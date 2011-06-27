  1. Home
Used 2009 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Tundra
4.8
18 reviews
Tire wear

mike mahoney, 08/08/2010
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

i love the truck but the outside edge of the front tires has wore off at 15,000 miles and Toyota says there's nothing wrong with the front end. they have a problem with the tundra and they can't fix it.

Family truck

Lance, 06/15/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We traded in a Toyota Sequoia for the Crewmax Tundra as our primary soccer mom, road trip, camping vehicle. The back seat is great and 3 boys fit very well. We haul so much stuff that we were trashing the back of the SUV and this is the perfect solution. Drives great and has lots of room to throw stuff in and go. The power is amazing and fun and the interior room and comfort has everything you need.

Cross Country Travel

Mike, 02/07/2010
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Skip the GM-Ford-Mopar, this truck will always have a place in my driveway. Drove from NC to Cal. in 47.5 hrs, the interior comfort was phenomenal, was not tired, sore, or uncomfortable during the trip. Like the tailgate that is shock assisted, so will not slam down, but can also use one finger to push back up. Will keep this for years and replace with another!!

Awesome Truck

ace, 11/07/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I was impressed with the truck's performance and handling ability from the start. No problems towing. It does bounce a little, but overall rides well and gets about 18mpg. Sheet metal on body seems awful thin.

Zoom zoom zip away I go

Danny, 12/27/2015
Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Had this truck for 4 months and love it handles great off road is great turn the traction control and airbags off it it will do some awesome things fuel mileage is a little less than good but it is a 4x4 truck I have towed a 15000 pound bulldozer with no problems owned fords and Chevy trucks and even a dodge or two but my Toyota trucks are here to stay 2009 tundra 4x4 with rock warrior trd package is on tough truck

Research Similar Vehicles