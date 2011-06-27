Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

my 2008 Tundra is still going in 2018 Sean L. from NC , 05/14/2018 Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I bought my Tundra new in February 2008. It is a base model however it is still a very comfortable vehicle. The new vehicle reviews from that year were spot on, occasionally the automatic transmission shifts a bit clunky, but otherwise its a rock solid truck. In 10 years I have put money into a new radio, tailgate handle and a wiring issue. All other costs have been to maintain general wear and tear. At about the 4 year mark I had a fuel pump issue that the dealer warrantied even though they were not required to. as a 2008 mine is one of the years included in the frame rust class action issue. I had one place on the frame that I had repaired however I live in NC and do not have the frame issue that warrants being a part of the class action. My maintenance to date costs have been very reasonable. Overall this truck has been a rock solid purchaser that I am very grateful for. I have four kids and college costs etc. so I am planning on taking this truck to 300K. At 10 years old and almost 200K, I still really enjoy driving it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

amazing mreyes6868 , 08/14/2011 21 of 22 people found this review helpful i love my tundra, its fast, powerful, reliable, and good on gas. never had a single problem on it. the 5.7 liter v8 is the only way to go, tows like a dream, i tow my 10,000 lb toy hauler up steep hills doing 70mph..... in my 05 ford 6.0 turbo diesel towing the same trailer i had to go peddal to the floor up hills and speed would drop down to 40 mph. in my tundra i feel much safer than the ford and much more powerful, i have NEVER had to go peddal to the floor on my tundra. my ford overheated twice on me. my tundra tows my trailer in 100 degree weather up steep hills without any problems.MY TUNDRA TOWS 10000 LBS BETER THAN MY FREINDS DODGE RAM 1500 TOWING 4500 LBS. its the best truck ever Report Abuse

Pleased but not completely satisfied Big Jay , 10/17/2010 20 of 22 people found this review helpful The truck has done everything I have wanted it to do. It has performed well off road, on the highway and in the snow. I have put it to work hauling and towing and it has not failed me. As discussed below, Toyota put cheap tires on the truck. I shouldn't have to replace them at 25K. One of the tires had a crack in it. The local Firestone dealer told me that they tires were to light for the truck. If do your own general maintenance such as oil changes, you will hate Toyota. Changing the oil is time consuming and difficult. See below. I think the under-seat storage bin should be standard. I recommend it. The gas mileage has been as expected: 11-14 in town and 16-18 on the highway. Report Abuse

Best gas truck on the market!! Tim , 09/22/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I was very close to buying a diesel pick-up for hauling and longevity but after much research and many test drives I purchased the Tundra. It has TONS of power, rides as smooth as a car. I have hauled very heavy loads in the bed 1000+lbs and I really can't tell the difference. I do a lot of hunting in the mountains (Colorado) and it has done everything I need and then some. 15000 miles and absolutely no issues! Report Abuse