  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Yaris
  4. Used 2010 Toyota Yaris
  5. Used 2010 Toyota Yaris Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Toyota Yaris Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Yaris
5(72%)4(11%)3(11%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.5
18 reviews
Write a review
See all Yarises for sale
List Price Range
$6,493 - $7,995
Used Yaris for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best econo car I've ever driven

balls_mckenzie, 07/29/2013
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

Lately I've been able to drive my gf's 2010 Yaris sedan auto and I cannot understand why this car ever gets a bad review. The turning radius is so tight, it's insane. The room up front is fine, a little tight in the back, but it's a subcompact. What blew me away most of all is this car's gas mileage. I've found it to be much better than 32 or 33. She has had the car for nearly 3 years - 0 problems. She still gets free oil changes, spent nothing on the upkeep. The ride is comfortable, we drove it on trips - no problem and like I said, the mileage is unreal. I own a '06 Xb with the same exact engine. 100K plus miles - zero problems. It's the reliability, that's why people buy it.

Report Abuse

Yaris does all things very well for very little $$$

hkyang, 03/23/2011
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

COMFORT: The sedan has longest wheelbase in its EPA class, allowing it THE most rearseat legroom in its class. Check specs! This makes more than comfortable road trips with family or friends. CONVENIENCE: Yaris sedan trunk BIGGER THAN COROLLA's! Check specs! Much is made of Honda FIT's cargo space, but on vacation with your family of four, FIT is reduced to being just another hatchback: LESS trunk space than a sedan, unless you WANT to cram the back so full you can't see out the rear! PERFORMANCE: Only thing that beats YarisSEDAN's turning circle is a Yaris 3-dr HATCH. Only thing that beats Yaris MPG is the all-new, Made in Mexico, Fix Or Repair Daily Focus. Yaris is tried 'n true.

Report Abuse

Great car for a college commuter!

Chris Hall, 07/10/2016
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2010 Yaris Sedan for my Daughter. She is a college student and the Yaris has been a fantastic car for her. Very reliable and fuel efficient. She is very happy with this vehicle, have owned for 1-1/2 years and no problems at all!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

90,000 miles in 3 years

jacksinn, 04/11/2013
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Its no secret by how many miles are on this car that I bought it because of the great gas mileage. A little pricey. $17,000 and it doesn't have power ANYTHING. Friends make comments about that and they have a point. Still love the great gas mileage 35-40 highway. No problems with this car so far.

Report Abuse

great car for me--so far 25 k

hrs5, 07/19/2012
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I think my yaris is fantastic as I look towards long term ownership w/o problems... It might be a bit underrated if assessed from the standpoint of initial 2010 reviews of the vehicle versus longer term ownership. This car has really grown on me in every way! I'm hoping that I can dime in again in another 25k with more positives.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Yarises for sale

Related Used 2010 Toyota Yaris Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles