Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

First Toyota Robert , 12/02/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Bought my first Toyota this June. I have always owned Dodge Ram (had 5 of them) My 10' SR5 TRD 5.7L I-force smokes the Hemi, the interior is way more comfortable, more creature comforts, and larger rear sear (comparable models). All the power anybody needs,Big, fast, tough truck. Don't complain about mileage you won't find much better. Smooth ride and plenty of room...Love this truck. Report Abuse

Tow in Comfort DJ , 10/15/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We recently bought a 10' double cab SR5 TRD with the 5.7. LOVE IT! We tow a 4-ATV trailer with it and you honestly don't even know the trailer is behind you. This truck has ridiculous power and I've yet to even floor it. Extremely comfortable for long trips even while towing. You sit up high and have great visibility. Gauges are a little hard to read in certain light. Love the interior though. We are really impressed with this truck, Toyota got it right. Whenever I see an F-150 I think "I could smoke you". Only gets a few miles to gallon less than my old 4Runner - if you want good gas mileage people buy a car, this is a 381hp towing beast! Report Abuse

Better than competition Mat Leopard , 10/22/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I upgraded from a Toyota Tacoma 4.0 V6 to the Tundra 4.6 V8. I got the 4.6 Liter because it was closer to the V6 as far as gas mileage and I wouldn't be sacrificing a lot. The 4.6 L is rated for 15 mpg around town and I am averaging 17 mpg around town. I had to retrain myself how to accelerate and be aware of how I'm driving, but it has made all the difference! Value for dollar, I would pass on the Tacoma any day and go for the Tundra. Report Abuse

Rock Warrior M , 08/07/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have owned two Toyota Tacomas and loved them both. Bought this Tundra for more towing power as well as an overall larger truck. Saw Rock Warrior package and immediately loved the rims and tires especially. This truck has exceeded all expectations. If you complain about a bumpy ride, gauges, and gas mileage then go back to driving a Saab. This is a truck. I am getting 16 mpg city/rural driving and that is more than my last Tacoma with a V6. Report Abuse