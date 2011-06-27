Used Jeep Truck for Sale Near Me
- $50,344Fair Deal | $1,800 below market
2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon31,660 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Apollo Auto Sales - Sewell / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6JJTBG8LL105070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $149,999
2020 Jeep Gladiator RubiconNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
La Porte Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - La Porte / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6JJTBG5LL178543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $59,900Fair Deal | $302 below market
2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon15,435 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dotta Chrysler Jeep - Pen Argyl / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6JJTBG2LL100625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$49,797Good Deal
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland12,051 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Meador Commerce Ford - Commerce / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6HJTFG0LL175364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$52,888Fair Deal
2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S5,775 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz Of Temecula - Temecula / California
This 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Temecula You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Jeep Gladiator Sport S. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. The look is unmistakably Jeep, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Jeep Gladiator Sport S will definitely turn heads. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
Dealer Review:
Krystin was extremely kind, patient, knowledgeable and professional. She provided me with most care and Excellent service with the purchase of my new Mercedes Benz Metris. My experience was Very impressive. Thank you Krystin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6JJTAG9LL115947
Stock: T08239A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $53,990
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland3,068 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
FIAT of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6HJTFG8LL160725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $54,730Good Deal | $4,211 below market
2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon7,154 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Tinley Park / Illinois
HEATED LEATHER SEATS !, NAVIGATION !, BLUETOOTH !, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY !, HEATED STEERING WHEEL !, REMOTE STARTER !, BACK UP CAMERA !, BLIND SPOT AND CROSS PATH DETECTION !. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 2605 miles below market average! Call 708-532-2665, located at 8355 w. 159th, Tinley Park, IL 60477 20 years of Non commissioned sales and over 60 years in business. Our No Hassle No Haggle sales approach has made our car buying experience more enjoyable for you. Let us show why it's better at Bettenhausen!
Dealer Review:
Jamie Kwak was extremely helpful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6JJTBG1LL100387
Stock: T3656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $53,462Good Deal | $2,723 below market
2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon2,494 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heller Motors - Pontiac / Illinois
�
Dealer Review:
Recently purchased a 2017 Grand Cherokee Summit and I could not be happier. I traveled 8 hours round trip for the vehicle as I was uncomfortable with delivery sight unseen and I would not hesitate to purchase my next vehicle that way. The vehicle was just as Brad described, if not better. Jeff in financing was also a pleasure to work with and made everything as painless as possible. I will be adding Heller Motors and Brad and Jeff to my contacts for my next vehicle. You wont be disappointed, thank you both very much!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6JJTBGXLL179378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $44,490Good Deal | $307 below market
2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S4,108 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Imports - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6HJTAG0LL161181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$45,000Great Deal | $5,012 below market
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland13,755 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Howard Honda - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2020 Jeep Gladiator. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Jeep Gladiator Overland is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Jeep Gladiator Overland is sure to sell fast. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
Joseph Jones, Victor Brown, and Jeff Morgan did everything to make my experience great. They made negotiating easy. Recommend working with any and all of those guys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6HJTFG3LL129480
Stock: LL129480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $62,980Fair Deal
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland16,756 milesDelivery available*
Arrotta’s Max Autosports of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and this 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine.The 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces plus this stylish Black Clearcoat exterior on Black interior is easy on the eyes with.You'll never fear a blind spot again when backing up thanks to the Jeep back-up camera option, additionally it's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go. The satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting, additionally the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music, meanwhile listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting.The keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience, moreover the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving at the same time the alarm system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents, additionally the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon.The driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip whereas you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers at the same time the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every a... Read the full description on our Website at: www.spokaneautomax.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6HJTFG2LL132015
Stock: 79320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $53,988Fair Deal
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland1,380 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
FRESH TRADE IN!!! 2020 JEEP GLADIATOR OVERLAND CREW CAB 4WD. V6 3.6 LITER. 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. CLEAN CARFAX. 1 OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS. 2 SERVICE RECORDS. PRACTICALLY A BRAND NEW TRUCK!! STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY. 2 KEYS. HEAD TURNER!!! 3.5 INCH ROUGH COUNTRY LIFT. ROUGH COUNTRY STEERING STABILIZERS. 24 INCH HD PRO WHEELS WRAPPED IN NEW 40 INCH TIRES. PAINT MATCHED 3 PIECE HARD TOP. CUSTOM HOOD WITH HEAT EXTRACTION SCOOPS. ALL INTERIOR TRIM PIECES. EXTERIOR TRIM PIECES GRILL AND HOOD SCOOPS HAVE BEEN PAINT MATCHED TO THE WHEELS. 8.4 INCH TOUCH WITH NAVI. BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH CROSS PATH DETECTION. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. ALPINE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB CONNECTIVITY. REAR SLIDING WINDOW. TRAILER PKG. KEY-LESS ENTRY. PUSH START. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
Dealer Review:
I purchased a 2010 LS 460 with under 35,000 miles for under $20K. As to be expected, it would likely have shortcomings, mostly superficial or maintenance items. This it did, though Jasmine quickly arranged for new owners manuals to be shipped and a cash reimbursement of $140 in partial reimbursement for missing items. The only serious problem was that steering linkage had torn loose in two places, as determined by the Lexus dealer in Tucson. This means that at speeds common to Interstate driving, the car would likely have undergone a major and perhaps fatal accident. Had I driven the car back to Tucson rather than having it shipped, I might not be writing this review! I had specified that anything that made the car inoperable or unsafe would be corrected. This Ride N Drive did not do, though I don't think it was intentional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6HJTFG7LL179993
Stock: 179993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $55,395
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland3,220 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rick Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Duluth - Duluth / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, ONLY 3,220 Miles! EPA 22 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Nav System, Heated Seats, Bed Liner, Hitch, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, Running Boards, SAFETY GROUPKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection System.OPTION PACKAGESBODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Sliding Window, No Soft Top, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) Tip Start, Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control, 8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP Emergency/Assistance Call, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, Alpine Premium Audio System, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, SiriusXM Travel Link, LED LIGHTING GROUP Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents, LED Park Turn Lamps, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, COLD WEATHER GROUP Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, SAFETY GROUP ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP Advanced Brake Assist, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Trailer Hitch Zoom, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, 240 Amp Alternator, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD). Jeep Overland with Bright White Clearcoat exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 6400 RPM*. Serviced hereHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
Sooo glad I came here to buy my new Jeep Wrangler Ult Sahara. Love the sales people here, they made everything a lot smoother than other dealerships in the past. And they worked with me to look at a ton of other wrangler before I chose mine. I should have came here from the start!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6HJTFG1LL148996
Stock: L11070A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $61,500
2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon4,328 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schoepp Motors Middleton West - Middleton / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6JJTBG7LL112429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $41,988Fair Deal
Certified 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S3,333 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Monroeville Chrysler Jeep - Monroeville / Pennsylvania
4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again.. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** Less than 4k Miles! Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 22 MPG Hwy** Optional equipment includes: Quick Order Package 24S, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE), Black 3-Piece Hard Top, Alpine Premium Audio System, Technology Group, Cold Weather Group, Convenience Group, Trailer Tow Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Switch Group...
Dealer Review:
My recent purchase at Monroeville Chrysler Jeep in Pgh. was quite pleasant and stress free. I was truly impressed with salesman Don’s personableness and professionalism, in addition to the effort he made on my behalf to obtain the best overall deal, surpassing other Jeep dealerships in the area. I will definitely recommend Chrysler Jeep in Monroeville, PA to anyone interested in a purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6HJTAG9LL107944
Stock: PL4954
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $44,107Fair Deal
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland3,501 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferguson Buick GMC - Colorado Springs / Colorado
WAS $46,621, FUEL EFFICIENT 22 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! ONLY 3,501 Miles! NAV, Heated Seats, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, Running Boards, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input. Jeep Overland with Black Clearcoat exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 6400 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) Tip Start, Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control, BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Sliding Window, No Soft Top, COLD WEATHER GROUP Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4' DISPLAY. MP3 Player, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection System. EXCELLENT VALUE AutoCheck One Owner Reduced from $46,621. WHY BUY FROM US We have been providing quality Buick and GMC service in Colorado for nearly 40 years! We were built with our customers in mind, and want to provide nothing but the best possible customer service in the auto industry. Ferguson Buick GMC serves customers from Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and beyond. We take ANYTHING on Trade! Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6HJTFGXLL107055
Stock: T20121AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $45,500
2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon13,662 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Nissan of Lee's Summit - Lee's Summit / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTQuick Order Package 24R, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 97 mph Maximum Speed Calibration, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Black 3-Piece Hard Top, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Granite Crystal Aluminum.Please Note: Must qualify for all available rebates. Sale price includes all available rebates and affiliate discount to the dealer. Must finance through dealer lender or add $1,000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6JJTBG1LL144048
Stock: 260P140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- $46,337Fair Deal
2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S7,864 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> Our experienced The Sharpest Rides team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on it. <b>Vehicle Details</b> This vehicle is fun to drive! Plenty of cargo room in this model for everything that travels with you. This model has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. <b>Equipment</b> This Jeep Gladiator has a V6, 3.6L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. We understand at The Sharpest Rides that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6HJTAGXLL160586
Stock: S47150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
