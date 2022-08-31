Used Ford Explorer Hybrid for Sale
- $41,699Great price$6,090 Below Market47,558 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticFolsom Lake Ford (Folsom, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Folsom, CA / 2,330 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Ford Explorer Limited Stone Gray Certified. Ford Combined Details:* 172 Point Inspection (for Ford Gold Certified program), 139 Point Inspection ...
Dealer Review:
The process for doing all of the paperwork was fast. Before we started doing the paperwork, the rep had us download all the apps we needed so that we were not doing it all at once. The rep was also very knowledgeable about how the car worked and did a step by step of how to do everything in the car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW5MNA08447
Stock: F44966
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-15-2022
- $45,998Great price$3,267 Below Market9,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticLexus of Clearwater (Clearwater, FL)BluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Clearwater, FL / 818 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Twin Panel Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Class Iii Trailer Tow Package Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetoot...
Dealer Review:
I highly recommend Lexus of Clearwater. PJ & Jason were knowledgeable, helpful, patient, and made the whole process very smooth. It was worth our drive from Orlando, & we will definitely return for future purchases. Thanks again PJ & Jason!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7FW7MNA11022
Stock: MNA11022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2022
- $49,573Great price$3,230 Below Market5,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticBill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Phoenix, AZ)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,954 miles away from Ashburn, VA
LEAVING FOR AUCTION!!! YOU ARE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!!! CALL NOW!!! ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR P...
Dealer Review:
Sales service worked with me on interest rates and the bank. Service was friendly and got me out of there fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW4MNA12408
Stock: CN55595A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2022
- $50,931Good price$1,354 Below Market15,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCrossroads Ford of Wake Forest (Wake Forest, NC)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Wake Forest, NC / 223 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Ford White Explorer Limited 4WD HYBRIBD. TWIN PANEL ROOF, CLASSIII TOW PKG..VERY VERY CLEAN VEHICLE.
Dealer Review:
Great group to work with in Wake Forest. I drive 70 miles to buy here instead of driving 3 miles to my local dealer. They will beat anyone's price !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW7MNA13391
Stock: T28234X
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2022
- $45,991Great price$3,900 Below Market18,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticAutoNation Ford North Canton (North Canton, OH)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in North Canton, OH / 244 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Twin Panel Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cool...
Dealer Review:
That they are great to work with, Andrew R sold not only myself a car but sold my husband a truck. He knew what he talking about when telling us about all the features, I didn’t feel pressure when purchasing. 👍🏻
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW8MNA05526
Stock: MNA05526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2022
- $51,095Fair price$1,269 Below Market5,283 milesNo accidents, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticStivers Ford Lincoln (Montgomery, AL)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Montgomery, AL / 675 miles away from Ashburn, VA
All new vehicles include a $1000 trade-in assistance dealer discount and a $1000 financing discount for financing through one of our lenders.. This pr...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW7MNA15447
Stock: F13905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-17-2021
- $49,995Great price$3,334 Below Market11,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticSeabreeze Ford (Wall, NJ)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Wall, NJ / 200 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid Limited might be just the SUV AWD for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $49,995...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW0MNA09327
Stock: U28171
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $46,299Great price14,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticTrophy Nissan (Mesquite, TX)BluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Mesquite, TX / 1,151 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One Owner!, Clean CARFAX, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, Push Button Ignition, Hand...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7FWXMNA00001
Stock: MNA00001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- $47,000Great price$3,380 Below Market17,732 milesNo accidents, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticRichards Motocars (Malden, MA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Malden, MA / 412 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Established 1966! - Contact internet sales at 781-322-6600 or sales@richardsmotorcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW7MNA16355
Stock: C11335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2022
- $50,988Fair price$4 Below Market22,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCella Ford (New Bern, NC)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in New Bern, NC / 272 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Ford Gold Certified Details:* Warranty Deductible: $100* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-s...
Dealer Review:
Entire team including Kenny our salesman were very professional. I would recommend Cella to anyone searching for a new or used vehicle. A good experience all around.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW0MNA08470
Stock: P7270
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $49,888Good price$2,466 Below Market12,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticShottenkirk Honda of Davis (Davis, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Davis, CA / 2,357 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, 3rd Row PowerFold Seat, Active Noise Cancellation, Hands-Free Foot-Acti...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW6MNA04519
Stock: 13047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2022
- $47,341Fair price$3,093 Below Market14,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Coraopolis, PA / 175 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Green Vehicle,3rd Row Seat,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Hands-Free Liftgate,He...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW2MNA06378
Stock: SP4422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $48,573Good price$2,783 Below Market13,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Troy, MI / 385 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Green Vehicle,3rd Row Seat,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Hands-Free Liftgate,He...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW9MNA14087
Stock: TMNA14087A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $50,888Good price$1,971 Below Market5,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticMajor Chevrolet (Long Island City, NY)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Long Island City, NY / 223 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. 4WD, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, 3rd Row PowerFold Seat, Active Noise Cancellation, Auto High-beam ...
Dealer Review:
I was interested in getting the 2020 Acura MDX they were advertising on website. Did the prequalification online, booked appointment, After an hour here, I was told the vehicle was in accident and cannot be financed! Had to look at other suvs.. Went with the 2020 infinity... 3 hours later and I am still here cause sales guy don’t know how to transfer my insurance!!!!! WTF!! This is my 4th purchase here in 17 years!! This is my last time coming here!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW1MNA06470
Stock: M65203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-19-2022
- $50,998Fair price$148 Above Market14,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCapital Ford of Lillington (Lillington, NC)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Lillington, NC / 260 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, 4WD, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, 3rd Row PowerFold Seat, Active Noise Cancellation, FordPass C...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW8MNA02139
Stock: 20AC0581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2022
- $48,998Good price$863 Below Market11,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticDesoto Ford (Arcadia, FL)BluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Arcadia, FL / 854 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Red 2021 Ford Explorer Limited 3.3L Hybrid Certified.This Explorer Limited is nicely equipped with Hybrid Equipment Group 310A (Active Noise Cancellat...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7FW6MNA08287
Stock: 22T257B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2022
- $48,271Good price$2,912 Below Market9,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental vehicle6cyl AutomaticRaabe Motor Sales (Delphos, OH)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Delphos, OH / 383 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation / Navi / GPS, SYNC Bluetooth Technology, BLUETOOTH Wireless Connectivity, Sunroof / Moonroof, ALLOY WHEELS, NO ACCIDENT CARFAX HISTORY REPO...
Dealer Review:
I just returned home from my 650+ mile journey to purchase a car from Raabe Ford in Delphos, OH and I will do so again for my next vehicle. Dave Wilgus provided fantastic sales support from first contact to closing, and Neill Allen a perfect purchase experience. They had exactly the vehicle I wanted. I have purchased five vehicles from other dealerships over the past number of years, and this *by far* was the easiest, most transparent, friendly, and straightforward of all of them - quickest too! Might sound crazy but it was so worth the 12 hour round trip!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW2MNA09474
Stock: 12053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental vehicle6cyl AutomaticCapital Ford (Raleigh, NC)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Raleigh, NC / 228 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1 Owner, Clean Carfax, Local Trade, Leather, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, A/C Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Hybrid ...
Dealer Review:
We ordered an F150 truck through Capital Ford recently, and had a great experience throughout the entire process. Even with the supply chain issues that Ford is having, everyone at the dealership helped us with the order to make sure we were able to build a truck to fit what we needed. When the truck was delivered, the rest of the process was just as good. It's never quick financing a car, but they did everything they could to get the process done as quickly as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW0MNA03009
Stock: RW54924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2022
- $49,350Fair price$1,225 Below Market13,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticAutoNation Ford Westlake (Westlake, OH)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Westlake, OH / 286 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Twin Panel Moonroof Star White Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth...
Dealer Review:
Helped me finance my FIRST car. I was denied several places and I was so thankful John Conrad was able to help me out with this mission. For sure 5/5 experience. And you get free car washes haha. Go see John and tell him Cynthia sent you =)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FWXMNA04457
Stock: MNA04457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2022
- $48,422Good price$2,089 Below Market17,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticSerra Ford Rochester Hills (Rochester Hills, MI)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Rochester Hills, MI / 386 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This Ford Explorer is well equipped and includes these key features and benefits, Panoramic Vi...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW4MNA06544
Stock: MNA06544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2022
- $49,699Good price$880 Below Market15,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticKey Acura of Portsmouth (Portsmouth, NH)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Portsmouth, NH / 446 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Ford Explorer Limited Limited 4WD. This Explorer Limited is nicely equipped with Hybrid Equipment Group 310A (3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, A...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8FW8MNA11360
Stock: P9229AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2022
