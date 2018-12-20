2019 Volkswagen Atlas SUV
What’s new
- Two new trim levels debut
- Expanded availability of features for 2019
- Part of the first Atlas generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior offers ample room for passengers in all three rows
- Great compromise between precise handling and everyday comfort
- Straightforward cabin design makes everything easy to use
- Not very quick to accelerate, even with the optional V6
- Fuel economy lags that of some competitors
Which Atlas does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Volkswagen designed its Atlas specifically for the American market, so that explains this big SUV's abundance of passenger and cargo space. It's got three rows of seating and one of the highest cargo capacities you'll find. But it also possesses all of the typical Volkswagen touches such as high-quality interior surfaces, abundantly available safety tech and excellent on-road performance.
On the highway, the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is comfortable and quiet. In the city, it's easier to maneuver than you'd expect. Power is lacking a bit when you compare it to top rivals, but that's the one minor flaw we've been able to find in its on-road performance. Otherwise, the Atlas has a long list of virtues.
You also get more standard features on some trim levels this year. We specifically like that every Atlas now comes with forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. On the SE, you get three-zone climate control, and on the SEL you get Digital Cockpit instrumentation, LED taillights, a navigation system and a heated steering wheel.
Overall, we're quite pleased with the 2019 Atlas. Alongside other top rivals such as the Honda Pilot and the Mazda CX-9, it should be one of your top models to consider for a three-row crossover SUV this year.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Atlas as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for this year.
What's it like to live with?
Want to know even more about the Atlas? Edmunds added a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE to our long-term road test fleet. Our editors spent a year driving Volkswagen's biggest SUV, racking up more than 20,000 miles. Check out our VW Atlas long-term test coverage to read more about our experience, from real-world fuel economy to reliability. Note that while the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas differs slightly from our long-term 2018 model, nearly all of our observations still apply.
2019 Volkswagen Atlas models
The Atlas is offered in seven trim levels: S, SE, SE with Technology, SE with Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium. The base S comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (235 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque). All other trim levels come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (276 hp, 266 lb-ft). Front-wheel drive is standard, and V6 models can also be ordered with all-wheel drive (standard on the SEL Premium). Regardless of engine, every Atlas gets an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Base Atlas S models have cloth seating, a bench seat in the second row, LED automatic headlights, dual-zone manual climate control, a rearview camera and cruise control. For 2019, Volkswagen makes forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert standard for all Atlas trim levels. The Atlas S also has a 6.5-inch touchscreen interface that offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity.
Upgrading to the SE adds simulated-leather upholstery, push-button start, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, rear sunshades, three-zone automatic climate control, a larger 8-inch touchscreen interface, Car-Net subscription services, and the option of captain's chairs in the second row. The SE with Technology builds on the SE's equipment list with the addition of remote engine start, a power rear liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and an active blind-spot monitor.
Moving up to the SEL adds a panoramic sunroof, LED taillights, a power-adjustable front passenger's seat, a heated steering wheel, a hands-free rear liftgate, park distance control, an upgraded touchscreen display with navigation, and the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit. Digital Cockpit is a display that replaces the standard gauge cluster with a reconfigurable video screen that shows a wide variety of information beyond basic speed, fuel and temperature readings. Both the SE with Technology and the SEL are available with the R-Line upgrade, which adds 20-inch wheels, unique bumpers, side skirts and badging, and some unique interior trim.
The top-of-the-line SEL Premium adds standard all-wheel drive, automatic high-beam headlights, power-folding mirrors with puddle lamps, full leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a 12-speaker Fender sound system, a 360-degree surround-view parking camera, and a parking assist system. The SEL Premium also gets its own unique 20-inch wheels, with 21-inchers as an available option.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking8.0
Steering9.0
Handling7.5
Drivability8.0
Off-road7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control9.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess9.5
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space10.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Towing7.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.5
Voice control5.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I'm 6'4" and can comfortably sit behind myself, don't know any other car or SUV where that is possible. Bought it on the spot just because of this. I've carried 8 people comfortably and loaded cargo that I couldn't believe it could swallow. Fully loaded it's every bit as good as an Audi and $20k less, so it's a bargain. Adaptive cruise is a treat, only complaint is that it has a very small gas tank. Range is only 350 miles on a full tank. Compared to a Suburban or Expedition it's a sports car. Black wheels on 20" tires look the part. Had it a year and very pleased.
we have owned our 2019 Atlas SE w/Tech 4 motion v6 rline for 13 months and 35k miles. This is by far the worst auto purchase of my adult life. We purchased this over the explorer because of the 72k warranty( now 50k on 2020 models) and it is a shame we have to use it so frequently. Pros: Ride quality. it ride very smooth, good visibility, good interior layout and third row is spacious. Cons: Terrible quality and I question the longevity of this auto. We have had ours in the shop 7x in the for 12 months for the following: 1: replace both front sway bar links in suspension- before 20k miles! 2: replace rear climate control screen 3: replace seat belt buckle in middle row 4: replace push button start due to inconsistent starting 5: torque converter makes terrible loud grinding noise in low gears. VW acknowledges its, has no idea what it is , has other complaints, but deflects it as "normal" 6: My atlas has been in the shop 3x for coolant issues. either the warning light is on or I can smell coolant when the car is on. No remedy yet so they tell me its " normal" UPDATE on this issue: the dealer just tore the entire engine apart and replaced every seal and gasket. We had warped cylinder heads and and oil leak around the filter due to coolant leaking into the cylinder heads. This would have been over $12k out of pocket with no warranty! Pretty large and ridiculous repair for an issue I was told didn’t exist for 2 months. The Service Manger mentioned he has another atlas in for the same reason and has recommended to VW Corp to look into this because he believes it is an true design issue. I'm filing a lemon law suit since all issues have started and been documented in the first year, especially the coolant issue.
I previously owned a 2001 Nissan xTerra, 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe, and 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E. My 2019 Volkswagen Atlas absolutely tops them all. The interior is spacious. The SEL trim level is loaded. I couldn't allow myself to be seen in a current generation Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, or Nissan PathFinder. All are too round-looking. I prefer a more square, somewhat masculine and/or sporty appearance. That left the Ford Explorer (too expensive for comparable options), Toyota 4Runner (too rugged for my everyday highway commute), Mazda CX9 (a bit too small and underpowered), and the Volkswagen Atlas. PROs: appearance, interior room, technology, quiet handling, smooth driving/handling, more than adequate power, exterior LED lighting, value. CONs: poor MPG, would have preferred cloth or leather seats (not fake leather), a lot of hard plastic in the cabin. VW is part of the same company as Audi, and I think the perfect way to describe the Atlas is that it's the poor man's Q7...and that's meant as a compliment in all the positive interpretations of that saying. UPDATE: I am still just as thrilled today as I was 9 months ago when I bought my VW Atlas. It has proven to be quite convenient as an equipment and people hauler. I have taken her on a couple of longer road trips that included Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado and she handled them without any problems. Comfortable, quiet. Wished it had slightly better gas mileage. This is a fantastic SUV. I'm seeing more and more on the road, so it seems many other people agree.
Coming from a smaller SUV, and needing more space, the Atlas has been great! The interior room is plentiful, and it is easy to take advantage of it in many different ways. The front seats are good (not amazing) but the configuration, especially with the digital cockpit, is amazing. The engine is adequate, but not overwhelming. The safety features are best in class, and it drives and feels like a much more expensive SUV. Great value, and you can really select the trim you want, with the right features, all the way from 25k to 45k, all of them are good values.
Features & Specs
|V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,095
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
|V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$48,395
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
|V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,295
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
|V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$43,195
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Atlas safety features:
- Blind-Spot Warning System
- Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if other vehicles are in your blind spot.
- Post-Collision Braking System
- Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage or injury after initial impact.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Sounds an alert when you drift from your lane due to inattention and can automatically steer to help out.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Atlas vs. the competition
Volkswagen Atlas vs. Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot is currently Edmunds' top-ranked three-row midsize SUV, but the Atlas isn't far behind it in terms of overall quality, on-road capability and passenger space. Both SUVs have enough room for adults in all three rows and available all-wheel drive, making them ideal for family road trips, no matter the weather conditions. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the current-gen Honda Pilot.
Volkswagen Atlas vs. Mazda CX-9
One of the best parts of the Atlas is that it has a luxury feel for a sub-luxury price. And that's something it shares with the Mazda CX-9. Both of them offer lots of soft-touch cabin materials, tight exterior panel tolerances, and the kind of infotainment interfaces you'd expect from much more expensive brands such as Audi or BMW. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the current-gen Mazda CX-9.
Volkswagen Atlas vs. GMC Acadia
While the GMC Acadia may seem like a good, luxurious choice in the three-row midsize SUV segment, we think most people will enjoy the Atlas just as much. Both vehicles have quiet, somewhat plush interiors, and both offer two available engines: a four-cylinder and an optional V6. Shoppers who want a bit more interior space, though, will probably prefer the Atlas.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Atlas a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas:
- Two new trim levels debut
- Expanded availability of features for 2019
- Part of the first Atlas generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volkswagen Atlas reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,895.
Other versions include:
- V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,095
- V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,395
- V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,295
- V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,195
- V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,495
- V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,045
- V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,395
- V6 SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,295
- V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,145
- S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $30,895
- V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,245
- V6 S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,095
- V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,345
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,095
- SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,895
