Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Don't buy!!
Do not buy this truck until Toyota fixes the auto transmission. Bought a new 2018 TRD Offroad in April. From day one had issues with the trans. Really hard shifts for no reason, roar and vibration in 5th gear, and just a full blown slipping feeling while at steady speeds and accelerating. This is the third year for this trans and Toyota is still trying to fix it with software updates. Also the rear drum brakes were out of round and had to be resurfaced, on a new truck! Lets also not forget fit and finish. The gap between the rear bumper and body was noticeably different between the left and right side. Very disappointed in this truck so I sold in July. It was my third new Tacoma and my last until Toyota fixes the transmission and gets control of the quality issues.
1200 miles and disappointed.
I bought a 2018 Tacoma double cab 2 wheel drive on August 2018. I traded in a nine yr old Tacoma access cab 4 cyl for a down payment. I really liked the stance of this truck and was fun to drive on my test drive. BUT, there are several issues with this truck. Do not ignore the other reviews about transmission downshifting quirks or acceleration issues on open highways. This truck is slow to downshift and will leave you powerless when needed at times. I was merging this a.m. in light traffic, lots of room and it took the truck almost 3 secounds to downshift for acceleration to merge into traffic. A normal traffic merging became very dangerous for me. This has happened several times but in slower traffic and was not a big problem. You will be disappointed in highway driving while accelerating, you will need to put your foot into the peddle just to increase speed a little. Another issue is night driving while raining, not sure why but the way the windshield catches light through the water makes it difficult to see. When test driving this truck, drive for several days before driving. I am now stuck with a truck I don’t trust. 9/24/2019. One year later i have traded in this 2018 tacoma. While taking a loss I now drive a vehicle that I can trust. The only time I might recommend this truck is you are doing alot of offroad travel .
This is not your Father's Toyota ...
Horrible experience with these people, they care nothing about loyal toyota customers and do what is best for toyota. Toyota was once a very good car maker but in the last ten years they have become arrogant and self serving. Their product suffers as well, the days of toyota reliability are long over. My 2017 Tacoma has had an Entune problem since day one. The problem is well documented but toyota provides warranty service in name. Look to another brand if you can....
2018 TOYOTA TACOMA QUALITY SUCKS!
At first glance the Tacoma looks like a typical Toyota! But after a week of driving your truck you see the poor quality of your Tacoma! The fit and finish of these trucks from Mexico Plant is not very good! Body panels do not line up very well, looks like Toyota Quality is lost to Toyota Quantity these days! I guess this is my last Toyota truck until they fix all the other issues they have!
software update
Every 2016 - 2018 Tacoma owner need to go to the Dealership and ask for a software update on their truck. TSB 0062-18. Tell the Dealership the transmission is hunting for gears or it doesn't know what gear to go in. DO NOT let this go! They will or some will act like they have no idea what your talking about. Warranty is cover for this update. Please go sign up on Tacomaworld.com. Search for "Finally a fix from Toyota for Stumble Condition (TSB 0062-18). This problem will definitly fix the Transmission. Gears will hold better. Also the Truck will b more enjoyable to drive.
