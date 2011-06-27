Used 2014 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

It's a real truck folks! tlmiller , 03/02/2014 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Had a 2012 and loved it. Now I have a 2014 and I like it even better. I like my trucks to ride firm and have power to do it all. This delivers on both counts and is the best looking truck on the road. The interior is huge and functional with everything I need within reach. It'll pass anything but a gas pump, but that's what a real truck can do. I drove them all and the others drove heavy and soft to me. I don't need a car ride. If you're looking for a "TRUCK", this is the one for you. Report Abuse

This is what American (Texas built) quality is all about harddriver1965 , 05/15/2015 SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Details: 5.7L, CrewMax, TRD Purchased 3/2014 Mileage: 16000 Best way to describe this truck is a 3/4 ton in a 1/2 ton package. It has all the capability of any gas 1/2 ton on the market with the added reliability of Toyota and proud Texans to stand behind it(Built in San Antonio, TX). Report Abuse

Best full-size truck on the market. btinaz , 01/02/2015 SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 37 of 40 people found this review helpful The 5.7 v8 s a great motor. On paper it gets an mpg or two less that Ford & Chevy (forget Ram...it's a Fiat now) but with the cost of a similar setup (crewcab, 4x4 and most powerful motor) the cost of the Tundra was several thousand less than the others so you still end up paying less when calculating all of this in. The truck has great power at any speed-destroys Ford/Chevy in passing. I have about 15k miles on it now and have had zero problems unlike what is reported from Ford, GM & Fiat owners. Test drive this truck before making a decision to purchase the others - you won't be disappointed. And to put a final shine on it the truck is build in TX without the UAW shtank wafting from it. UPDATE 7/3/2017. Three and half years of owning /driving and the only time I have been inconvenienced was a dead battery- have had zero mechanical issues. Still wouldn't trade it for any other full-size UNLESS I was not going to put more than 10k miles per year AND only to go with a top trim level where other makers start to outshine the Tundra. For SR5 4x4 level trim the Tundra is still the smart, reliable purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not at the mechanic shop anymore Kyle , 03/20/2016 SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is the best truck. I've had fords Chevy and dodges and they all stink compared to this truck. Only negatives to this truck is gas mileage and the seats stain easy if you don't have leather. The gas mileage cost is made up through not having to pay the mechanic for repairs Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse