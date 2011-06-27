Used 2009 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
Tire wear
i love the truck but the outside edge of the front tires has wore off at 15,000 miles and Toyota says there's nothing wrong with the front end. they have a problem with the tundra and they can't fix it.
Family truck
We traded in a Toyota Sequoia for the Crewmax Tundra as our primary soccer mom, road trip, camping vehicle. The back seat is great and 3 boys fit very well. We haul so much stuff that we were trashing the back of the SUV and this is the perfect solution. Drives great and has lots of room to throw stuff in and go. The power is amazing and fun and the interior room and comfort has everything you need.
Cross Country Travel
Skip the GM-Ford-Mopar, this truck will always have a place in my driveway. Drove from NC to Cal. in 47.5 hrs, the interior comfort was phenomenal, was not tired, sore, or uncomfortable during the trip. Like the tailgate that is shock assisted, so will not slam down, but can also use one finger to push back up. Will keep this for years and replace with another!!
Awesome Truck
I was impressed with the truck's performance and handling ability from the start. No problems towing. It does bounce a little, but overall rides well and gets about 18mpg. Sheet metal on body seems awful thin.
Zoom zoom zip away I go
Had this truck for 4 months and love it handles great off road is great turn the traction control and airbags off it it will do some awesome things fuel mileage is a little less than good but it is a 4x4 truck I have towed a 15000 pound bulldozer with no problems owned fords and Chevy trucks and even a dodge or two but my Toyota trucks are here to stay 2009 tundra 4x4 with rock warrior trd package is on tough truck
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
Related Used 2009 Toyota Tundra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback