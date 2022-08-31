No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only

No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only

Located in Phoenix , AZ / 1,954 miles away from Ashburn, VA

LEAVING FOR AUCTION!!! YOU ARE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!!! CALL NOW!!! ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR P...

Dealer Review:

Sales service worked with me on interest rates and the bank. Service was friendly and got me out of there fast.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FM5K8FW4MNA12408

Stock: CN55595A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-11-2022