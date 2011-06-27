Close

Mercedes-Benz Of Temecula - Temecula / California

This 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Temecula You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Jeep Gladiator Sport S. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. The look is unmistakably Jeep, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Jeep Gladiator Sport S will definitely turn heads. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

Dealer Review:

Krystin was extremely kind, patient, knowledgeable and professional. She provided me with most care and Excellent service with the purchase of my new Mercedes Benz Metris. My experience was Very impressive. Thank you Krystin

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C6JJTAG9LL115947

Stock: T08239A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020