Used 2005 Toyota Tundra Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Great truck. SP , 04/17/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought new. Excellent quality, fit and finish. It looks and drives pretty much the same as new. Really enjoy driving it. One issue: Toyota dealers trying to "service" the truck far in excess of what's needed per the factory (examples: Toyota dealer in MDR, CA refused refused to do anything other than a "package" service with all sorts of costly extras; Toyota dealer in Burlingame, CA refused to replace front brake pads w/out machining the rotors despite the rotors being even and smooth). When that happens, find another Toyota dealer (example: the Toyota dealer in North Hollywood, CA was happy to do exactly what Toyota specified and no more -- saved me money and my truck runs great). Report Abuse

Last of the V6 Tundras John Stanley Ho , 10/04/2018 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The V6 is no slouch having as much horsepower as previous years V8's. The value is in the fuel economy with a solid 17 city and 20.5 highway miles. For me in Southern California, good highway mileage is essential. I needed the 6.2 ft bed for moving the longer outboard engines in my business. My towing is limited to boats weighing less than 2500 lbs. So the v6 is plenty good with decent power when necessary and the 5 speed auto trans is always looking to minimize rpms and maximize mpg. I figure the V6 saves me about $350 every 10,000 miles over the V8, so over 50,000 miles, $1750- nothing to sneeze at. All the while never lacking in power with 245 hp- 285 ft/lbs torque. Love the ride and the height of the truck. The simplicity of the bed and layout. The terrific accessible room in the engine bay with the V6. The bigger interior front seating with the possible 3 person bench seat makes it feel old timey comfy! I bought mine used in 2018 and the frame looks new like it was replaced under warranty. Love 4.0 V6 since it has a timing chain and no need to worry about timing belt replacement. Engine mighty smooth. Did transmission flush with synthetic fluids at 88,000, since it was recommended to establish a new baseline for maintenance. Was originally going for a V6 Tacoma, but Tundra bigger and SR5 Access moidel 2005 only 300-400 lbs heavier so Tundra it is. Tremendously satisfied with this truck. Some say its a 7/8th full size pickup. To me a perfect cup of tea. Now 20,000 later, still very satisfied. A great truck that does everything well. Now that so many new trucks are V6 powered I don't feel like an outlier. The gas mileage is only 1 mpg less than my old trusty Volvo rear drive wagon that I drove until 445,000 miles. I am hoping for 300,000 with this. And if the starter ever goes out on the V6 its so much easier to change out than the V8 Tundra. Again, love there is no timing belt to ever worry about. 2 years gone, 25,000 miles and smooth sailing. Can pull a 3000lb boat no problem. Tight and nice. Did put Bilsteins on and like the dampened springiness. Upscale replacement headlamp assemblies that were first rate and crystal clear really made an improvement in appearance and lighting. Great truck. Only criticism is the Sheetmetal dents and creases very easily. But it rolls great. Outstanding value Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little/big truck Terry , 09/02/2010 9 of 11 people found this review helpful This truck had 42,000 miles on it when I bought it. I am an on the road salesman and the truck has never let me down. I now have over 205,000 miles on it and get about 21 miles per gal. Its never been tuned up, nor has the timing belt been changed. I have no doubt the truck will keep on going. Report Abuse

Excellent Truck eviltwin , 04/23/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my second Toyota pickup truck. It replaced a loaded f150 crew cab that replaced my T100. Really like the truck, wish the mileage was a bit better, but its getting about 17 now, and that is with a good percentage of stop and go. 18000 miles in a year and a half and its never been to the dealer. Engine has good torque and is very smooth. Plenty of access under the hood for routine service items, not like my f150 that had everything buried. Interior plastics are ok, doesn't feel like a Lexus, but is just as good as the ford it replaced. Report Abuse