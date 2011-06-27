Used 2009 Toyota Yaris Sedan Consumer Reviews
'09 Yaris
I recently purchased my '09 Yaris. Dealer can, VERY LOW MILEAGE. I was lucky to find one with the 5 speed man. trans. With a combination of city/highway driving and I am able to get 47.8 mpg CONSISTENTLY. I am very impressed with the car's quality and the quietness of the engine even at highway speeds. As far as the center mounted instruments are concerned. At first I found them to be very awkward, but after just a few days I am very comfortable with the center location..
Good car but others have gotten better
Our Yaris is a 2008 and we are now 3 1/2 years and 36,000 miles into our ownership. Car has been perfectly reliable and exceeds EPA ratings, we regularly see 40 to 44 mpg highway, 30+ in town. Roomy up front, with lots of legroom, but narrow. Backseat has enough legroom & headroom for 6-footers and under. Large trunk. Lots of storage pockets, the center gauges are no problem, and the interior is pretty nice. Less road noise than the Fit. Problems: The engine has enough power, but the 4 speed automatic needs another gear or two. Driving position is terrible for taller drivers; the wheel is too far away, and the pedals too close. Pay attention to this during your test drive.
4 Years and 125000 Klm's
I've had my Yaris for nearly 4 years now and sadly I just sold it as I didn't need it any longer. But I can attest to great fuel economy, fantastic quality, and a terrific resale. I have 125000 klm's on this baby and never once in the dealer for ANY problems whatsoever. Regular oil changes 8-10000 k's etc., and never a moments problem. So much so, I now have a 2011 Corolla.
Review after 17 months of ownership
I wanted a new car that I could reasonably expect would be economical (good mpg) & reliable (no problems). After 17 months of ownership & 15,550 miles my cumulative gas mileage is 42.7 mpg. I've not had ANY mechanical or electrical problems with the auto. I've taken it in for the 5K, 10K, & 15K routine maintenance & that is it.
2009 Toyota Yaris Sedan Manual
If you are looking for a cheap, reliable car, the Toyota is the way to go. My family has been using Toyota for 20 years and never has had problems. The Yaris is no exception. The styling of the car catches glimpse even more than the Honda Fit and Nissan Versa. The center mounted climate control, radio, and odometers create a very nice V look. Not the fastest car out there, but one that will get you from A to B at a decent pace. Acceleration is slow however buyers are not looking for a fast car.
Sponsored cars related to the Yaris
Related Used 2009 Toyota Yaris Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner