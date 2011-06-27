  1. Home
2022 Volkswagen Arteon Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Arteon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,065
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/522.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower300 hp @ 5,350 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity915 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Roadside Assistance Kit +$90
First Aid Kit +$40
Combination Roadside Kit +$105
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year +$269
VW Care +$140
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year +$389
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
700 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Luggage Net +$105
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink Connect® +$375
Rubber Mats Kit +$275
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.9 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.5 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bumperdillo +$160
Volkswagen Logo Puddle Lights +$210
Dimensions
Angle of approach13.9 degrees
Angle of departure17.7 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,935 lbs.
EPA interior volume123.7 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,026 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height56.8 in.
Length191.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload915 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.7 in.
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kings Red Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray
  • Lapiz Blue Metallic
  • Oryx White Pearl
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, premium leather
  • Mistral Gray/Raven, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/35R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
