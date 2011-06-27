Used 2011 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

Best vehicle I have owned formergmcguy , 02/02/2013 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new and at 13,000 miles, I have not had one single thing not function the way it is supposed. My previous 2 vehicles were GMCs and I had nothing but problems with them and GM doesn't stand behind their products. I get about 19 mpg in mixed driving. Winter mileage drops to around 15. This truck tows trailers with ease---don't even know they are there. Feels safer than the GMC Sierra. I'm very impressed with it's build quality. Very quiet. Handles extremely well for a large vehicle. The TRD package gives a stiff ride but is good when loaded or has a trailer in tow. Love the crewmax cab setup. Report Abuse

Tundra taydanry , 10/20/2010 20 of 24 people found this review helpful I own a 2010 crewmax with the Platinum package. I like the truck except I wish Toyota made the bed 6 1/2 feet for the crewmax. I also wish the fuel tank was bigger. It seems i fill this truck up more often than I did my Chevys in the past.

Review from an actual owner at 25k miles hdsale , 06/02/2013 12 of 23 people found this review helpful Ive owned a 2011 5.7 CrewMax TRD Off-Road Tundra for 2 years. Previous trucks were GM. All trucks have their issues, the Tundra less so than previous GM trucks - at least for me. 5.7 is a super strong engine that competition cant match. Feels and drives like a 3/4 ton truck, and tows like one too. High seating position reminds me of an F250 or 2500 GM. Driving the new F150 feels like driving a car after owning the Tundra. Mileage is 15.5 in mixed driving. Short bed on CrewMax means truck can fit in a 20 foot garage (but not by much). No alignment issues here - in fact, I wont let the dealer align the truck as it drives straight as an arrow.

Bad tires gobucks4 , 09/22/2012 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought in November 2010, heater did not work, 6 days to repair. January 2011, 2 months old, back bumper was covered with rust, replaced. Tires are flat spotting in 24 hours, Toyota considers this a normal condition as designed. The truck shimmies severely for the first five miles. No Toyota exec would drive this truck on ice with this shimmy.