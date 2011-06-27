  1. Home
2020 Volkswagen Atlas SUV Consumer Reviews

No acceleration

David, 06/03/2020
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 4 cylinder model actually had better get-up-and-go than the 6. Both models had significant lag when accelerating from a stop.

Good, but it misses some standards points

Rafael, 05/13/2020
V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The competition has more standards features than the Atlas SE. But other than that it is a good car.

