE. But other than that it is a good car.