Used 2009 Toyota Yaris Sedan Consumer Reviews

'09 Yaris Rob , 05/21/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I recently purchased my '09 Yaris. Dealer can, VERY LOW MILEAGE. I was lucky to find one with the 5 speed man. trans. With a combination of city/highway driving and I am able to get 47.8 mpg CONSISTENTLY. I am very impressed with the car's quality and the quietness of the engine even at highway speeds. As far as the center mounted instruments are concerned. At first I found them to be very awkward, but after just a few days I am very comfortable with the center location..

Good car but others have gotten better emajor , 06/27/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Our Yaris is a 2008 and we are now 3 1/2 years and 36,000 miles into our ownership. Car has been perfectly reliable and exceeds EPA ratings, we regularly see 40 to 44 mpg highway, 30+ in town. Roomy up front, with lots of legroom, but narrow. Backseat has enough legroom & headroom for 6-footers and under. Large trunk. Lots of storage pockets, the center gauges are no problem, and the interior is pretty nice. Less road noise than the Fit. Problems: The engine has enough power, but the 4 speed automatic needs another gear or two. Driving position is terrible for taller drivers; the wheel is too far away, and the pedals too close. Pay attention to this during your test drive.

4 Years and 125000 Klm's skipper22 , 12/03/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've had my Yaris for nearly 4 years now and sadly I just sold it as I didn't need it any longer. But I can attest to great fuel economy, fantastic quality, and a terrific resale. I have 125000 klm's on this baby and never once in the dealer for ANY problems whatsoever. Regular oil changes 8-10000 k's etc., and never a moments problem. So much so, I now have a 2011 Corolla.

Review after 17 months of ownership Bill , 06/03/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I wanted a new car that I could reasonably expect would be economical (good mpg) & reliable (no problems). After 17 months of ownership & 15,550 miles my cumulative gas mileage is 42.7 mpg. I've not had ANY mechanical or electrical problems with the auto. I've taken it in for the 5K, 10K, & 15K routine maintenance & that is it.