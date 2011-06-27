  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Yaris
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Yaris
  5. Used 2009 Toyota Yaris Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Toyota Yaris Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Yaris
5(64%)4(30%)3(2%)2(0%)1(4%)
4.5
36 reviews
Write a review
See all Yarises for sale
List Price Range
$2,550 - $6,995
Used Yaris for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

'09 Yaris

Rob, 05/21/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased my '09 Yaris. Dealer can, VERY LOW MILEAGE. I was lucky to find one with the 5 speed man. trans. With a combination of city/highway driving and I am able to get 47.8 mpg CONSISTENTLY. I am very impressed with the car's quality and the quietness of the engine even at highway speeds. As far as the center mounted instruments are concerned. At first I found them to be very awkward, but after just a few days I am very comfortable with the center location..

Report Abuse

Good car but others have gotten better

emajor, 06/27/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Our Yaris is a 2008 and we are now 3 1/2 years and 36,000 miles into our ownership. Car has been perfectly reliable and exceeds EPA ratings, we regularly see 40 to 44 mpg highway, 30+ in town. Roomy up front, with lots of legroom, but narrow. Backseat has enough legroom & headroom for 6-footers and under. Large trunk. Lots of storage pockets, the center gauges are no problem, and the interior is pretty nice. Less road noise than the Fit. Problems: The engine has enough power, but the 4 speed automatic needs another gear or two. Driving position is terrible for taller drivers; the wheel is too far away, and the pedals too close. Pay attention to this during your test drive.

Report Abuse

4 Years and 125000 Klm's

skipper22, 12/03/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've had my Yaris for nearly 4 years now and sadly I just sold it as I didn't need it any longer. But I can attest to great fuel economy, fantastic quality, and a terrific resale. I have 125000 klm's on this baby and never once in the dealer for ANY problems whatsoever. Regular oil changes 8-10000 k's etc., and never a moments problem. So much so, I now have a 2011 Corolla.

Report Abuse

Review after 17 months of ownership

Bill, 06/03/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I wanted a new car that I could reasonably expect would be economical (good mpg) & reliable (no problems). After 17 months of ownership & 15,550 miles my cumulative gas mileage is 42.7 mpg. I've not had ANY mechanical or electrical problems with the auto. I've taken it in for the 5K, 10K, & 15K routine maintenance & that is it.

Report Abuse

2009 Toyota Yaris Sedan Manual

Jack Santos, 01/03/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for a cheap, reliable car, the Toyota is the way to go. My family has been using Toyota for 20 years and never has had problems. The Yaris is no exception. The styling of the car catches glimpse even more than the Honda Fit and Nissan Versa. The center mounted climate control, radio, and odometers create a very nice V look. Not the fastest car out there, but one that will get you from A to B at a decent pace. Acceleration is slow however buyers are not looking for a fast car.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Yarises for sale

Related Used 2009 Toyota Yaris Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles