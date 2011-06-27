  1. Home
Used 2006 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Tundra
4.7
104 reviews
2003 toyota tundra

george painter, 09/10/2005
fun to drive. very reliable. good simple interior design. gas mileage is poor.

Great TRUCK!

yangk, 11/24/2011
Bought this truck used with 14,000 miles in 2008. Now has 56,000 miles and needs it's first pair of brakes. It's a V8 so gas/fuel consumption is not like a PRIUS so I'm not whinning. I average 18 mpg mix hwy/city and about 19-20 hwy. Tows my 18' Lund fishing boat nicely. 6' bed is a must, I didn't buy a new Tundra because of the bed. The crew cab is great, handles 5 adult passenger w/ ease. Interior is ok, when it's cold, it creeks when you go over bumps. Parking is a-ok, like any truck, it won't have turning radius like my wife's Lexus. Overall, I love it, and plan on keeping it for a LONG LONG LONG time! These trucks are also hard to come along. If I find another one, I might snatch er' up

Solid Truck.

roverfanatic7, 12/31/2012
Have the 2006 Toyota Tundra Limited. Best truck. Comfortable, fun to drive, luxury interior, and solid reliability. The truck has 100,000 miles on it and no problems whatsoever. Maintenance is cheap. MPG isn't great, but it is a truck with V8 power. Solid offroader, great for firewooding and hunting. You won't find a better value. This truck defensibly definitely beats the American competitors.

It's big, it's long, and you're gonna love it.

Jim, 03/25/2016
SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
The double cab gives this truck a very long wheelbase which is great for ride comfort, but bad for turning radius. Also, it makes the truck heavy, so fuel economy takes a bit of a hit. Probably between 16 and 17 MPG on average. Some of the radio controls became "wonky" or uncooperative with age. If you're the "do-it-yourself" type, some standard maintenance tasks are pretty simple on this truck. I replaced the serpentine belt in about 15 minutes having never done one before, and I also replaced the front brake pads and rotors in an afternoon. (I tried to get the rotors turned, but they just needed to be replaced, so that ate up some time.) For auto-mechanic ability, I'm probably about a 5, but these jobs were easier than I expected.

2006 Tundra XSP

miller1624, 04/14/2010
I bought this truck new. It now has 87K miles on it and it has never had anything done but oil service. Very dependable and sharp truck. My only compliant is it gets poor fuel mileage and the turning radius is terrible. Bottom line it looks great and never breaks down.

See all Tundras for sale

