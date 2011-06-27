Used 1991 Toyota Tercel Sedan Consumer Reviews

It just keeps going @ 174,000 miles werner , 06/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful What a good car. I've made countless trips all across the USA with no problems. The mechanic said he couldn't believe the car could run as well as it did (which was great) with the original plugs still in place after 100,000 miles. Runs well at 80MPH and now uses just a little oil. Mechanic who replaced head gasket at said pistons showed very little wear and car had many many miles left; internaly the engine was remarkably clean. Just a great little car that's a blast to drive and take you where you want to go economically. Report Abuse

What Happened to my Car? Anne , 10/29/2008 1 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this '91 Tercel about a year ago, it sat for a year before I owned it, so it had low mileage when I bought it. Since then, I've had to do the CV joints, front brakes and now it leaves me stranded, as the oil pump bearing is shredded, no one is sure how this happened, as it is not a usual occurrence for this car. I did think Toyotas were good cars, but now I am not really sure. I paid $1400 and it could cost me $1000 to fix, I just got the brakes fixed a couple days ago. Since this is the only car my daughter and I own, and we don't live close to my school or my work, not to mention our bus system is lacking quite a bit, it has been a difficult last few days!

Awesome Brent Bennette , 03/31/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had my '91 Tercel for 5 years now and I haven't had a problem with it besides the AC and a minor oil leak. It's a great car, expecially for a first time driver... mine has 104K miles on it and is still running great.

love the car jorge pagan , 12/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this is the best tercel ever made