5 star reviews: 59 %

4 star reviews: 15 %

3 star reviews: 4 %

2 star reviews: 9 %

1 star reviews: 13 %

Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 54 total reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Legroom

Craig N , 03/27/2019

V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

I'm 6'4" and can comfortably sit behind myself, don't know any other car or SUV where that is possible. Bought it on the spot just because of this. I've carried 8 people comfortably and loaded cargo that I couldn't believe it could swallow. Fully loaded it's every bit as good as an Audi and $20k less, so it's a bargain. Adaptive cruise is a treat, only complaint is that it has a very small gas tank. Range is only 350 miles on a full tank. Compared to a Suburban or Expedition it's a sports car. Black wheels on 20" tires look the part. Had it a year and very pleased.

1 out of 5 stars, Worst Auto Ive ever owned - Buyer Beware

Just a guy , 01/15/2020

V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

we have owned our 2019 Atlas SE w/Tech 4 motion v6 rline for 13 months and 35k miles. This is by far the worst auto purchase of my adult life. We purchased this over the explorer because of the 72k warranty( now 50k on 2020 models) and it is a shame we have to use it so frequently. Pros: Ride quality. it ride very smooth, good visibility, good interior layout and third row is spacious. Cons: Terrible quality and I question the longevity of this auto. We have had ours in the shop 7x in the for 12 months for the following: 1: replace both front sway bar links in suspension- before 20k miles! 2: replace rear climate control screen 3: replace seat belt buckle in middle row 4: replace push button start due to inconsistent starting 5: torque converter makes terrible loud grinding noise in low gears. VW acknowledges its, has no idea what it is , has other complaints, but deflects it as "normal" 6: My atlas has been in the shop 3x for coolant issues. either the warning light is on or I can smell coolant when the car is on. No remedy yet so they tell me its " normal" UPDATE on this issue: the dealer just tore the entire engine apart and replaced every seal and gasket. We had warped cylinder heads and and oil leak around the filter due to coolant leaking into the cylinder heads. This would have been over $12k out of pocket with no warranty! Pretty large and ridiculous repair for an issue I was told didn’t exist for 2 months. The Service Manger mentioned he has another atlas in for the same reason and has recommended to VW Corp to look into this because he believes it is an true design issue. I'm filing a lemon law suit since all issues have started and been documented in the first year, especially the coolant issue.

5 out of 5 stars, Truly Impressive

J Denslow , 03/05/2019

V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

I previously owned a 2001 Nissan xTerra, 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe, and 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E. My 2019 Volkswagen Atlas absolutely tops them all. The interior is spacious. The SEL trim level is loaded. I couldn't allow myself to be seen in a current generation Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, or Nissan PathFinder. All are too round-looking. I prefer a more square, somewhat masculine and/or sporty appearance. That left the Ford Explorer (too expensive for comparable options), Toyota 4Runner (too rugged for my everyday highway commute), Mazda CX9 (a bit too small and underpowered), and the Volkswagen Atlas. PROs: appearance, interior room, technology, quiet handling, smooth driving/handling, more than adequate power, exterior LED lighting, value. CONs: poor MPG, would have preferred cloth or leather seats (not fake leather), a lot of hard plastic in the cabin. VW is part of the same company as Audi, and I think the perfect way to describe the Atlas is that it's the poor man's Q7...and that's meant as a compliment in all the positive interpretations of that saying. UPDATE: I am still just as thrilled today as I was 9 months ago when I bought my VW Atlas. It has proven to be quite convenient as an equipment and people hauler. I have taken her on a couple of longer road trips that included Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado and she handled them without any problems. Comfortable, quiet. Wished it had slightly better gas mileage. This is a fantastic SUV. I'm seeing more and more on the road, so it seems many other people agree.

4 out of 5 stars, Love my new Atlas!

C. Hewitt , 02/22/2019

V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Coming from a smaller SUV, and needing more space, the Atlas has been great! The interior room is plentiful, and it is easy to take advantage of it in many different ways. The front seats are good (not amazing) but the configuration, especially with the digital cockpit, is amazing. The engine is adequate, but not overwhelming. The safety features are best in class, and it drives and feels like a much more expensive SUV. Great value, and you can really select the trim you want, with the right features, all the way from 25k to 45k, all of them are good values.

