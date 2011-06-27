Used 2015 Toyota Venza Consumer Reviews
Love love love my 2015 Toyota Venza XLE
I test drove countless crossovers and suv's before settling on the Venza (highlander, 4-runner, pilot, escape, explorer, outback, forester, etc). It provides the luxury, comfortability, and safety that I require in a vehicle. I wish it got a little better gas mileage, had a better turn radius, and the Bluetooth were a little clearer. Other than those minor complaints, the Venza has more than lived up to my standards. No complaints from passengers either. Easily fits 6'3" 250# males in the back seat, without feeling squished. Plenty of leg room for all passengers. I would not trade it in for anything. It was also a great value at $32k new, having all my required features (leather heated seats, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry). Wish they wouldn't have discontinued this model.
Best Car Ever
I can't believe the quality of this car, but then it IS a Toyota. The ride is quiet and sound. The engine and drive-train perform flawlessly. Its tough to remark on how positive this car is as its tough to find any deficiencies. The only trouble we have it that it does so much. We are always going to the manual to find out "How do I ...". But this is something most modern cars and owners face. This is the best car we've ever owned and actually, ridden in.
Toyota 2016 Mistake
Toyota had a real winner with the Venza model.This vehicle gives you the all wheel drive security in bad weather with the comfortable feel found in a Camry. The mistake that Toyota made was not continuing to offer this exceptional model. These comments are from an individual who has owned two Camrys and two Venzas. A 2016 and beyond Venza should still be offered to the motoring public.
Great value for a great crossover!
We wanted the versatility that an SUV offers, good fuel economy, comfort and reliability; the Venza does all of that and more. Shortly after we purchased this vehicle, we had to drive over the Sierra Nevada mountains through snowy conditions, it performed flawlessly. I would not hesitate recommending the Toyota Venza. After six months of driving, no regrets about purchase. We've taken two road trips and were pleased with comfort and fuel economy. After 18 months, we have been pleased. We're at two years and no problems. 30 months of trouble free driving. Very happy with our Venza.
Venza- tastic. With update.
Pros: Versatile. Need to carry 5 people in comfort? Venza can do it. Large doors open wide. Chair-height seats are plenty comfortable and accommodating. Step-in is easy. No big step UP like big SUVs. No big step down like a compact car. Need to haul cargo? The combination of a power lift rear hatch and easy folding rear seats turns the Venza into a super grocery getter/ home improvement store car. It’s also ideal for traveling with a dog or two. The V6 engine is another “pro”. Very smooth and powerful. Toyota reliability is a big plus. Cons: only real drawback for me is the 20 inch tires. Expensive to replace. I could have done just as well with 18 inchers. Overall very pleased. In fact I am currently on my second Venza. We had a 2009 and liked it so much that we replaced it with a 2015. I hate that Toyota stopped building them. 8/27/18 Update: We still are very impressed with the Venza - currently at 39,000 miles and NO issues at all. Toyota got it right with the Venza. Build quality is Lexus level. No squeaking, rattling, etc. In fact, I wonder if Toyota built this model a little too well and ended up being one of the reasons it went out of production. It’s so practical it’s not “cool”. It’s so reliable it’s not “adventurous”. I continue to strongly recommend the Venza. Look for a V6, low miles and XLE or Limited trim level and you will have a quality luxurious yet practical vehicle that you will be proud of for years to come. 08/28/19 Update: We still really like this Venza and it meets our needs comfortably. We did have one unexpected repair about two months ago - a rear wheel bearing went bad and began making a howling noise. Landers Toyota in Little Rock made the repair and so far so good. It just seemed like a weird random thing to go bad, especially on a Toyota ... just wasn’t expecting that. Otherwise, the positive ownership experience continues.
