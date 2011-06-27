Used 2010 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Consumer Reviews

GO YARIS! nickac , 01/31/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I traded an Infiniti G35 for a yaris, which might seem like a huge difference, and it was. However, I been very happy with this decision. I constantly am averaging 31.5 mpg in the city and about 39 highway, which is fantastic. The reliability I cant say much about yet because my car only has 4300 miles, but it starts up in sub zero temps and hasn't given me trouble yet. The car feels solid for a cheap car. I hate how all the reviewers knock this car because it really is not that bad. It is affordable, practical, reliable, and excellent on gas. Despite toyotas recalls, I still think they are far superior than many other brands. For example, Nissan, GM, Ford, and mazda. Yaris is a great car! Report Abuse

A Great little car with excellent MPG ! Name withheld , 01/02/2019 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I had a Mercedes that was crossing over the warranty line (50K) and knew that beautiful, eye catching car was going to start costing money...BIG money. Along came this little gem, with only 12,000 miles and at a steal of a price, so I had to snap it up. I still had the MB at the time, but got rid of it a few months later. The Yaris has been stingy on gas, very solid feeling and driving and really quite a little champ on the road. About 10 years back I had a Mini Cooper and loved how it just stuck to turns. This car is not a mini Cooper, but it's ok and within 85-90% of those same handling characteristics. Roomy inside and fairly comfortable for what it is. Lots of interior cubby hole storage for knicknacks. It has traction control, which came in handy when we had a violent heavy rainstorm a few months back - I'd recommend you stay in the slow lane when those situations occur. This is a light car and in times of very heavy rain will slip on steep hills. Every car has drawbacks, including this one: 1) Although it has a tilt steering wheel, it does not telescope towards the driver (was fixed on the 2012 model), 2) the 4 speed auto, although bullet proof is just...meh. 3) And lastly, the car could have better noise proofing. But all that washes away every time I fill up the car: Regular gas, and with a 350 mile commute every week, I can do it on a single tank of gas and a monthly budget of @ $160/mo. It's what I need right now to make my commute life trouble free and help me save for retirement. Summary: Manage your expectations and you will find this car super reliable, cost-efficient and extremely beneficial in everyday needs. Of course, it has no "wow" factor, but this is about looking at a car for what it should be: a transportation tool. Updated at 45,000 miles: No breakdowns or component failures. MPG is consistent as reported previously. One crank starting. I religiously change the oil and do it in 10 minutes flat - piece of cake. Sons bought me a sway bar and now I'm thinking about fog lights and the 8 spoke OEM wheels to dress it up a little. Its a keeper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

8 years of excellent performance...UPDATE TomS , 05/04/2018 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I am 6'1" tall, close to 200 lbs, and find the Yaris to be very comfortable. It has been, for the eight years I have owned it (bought it new), reliable, great and gas, cheap to maintain, and continues to hold a new appearance. I have close to 60K miles on it, miles from several years of hot, cross-desert travel, as well as many long trips from California to Texas, and hauling my dogs, as well as everything from bricks, rocks, and furniture. The steering response is fantastic, feeling like rack and pinion steering. I have the oil changed regularly, using the synthetic grade, and replaced the tires. That's it. I do not use the dealer for maintenance, just regular retail chains. I recently took the car to the dealer though, to do the many recalls that were piling up over time. The dealer was polite, fixed them all, plus did a full check on the vehicle. He told me everything was in fine shape, and nothing extra was needed. I was delightfully surprised. I came out of a 9 year love affair with my Mercedes 230 SLK to this car, for practical reasons, and thought I would feel a great loss. Not so. I have loved every minute of this quirky car, especially the dash, which has all instrumentation in the center of the dash (models since was unfortunately eliminated), so that when you are driving, you do not have all the distraction from dash lights in your face. When I was poking around at the dealership, looking at a Prius, while waiting to pick up my car from my recall visit, the sales guy acknowledged to me that I could get quite a bit outside selling my car, as it was very desirable on the resale market, far above what a book trade in value would acknowledge. *****Update****** I am now 7 months from owning my Yaris for 10 years. Although I do not drive the desert anymore ,as I am now full-time living in the Dallas Texas area, it receives a lot of local stop and go use and trips to the home improvement stores where I pick up a variety of things like rocks, mulch, or an occasional large item. All seems to be working as described earlier. Admittedly, I am not so great about keeping up with the vehicle, but do regular change the oil, filter, fluids, have changed out my battery a few times over the years, and rotate my tires at a local retail chain. The vehicle is still humming and works as it did when it was new. More than once I have been tempted to buy a new car, but my love affair with this quirky little companion will not let me. I have never in my 69 years of life owned such a reliable and economical car. Do I miss the fun of the Mazda RX-7, my first car, a '57 Chevy, or my Mercedes 230 SLK, hell yeah, but I would not trade my unpretentious Yaris for some current day version of any of those cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Car of my dreams ilovemyyaris , 01/05/2012 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I am a student that uses this car for commuting Since I live in San Francisco I have to parallel park all the time, or find small places to fit in. Almost every single time I have a hard time finding parking the yaris has always come in handy. Another good part is how I can make quick U-turns pretty much everywhere (without having to reverse) The only thing that sucks is sometimes I can be a speed devil and I'm on the freeway hitting the gas to the max and it takes like 20-30 seconds for it to actually start to kick in a speed up to 85-95mph I've come to very close calls crashing into other cars, but I've always hit the breaks and they've never failed me. I love my yaris!! Report Abuse