Used 2011 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle I have owned
I bought this truck new and at 13,000 miles, I have not had one single thing not function the way it is supposed. My previous 2 vehicles were GMCs and I had nothing but problems with them and GM doesn't stand behind their products. I get about 19 mpg in mixed driving. Winter mileage drops to around 15. This truck tows trailers with ease---don't even know they are there. Feels safer than the GMC Sierra. I'm very impressed with it's build quality. Very quiet. Handles extremely well for a large vehicle. The TRD package gives a stiff ride but is good when loaded or has a trailer in tow. Love the crewmax cab setup.
Tundra
I own a 2010 crewmax with the Platinum package. I like the truck except I wish Toyota made the bed 6 1/2 feet for the crewmax. I also wish the fuel tank was bigger. It seems i fill this truck up more often than I did my Chevys in the past.
Review from an actual owner at 25k miles
Ive owned a 2011 5.7 CrewMax TRD Off-Road Tundra for 2 years. Previous trucks were GM. All trucks have their issues, the Tundra less so than previous GM trucks - at least for me. 5.7 is a super strong engine that competition cant match. Feels and drives like a 3/4 ton truck, and tows like one too. High seating position reminds me of an F250 or 2500 GM. Driving the new F150 feels like driving a car after owning the Tundra. Mileage is 15.5 in mixed driving. Short bed on CrewMax means truck can fit in a 20 foot garage (but not by much). No alignment issues here - in fact, I wont let the dealer align the truck as it drives straight as an arrow.
Bad tires
Bought in November 2010, heater did not work, 6 days to repair. January 2011, 2 months old, back bumper was covered with rust, replaced. Tires are flat spotting in 24 hours, Toyota considers this a normal condition as designed. The truck shimmies severely for the first five miles. No Toyota exec would drive this truck on ice with this shimmy.
2011 Tundra
First full size truck. Old car a Tacoma. Size difference is HUGE. Back seat in CrewMax limo like. Powerful engine with nice sound when worked. Rear window fold down nice feature. Stereo rocks big time. Quiet on road. Family loves the size for comfort. Mileage not good--lots of gas stops. Rear seat adjustment amazing. Great looking vehicle. TRD handles off road like a charm. Minimal back seat storage space with adjustable seat in CrewMax.
