Used Ford Explorer Hybrid for Sale

82 listings

82 listings
  • Certified 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

    Certified 2021 Ford Explorer
    Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

    $41,699
    Great priceGreat price
    $6,090 Below Market
    47,558 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Folsom Lake Ford (Folsom, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Folsom, CA / 2,330 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Ford Explorer Limited Stone Gray Certified. Ford Combined Details:* 172 Point Inspection (for Ford Gold Certified program), 139 Point Inspection ...

    Dealer Review:

    The process for doing all of the paperwork was fast. Before we started doing the paperwork, the rep had us download all the apps we needed so that we were not doing it all at once. The rep was also very knowledgeable about how the car worked and did a step by step of how to do everything in the car.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FM5K8FW5MNA08447
    Stock: F44966
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 04-15-2022

  • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

    2021 Ford Explorer
    Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

    $45,998
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,267 Below Market
    9,422 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Lexus of Clearwater (Clearwater, FL)
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Clearwater, FL / 818 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Twin Panel Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Class Iii Trailer Tow Package Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetoot...

    Dealer Review:

    I highly recommend Lexus of Clearwater. PJ & Jason were knowledgeable, helpful, patient, and made the whole process very smooth. It was worth our drive from Orlando, & we will definitely return for future purchases. Thanks again PJ & Jason!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FM5K7FW7MNA11022
    Stock: MNA11022
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2022

  • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

    2021 Ford Explorer
    Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

    $49,573
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,230 Below Market
    5,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Phoenix, AZ)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,954 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    LEAVING FOR AUCTION!!! YOU ARE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!!! CALL NOW!!! ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR P...

    Dealer Review:

    Sales service worked with me on interest rates and the bank. Service was friendly and got me out of there fast.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FM5K8FW4MNA12408
    Stock: CN55595A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-11-2022

  • Certified 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

    Certified 2021 Ford Explorer
    Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

    $50,931
    Good priceGood price
    $1,354 Below Market
    15,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Crossroads Ford of Wake Forest (Wake Forest, NC)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Wake Forest, NC / 223 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Ford White Explorer Limited 4WD HYBRIBD. TWIN PANEL ROOF, CLASSIII TOW PKG..VERY VERY CLEAN VEHICLE.

    Dealer Review:

    Great group to work with in Wake Forest. I drive 70 miles to buy here instead of driving 3 miles to my local dealer. They will beat anyone's price !!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FM5K8FW7MNA13391
    Stock: T28234X
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-11-2022

    • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

      2021 Ford Explorer
      Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

      $45,991
      Great priceGreat price
      $3,900 Below Market
      18,919 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
      6cyl Automatic
      AutoNation Ford North Canton (North Canton, OH)
      AWD/4WD
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      Leather Seats
      +more

      Located in North Canton, OH / 244 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      Twin Panel Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cool...

      Dealer Review:

      That they are great to work with, Andrew R sold not only myself a car but sold my husband a truck. He knew what he talking about when telling us about all the features, I didn’t feel pressure when purchasing. 👍🏻

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FM5K8FW8MNA05526
      Stock: MNA05526
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 08-04-2022

    • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

      2021 Ford Explorer
      Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

      $51,095
      Fair priceFair price
      $1,269 Below Market
      5,283 miles
      No accidents, Personal use only
      6cyl Automatic
      Stivers Ford Lincoln (Montgomery, AL)
      AWD/4WD
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      Leather Seats
      +more

      Located in Montgomery, AL / 675 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      All new vehicles include a $1000 trade-in assistance dealer discount and a $1000 financing discount for financing through one of our lenders.. This pr...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: Yes

      Features and Specs:

      25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FM5K8FW7MNA15447
      Stock: F13905
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 11-17-2021

    • Certified 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

      Certified 2021 Ford Explorer
      Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

      $49,995
      Great priceGreat price
      $3,334 Below Market
      11,034 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
      6cyl Automatic
      Seabreeze Ford (Wall, NJ)
      AWD/4WD
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      Leather Seats
      +more

      Located in Wall, NJ / 200 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      This STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid Limited might be just the SUV AWD for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $49,995...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FM5K8FW0MNA09327
      Stock: U28171
      Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

    • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

      2021 Ford Explorer
      Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

      $46,299
      Great priceGreat price
      14,417 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
      6cyl Automatic
      Trophy Nissan (Mesquite, TX)
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      Leather Seats
      Sunroof/Moonroof
      +more

      Located in Mesquite, TX / 1,151 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      CARFAX One Owner!, Clean CARFAX, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, Push Button Ignition, Hand...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      27 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FM5K7FWXMNA00001
      Stock: MNA00001
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 07-22-2022

      • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $47,000
        Great priceGreat price
        $3,380 Below Market
        17,732 miles
        No accidents, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        Richards Motocars (Malden, MA)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Malden, MA / 412 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Established 1966! - Contact internet sales at 781-322-6600 or sales@richardsmotorcars.com for more information. -

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FW7MNA16355
        Stock: C11335
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-09-2022

      • Certified 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        Certified 2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $50,988
        Fair priceFair price
        $4 Below Market
        22,328 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        Cella Ford (New Bern, NC)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in New Bern, NC / 272 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Ford Gold Certified Details:* Warranty Deductible: $100* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-s...

        Dealer Review:

        Entire team including Kenny our salesman were very professional. I would recommend Cella to anyone searching for a new or used vehicle. A good experience all around.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FW0MNA08470
        Stock: P7270
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
        Listed since: 07-05-2022

      • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $49,888
        Good priceGood price
        $2,466 Below Market
        12,279 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        Shottenkirk Honda of Davis (Davis, CA)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Davis, CA / 2,357 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CARFAX One-Owner. 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, 3rd Row PowerFold Seat, Active Noise Cancellation, Hands-Free Foot-Acti...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FW6MNA04519
        Stock: 13047
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 05-12-2022

      • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $47,341
        Fair priceFair price
        $3,093 Below Market
        14,836 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        Driveway (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Coraopolis, PA / 175 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Green Vehicle,3rd Row Seat,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Hands-Free Liftgate,He...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FW2MNA06378
        Stock: SP4422
        Certified Pre-Owned: No

      • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $48,573
        Good priceGood price
        $2,783 Below Market
        13,902 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
        6cyl Automatic
        Driveway (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Troy, MI / 385 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Green Vehicle,3rd Row Seat,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Hands-Free Liftgate,He...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FW9MNA14087
        Stock: TMNA14087A
        Certified Pre-Owned: No

      • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $50,888
        Good priceGood price
        $1,971 Below Market
        5,050 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        Major Chevrolet (Long Island City, NY)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Long Island City, NY / 223 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CARFAX One-Owner. 4WD, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, 3rd Row PowerFold Seat, Active Noise Cancellation, Auto High-beam ...

        Dealer Review:

        I was interested in getting the 2020 Acura MDX they were advertising on website. Did the prequalification online, booked appointment, After an hour here, I was told the vehicle was in accident and cannot be financed! Had to look at other suvs.. Went with the 2020 infinity... 3 hours later and I am still here cause sales guy don’t know how to transfer my insurance!!!!! WTF!! This is my 4th purchase here in 17 years!! This is my last time coming here!

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FW1MNA06470
        Stock: M65203
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 04-19-2022

      • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $50,998
        Fair priceFair price
        $148 Above Market
        14,216 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
        6cyl Automatic
        Capital Ford of Lillington (Lillington, NC)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Lillington, NC / 260 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, 4WD, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, 3rd Row PowerFold Seat, Active Noise Cancellation, FordPass C...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FW8MNA02139
        Stock: 20AC0581
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 04-20-2022

      • Certified 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        Certified 2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $48,998
        Good priceGood price
        $863 Below Market
        11,768 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        Desoto Ford (Arcadia, FL)
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        Sunroof/Moonroof
        +more

        Located in Arcadia, FL / 854 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Red 2021 Ford Explorer Limited 3.3L Hybrid Certified.This Explorer Limited is nicely equipped with Hybrid Equipment Group 310A (Active Noise Cancellat...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: Yes

        Features and Specs:

        27 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K7FW6MNA08287
        Stock: 22T257B
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
        Listed since: 06-17-2022

      • Price Drop
        2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $48,271
        Good priceGood price
        $2,912 Below Market
        9,190 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental vehicle
        6cyl Automatic
        Raabe Motor Sales (Delphos, OH)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Delphos, OH / 383 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Navigation / Navi / GPS, SYNC Bluetooth Technology, BLUETOOTH Wireless Connectivity, Sunroof / Moonroof, ALLOY WHEELS, NO ACCIDENT CARFAX HISTORY REPO...

        Dealer Review:

        I just returned home from my 650+ mile journey to purchase a car from Raabe Ford in Delphos, OH and I will do so again for my next vehicle. Dave Wilgus provided fantastic sales support from first contact to closing, and Neill Allen a perfect purchase experience. They had exactly the vehicle I wanted. I have purchased five vehicles from other dealerships over the past number of years, and this *by far* was the easiest, most transparent, friendly, and straightforward of all of them - quickest too! Might sound crazy but it was so worth the 12 hour round trip!

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: No

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: Yes

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FW2MNA09474
        Stock: 12053
        Certified Pre-Owned: No

      • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $50,948
        27,845 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental vehicle
        6cyl Automatic
        Capital Ford (Raleigh, NC)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Raleigh, NC / 228 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        1 Owner, Clean Carfax, Local Trade, Leather, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, A/C Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Hybrid ...

        Dealer Review:

        We ordered an F150 truck through Capital Ford recently, and had a great experience throughout the entire process. Even with the supply chain issues that Ford is having, everyone at the dealership helped us with the order to make sure we were able to build a truck to fit what we needed. When the truck was delivered, the rest of the process was just as good. It's never quick financing a car, but they did everything they could to get the process done as quickly as possible.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: No

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FW0MNA03009
        Stock: RW54924
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 06-30-2022

      • Price Drop
        2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $49,350
        Fair priceFair price
        $1,225 Below Market
        13,773 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        AutoNation Ford Westlake (Westlake, OH)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Westlake, OH / 286 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Twin Panel Moonroof Star White Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth...

        Dealer Review:

        Helped me finance my FIRST car. I was denied several places and I was so thankful John Conrad was able to help me out with this mission. For sure 5/5 experience. And you get free car washes haha. Go see John and tell him Cynthia sent you =)

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FWXMNA04457
        Stock: MNA04457
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-26-2022

      • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $48,422
        Good priceGood price
        $2,089 Below Market
        17,980 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
        6cyl Automatic
        Serra Ford Rochester Hills (Rochester Hills, MI)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Rochester Hills, MI / 386 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This Ford Explorer is well equipped and includes these key features and benefits, Panoramic Vi...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FW4MNA06544
        Stock: MNA06544
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-13-2022

      • 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

        2021 Ford Explorer
        Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV

        $49,699
        Good priceGood price
        $880 Below Market
        15,121 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        Key Acura of Portsmouth (Portsmouth, NH)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Portsmouth, NH / 446 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        2021 Ford Explorer Limited Limited 4WD. This Explorer Limited is nicely equipped with Hybrid Equipment Group 310A (3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, A...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FM5K8FW8MNA11360
        Stock: P9229AA
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 05-02-2022

