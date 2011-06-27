Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SUV Consumer Reviews

I purchase the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE back on August 19, 2017. After having it 3 days, I had to bring it in to service for severe shaking at speeds over 40mph and a whining noise when accelerating from stop. The performed wheel balance and gave it back without testing. Problems still existed. Took it back and this time I was told I had 2 bad tires. They replaced the 2 tires and told me that would fix the whining noise and shaking. Problems still existed. Started noticing a rattle from the driver front end when driving over rough terrain at a slow speed. Took it in again and was told there were loose bolts under the dash and they couldn't recreate the whining noise (I've submitted several recordings but they ignore). Problems still exist. Get VW Corporate involved.....they have QTM come out only to tell me the vehicle is operating according to specs. Received it back with same problems. I decided to try a different dealership in hopes to get this resolved. After over of month of waiting, I get and appointment. I did a test drive and was able to show the service guy all problems. QTM came back and said there were loose bolts on the sway bar link; so I guess they changed or tightened them. I was told again that they were not able to recreate the whining noise. My guess is that they don't have a clue what that issue is. Anyways after 12 days in the shop, my vehicle still has the same problems. Tried to initiate a buy back with VW and was denied. They recommend me bring it back in to service. I wasted enough time with this vehicle and is beyond exhausted. I also get the metal to metal rattle form the engine when powering off, A/C sometimes doesn't work, radio glitches and the plastic on the outside is loose in several places. I will most likely hire an attorney to file a lemon law claim. I wanted to be sure that I can at least spare someone of the headaches this vehicle and VW has caused for my family and I. Yes it comes with 6 year 72,000 mile warranty, but the service departments are not prepared to address issues with this vehicle. This makes the warranty useless. Update: VW bought back my Atlas and I’ve since purchased a Honda Pilot which is serving my family well

With our minivan on its last legs, we were in the market for a new vehicle that could seat 7 (3 young boys and frequently shuttling their friends) and it looked like the Atlas fit the bill as we loved the styling and had a previous good experience with VW. We purchased an Atlas SE (w/tech) after seriously considering a Honda Pilot on August 10. After 3 weeks is when the problems start. On 9/4/17, my wife heads out to shuttle the kids to school when the EPC check engine light comes on and the car refuses to turn over and start (resulting in the obvious inconvenience and tardiness to class). After contacting VW roadside assistance, who apparently does no additional coordination other than calling the tow company (the local dealership in Fairfield CA had no idea we were coming in, resulting in additional delays), we were provided a loaner Jetta requiring us to change carpooling plans for the week. I fully recognize issues can arise, and it’s how they are dealt with that are important, and why we are disappointed. After 6 days in the dealership (and 115 miles “test driving” added to the car without any explanation), our 5 week old Atlas (now with 1890 miles) was returned with assurance that the issue was resolved (we were told there was a problem with the fuel system). My wife subsequently goes out to clean the car and finds minor/superficial damage to the plastic floor panels in the back as a result of the repairs that were obvious and were not reported which results in us having to call again to explain and coordinate replacement. 7 days later (9/15), we again load up the kids for a long day of soccer, and like groundhog day, the EPC check engine light comes on and the vehicle fails to turn over. After again coordinating a tow, and pushing back on another Jetta to ensure we have enough room for the weeks carpooling, we are back to wondering when and what the issue is. We really want to love the Atlas, but so far it’s hard not to be disappointed and second guess our decision not to go with Honda. Will keep you posted on how this is resolved.

Kara Holm , 06/29/2018 V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

First of all, I loved my BRAND NEW Atlas when I bought it. Every time I walked up to it for the first two weeks, I thought "man, that Tourmaline blue R-Line SE w/ Tech Atlas is sexy as hell!" It looked so much better than the vehicles around it. Then I went to fill the tank up. The fuel door fell off. Okay, no big deal. I put it back on and kept going... only to find that EVERY TIME I FILLED UP, THE FUEL DOOR FELL OFF!! Tip. Of. The. Iceberg. Next, my vehicle starts taking longer to start up. I thought it may be the change of weather. My remote start isn't working either but I just figured I was doing something wrong when pressing the buttons. No big deal, right? WRONG. The next day, MY CAR WON'T START! It tries turning over, but won't fire! What in the world? I try 7 times before finally! It starts! I go drop the kids off at daycare and then head straight to the dealership. Mind you, I sell cars for a living, so any time spent out of work is money out of my pocket! I drop my vehicle off and am given a ride to my dealership. I get a call saying it's a fuel pump and they need to give me a loaner. I get picked up and go back to the VW dealership... more time away from my work! I am told the fuel pump is on an "intergalactic backorder" and that it will take over a month to possibly get the part in. One person has already been waiting 3 weeks for one. WHAT??? So they give me a Passat - a $400 a month car!! I immediately call VW of America and express my concerns. I get in contact with Jeff Newell, the new car manager at Village VW in Chattanooga and he works his magic and gets me a part from another dealership overnighted and I get my vehicle back within two days. This was the dealership working for me, NOT VW OF AMERICA. I go back to happily driving my car..... for two weeks until ANOTHER problem! My car starts acting funny again and my freaking fuel door is STILL falling off every time I get gas!! WTC?? I take it to the dealership again. It's a purge valve! So they replace that. I make my first payment and call VW of America about this service visit. I tell them something needs to be done about this. Their response? Oh, we have fixed it according to warranty. That's all we can do at this time. If it happens again, let us know. What? Okay. Fine. Only two issues, whatever, they have to work the kinks out I guess. I go on my merry way, driving my beautiful car that yes, I did still love. I wake up about two weeks later ON MY DAY OFF, get the kids ready, put them in the car and start it. I hear this loud, ungodly noise from inside my car. I open the door and it's even louder! I took videos of it, sent it to some guys in service and they said "That's not good. Drive it to the dealership NOW" GREAT. So instead of enjoying the day with my kids, I drop them off at daycare and go to the dealership. I spend over half the day there for them to tell my it's the cooling fans and motor... What. Oh, and they don't have a loaner but I can still drive my car... They tell me "Hey, it's going to take over a week for this part to come in. Drive your car and if it starts to over heat, pull over and call roadside assistance to tow it here." I LIVE IN THE SOUTH. WHERE IT IS 90+ EVERY DAY IN THE SUMMER!! So let me get this straight, you want me to drive around with my two babies in the car and if it over heats, pull over and call roadside?? And sit in my over heated car in almost 100 degree heat? WITH MY BABIES? You're crazy! Finally, after getting with the person who sold me the car, I get a loaner. I call VW of America and ask again for my vehicle get bought back or replaced or something! Because I no longer feel safe in this vehicle! Kim L leaves me a voicemail to call her back. I call her back within 15 minutes. Conveniently, she is already out of the office. Of course. I call her EVERY DAY FOR A WEEK. I leave voicemail after voicemail to PLEASE give me a call back! While waiting for a call back, my start stop error keeps coming on but no check engine light so the service tech tells me it should be fine. So still waiting for VW of America to call but my husband and I load up the kids and one of their big power wheel trucks into the Atlas for a day at the park on my day off, which is precious time because we both work 50-60 hours a week. I start the Atlas and guess what... check engine light. I bring it straight to the dealership again and they put us in a 2017 Tiguan... We try to fit the power wheel in the Tiguan and we can't. Park day cancelled. In the meantime, I decide to try calling Kim L at VW of America again. I get a voicemail that says she is now out of the office until July 2nd.... So she couldn't return my phone calls all week and now she is out of town for a long weekend? Lolol okay. There is only ONE person in the entire region that can help me, when I am located in the same city as the plant so hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of vehicles have been sold in this region alone. RIDICULOUS