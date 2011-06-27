Used 2009 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews

Tire wear mike mahoney , 08/08/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful i love the truck but the outside edge of the front tires has wore off at 15,000 miles and Toyota says there's nothing wrong with the front end. they have a problem with the tundra and they can't fix it. Report Abuse

Family truck Lance , 06/15/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We traded in a Toyota Sequoia for the Crewmax Tundra as our primary soccer mom, road trip, camping vehicle. The back seat is great and 3 boys fit very well. We haul so much stuff that we were trashing the back of the SUV and this is the perfect solution. Drives great and has lots of room to throw stuff in and go. The power is amazing and fun and the interior room and comfort has everything you need. Report Abuse

Cross Country Travel Mike , 02/07/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Skip the GM-Ford-Mopar, this truck will always have a place in my driveway. Drove from NC to Cal. in 47.5 hrs, the interior comfort was phenomenal, was not tired, sore, or uncomfortable during the trip. Like the tailgate that is shock assisted, so will not slam down, but can also use one finger to push back up. Will keep this for years and replace with another!! Report Abuse

Awesome Truck ace , 11/07/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I was impressed with the truck's performance and handling ability from the start. No problems towing. It does bounce a little, but overall rides well and gets about 18mpg. Sheet metal on body seems awful thin. Report Abuse