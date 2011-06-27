  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,195
See Tacoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,195
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,195
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,195
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,195
Truck Exterior Packageyes
Premium and Technology Packageyes
Carpet Floor Mat and Door Sill Protectors Packageyes
All Weather Floor Liners and Door Sill Protectors Packageyes
Premium and Technology Package w/JBL Audioyes
V6 Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,195
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,195
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,195
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,195
Four Seasons Floor Mat Packageyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,195
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,195
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,195
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,195
5" Oval Chrome Tube Stepsyes
Cargo Divideryes
5" Oval Black Tube Stepsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Bed Matyes
Cast Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Deck Rail Camera Mountyes
TRD Front Skid Plateyes
Predator Tube Stepsyes
Bed Extenderyes
3" Round Chrome Tube Stepsyes
Mini-Tie Down w/Hooksyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Bed Stepyes
Roof Rackyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,195
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length212.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4180 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Angle of approach32.0 degrees
Height70.6 in.
Maximum payload1420 lbs.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,195
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno
  • Quicksand
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Blazing Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Orange Accent Stitching, cloth
  • Graphite w/Gunmetal Accent Stitching, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,195
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,195
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,195
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tacoma Inventory

Related Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles