2019 Volkswagen Atlas SUV Consumer Reviews
Legroom
I'm 6'4" and can comfortably sit behind myself, don't know any other car or SUV where that is possible. Bought it on the spot just because of this. I've carried 8 people comfortably and loaded cargo that I couldn't believe it could swallow. Fully loaded it's every bit as good as an Audi and $20k less, so it's a bargain. Adaptive cruise is a treat, only complaint is that it has a very small gas tank. Range is only 350 miles on a full tank. Compared to a Suburban or Expedition it's a sports car. Black wheels on 20" tires look the part. Had it a year and very pleased.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Truly Impressive
I previously owned a 2001 Nissan xTerra, 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe, and 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E. My 2019 Volkswagen Atlas absolutely tops them all. The interior is spacious. The SEL trim level is loaded. I couldn't allow myself to be seen in a current generation Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, or Nissan PathFinder. All are too round-looking. I prefer a more square, somewhat masculine and/or sporty appearance. That left the Ford Explorer (too expensive for comparable options), Toyota 4Runner (too rugged for my everyday highway commute), Mazda CX9 (a bit too small and underpowered), and the Volkswagen Atlas. PROs: appearance, interior room, technology, quiet handling, smooth driving/handling, more than adequate power, exterior LED lighting, value. CONs: poor MPG, would have preferred cloth or leather seats (not fake leather), a lot of hard plastic in the cabin. VW is part of the same company as Audi, and I think the perfect way to describe the Atlas is that it's the poor man's Q7...and that's meant as a compliment in all the positive interpretations of that saying. UPDATE: I am still just as thrilled today as I was 9 months ago when I bought my VW Atlas. It has proven to be quite convenient as an equipment and people hauler. I have taken her on a couple of longer road trips that included Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado and she handled them without any problems. Comfortable, quiet. Wished it had slightly better gas mileage. This is a fantastic SUV. I'm seeing more and more on the road, so it seems many other people agree.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worst Auto Ive ever owned - Buyer Beware
we have owned our 2019 Atlas SE w/Tech 4 motion v6 rline for 13 months and 35k miles. This is by far the worst auto purchase of my adult life. We purchased this over the explorer because of the 72k warranty( now 50k on 2020 models) and it is a shame we have to use it so frequently. Pros: Ride quality. it ride very smooth, good visibility, good interior layout and third row is spacious. Cons: Terrible quality and I question the longevity of this auto. We have had ours in the shop 7x in the for 12 months for the following: 1: replace both front sway bar links in suspension- before 20k miles! 2: replace rear climate control screen 3: replace seat belt buckle in middle row 4: replace push button start due to inconsistent starting 5: torque converter makes terrible loud grinding noise in low gears. VW acknowledges its, has no idea what it is , has other complaints, but deflects it as "normal" 6: My atlas has been in the shop 3x for coolant issues. either the warning light is on or I can smell coolant when the car is on. No remedy yet so they tell me its " normal" UPDATE on this issue: the dealer just tore the entire engine apart and replaced every seal and gasket. We had warped cylinder heads and and oil leak around the filter due to coolant leaking into the cylinder heads. This would have been over $12k out of pocket with no warranty! Pretty large and ridiculous repair for an issue I was told didn’t exist for 2 months. The Service Manger mentioned he has another atlas in for the same reason and has recommended to VW Corp to look into this because he believes it is an true design issue. I'm filing a lemon law suit since all issues have started and been documented in the first year, especially the coolant issue.
Love my new Atlas!
Coming from a smaller SUV, and needing more space, the Atlas has been great! The interior room is plentiful, and it is easy to take advantage of it in many different ways. The front seats are good (not amazing) but the configuration, especially with the digital cockpit, is amazing. The engine is adequate, but not overwhelming. The safety features are best in class, and it drives and feels like a much more expensive SUV. Great value, and you can really select the trim you want, with the right features, all the way from 25k to 45k, all of them are good values.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A great family car that’s not a minivan
I hate minivans - I secretly love what they offer but they drive like a tractor or bus. I wanted a sporty SUV with 3 rows for our family of 4 peeps and 2 dogs. Also My husband is 6”4 (torso long as opposed to leg room is a must.) and This is the first mid size SUV where he sat in the drivers seat and his head/ hair didn’t hit the roof. We tried the audi, the Honda, Toyota, the Lexus, Infiniti grr it was maddening. I read about the new Altas and test drove it. This was the first suv that drove like a German sports car it felt great maneuvering through traffic I didn’t feel that it was overwhelming to drive. It was very comfortable which is needed as I drive 60 miles a day commuting. We have taken it on long car trips and it fit my daughters camp trunk and a weeks worth of luggage does the family. I love being able to take 6 kids plus my husband and I It’s my favorite car to drive. The instrument panel is convenient and reachable to someone short like me unlike the sequels I tried. The only downside is the tank is small I hate filling up every week up can live with it given the other advantages. Love this car would buy it again.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Atlas
Related 2019 Volkswagen Atlas SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020