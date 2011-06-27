Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Fun, Solid Vehicle On-road and Off Mike , 05/20/2016 TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful As stated in the vehicle details, I purchased a 2016 Tacoma TRD Off Road with the 6ft bed and have around 500 miles on it. My buying experience (my first time buying a new vehicle) was regrettably long and stress-filled and, in the end, I ended up having to special order the truck I wanted. However, now that I have my Tacoma, I couldn't be happier with it and would really recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a capable, dependable truck but don't want to have to deal with the overwhelming size or poor gas mileage of a full-sized. The primary purpose of my Tacoma is commuting (17 miles each way) and it really is a dream to drive on pavement. I've noticed that, with the softer-sprung Bilstein shocks and higher sidewall tires, my Tacoma really soaks up normal the small road "chatter" and easily handles the bigger bumps as well. There is also none of the bone-jarring or harsh pounding that you normally get with a pickup truck when you hit bumps or potholes. Fuel mileage has been exceptional as well, as I've been getting anywhere between 18-20mpg in-town and 20-24mpg on the highway, if I keep speeds at or under 70mph. For once, the EPA ratings weren't exaggerated. I've taken my truck off road once and, in my experience, it certainly lives up to its reputation. The "road" that I took it on was more of a snowmobile trail that included muddy washouts and bony/rocky sections and the Tacoma ate up everything I threw at it. I was a bit worried about the seating position and lack of adjustability with the front seats and steering wheel but the Tacoma is actually a lot more comfortable than I was expecting. I'm 5'8" with a fairly small frame and the seats and interior fit me perfectly. The "legs-out" driving position that gets so much flak from reviewers is actually how I normally drive so it was no problem for me. I will end with a word of caution and advise for those looking to buy a 2016 Tacoma: before buying this vehicle, have your dealer check the transmission fluid level because it is likely going to be low. Many, many people have been complaining about harsh shifting, especially when slowing down or going from Reverse to Drive. It's been discovered that a lot of units, especially those who have bought models with the optional Tow Package, are being shipped from the factory with low levels of tranny fluid. It's assumed that the factory techs aren't taking into account the extra transmission fluid cooler that comes installed with the Tow Package, which adds volume to the transmission system, thus requiring more fluid. Before I purchased my vehicle, I had my dealership check the ATF levels and they discovered that it was low by a little over a liter. They topped off the fluids and I have not had any problems with the transmission. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

4th one is a charm Ken , 10/05/2016 TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 79 of 82 people found this review helpful To set the record straight , I have owned 5 Tacomas. One was away back in the 70s , but the modern Tacomas were 2009 , 2012 ,2015, 2016. I found the first 3 to be all pretty much the same, except as the years progressed the electronics became better with each truck. The gas mileage on each truck was almost identical for the first 3 modern trucks combined 16.5 mpg. I never reached 20 mpgon any of them , city or highway. Thewinter months the mileage went down to 14-15 mph combined. I have owned 11 trucks in my life . Of them,6 American trucks , all needed to have work done under warranty( as much as $3000 worth ) . None of the Tacomas have needed anything done under warranty ( not counting a replacement for bad weather mats). The 2016 is great . A lot of people have criticized the engine for being sluggish and the transmission constantly shifting. compared to the 2015 , that is true, but I have realizedthat my mileage is almost 25% better with the newer 3.5 engine and 6 speed transmission. I am getting and average combined mileage of 21mpg, reached an alltime high of 24.7 on a trip last week. If I want better performance I use the 6 speed manual shift and it feels like a sports car, but use the 6 speed automatic for mileage . I have noticed that the truck has plenty of get up and go when you jump on it going 65 mph and wanting to pass. it gets up to 85 very quickly. As I mentioned before the electronics have developed as the models progressed. The JBL sound system in my Sport model is crazy good. Loud but clear. The new backup alert has saved me several times from backing into someone or something. Same can be said for the alerts in the mirrors when a car is beside you in your blind spot. I love the style of the new truck and the beefy look it has . I get compliments all the time on the appearance of the truck. With all the combined factors , I think I have the best truck of all the Tacomas. Maybe I am just lucky with the mileage, but the rest of the features make it a pleasure to drive. 10/14/17. I now have 21,000 miles and still love the truck. Mileage has remained about the same. Happy about my purchase 4/16/2018 I have had the truck for over 1 1/2 years .. I did take it in for a technical service concerning the shifting ( or lack there of ) at freeway speeds going up large grades. The truck would drop down into 4-5 gear and almost redline before shifting into 6th gear. I took it in under warranty and the problem was fixed with a computer adjustment. The mileage has stayed about the same but winter driving is at 15-17 mpg, but that is in large part due to a remote start and letting the truck warm up in cold weather. I still love this truck and hope to have it for many years. I am now at 28,000 miles 04/17/2020 I now have 58,000 miles on my truck. I still love the truck at this point. I have taken it in for a frame rust check under a service bulletin. No problems so far. My mileage has gone down some but it is due to putting on A/T. tires for winter driving. I have had no real mechanical problems with the vehicle since purchase.. I am hoping to keep this truck til I croak. Time will tell if that happens

Well designed and built, but underpowered Dave in Arkansas , 07/09/2016 Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful Truck is solidly built. No rattles or squeaks, good audio, comfortable and quiet at highway speeds. However, the engine lacks low- end torque and this issue is exacerbated by very poor software mapping for the transmission. In an apparent effort to improve mileage, the transmission shifts quickly to keep the RPMs low as a result, the engine is always out of its powerband, making it feel even more sluggish. You can overcome this annoyance to some degree by putting it in Sport mode, or selecting the ECT mode. But you shouldn't have to do this. It drives like a slug unless you're very aggressive on the throttle. At highway speeds, the transmission is always hunting for the right gear. The engine is very noisy at all speeds. This is apparently normal and is due to its injectors and Atkinson Cycle function. It sounds like a diesel with 500k miles on it. Very annoying and disappointing for a truck this expensive.

First Taco! Kevin Newland , 01/14/2016 TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have always wanted a Tacoma, well my dream finally came true. I had a Ford F-150 that ended up getting totaled. I bought a new 2016 Tacoma TRD Sport 4 door short bed. I read as many reviews as I could find on them. I had a few misconceptions in the back of my mind when I went to drive one. The one complaint was the transmission shifting too much when you climb a hill, etc. I do notice it downshifting if it's in 6th gear or something, but it's nothing that really bothers me. If you need too, give it some more gas. Someone mentioned the seat being too low. I am 5'9" and it is not too low for me. Maybe it's low to the floor, but if it was any higher, I would be in the roof. I am slowly getting use to the technology in these new vehicles, it's pretty amazing. My F-150 was a 2006 and I thought it was fancy. I do have a tad of a problem getting in and out of it. I put nerf bars on it, but if I step up on them, then I have to squat way down to get under the steering wheel. If I don't use them then it can be a fairly high step, but I'm working on it. It rides nice and seems pretty stiff. It is a 4X4 and I like the way it rides. I have a 800 lb Polaris 600 4 wheeler. It fit in the back of the truck with the tailgate down, no problem. It had no power issues hauling it around. I think it has good power and acceleration. As mentioned in my title, this is my first Tacoma and so far I really like it. It is taking a little getting use to since I downsized from a full size truck. Mine has a wireless phone charger. I have a Samsung S6 with wireless capability. There appears to be a problem with either this system or my phone. It charges then cuts out, then charges more. My wife put her Note 5 on the charger and it had no problems. I will keep playing with it before I take it back to the dealer. I am just trying to give people an honest opinion on this new truck from an owners perspective. It only has about 550 miles on it, but I like it more and more each time I drive it. Well, this is my 1 year 10,000 mile update. I have gotten use to my truck and even like it more. I am happy with my selection and pleased with it's performance. I look forward driving it every time I get in it. I'm getting about 17 mpg. I can 20 if I'm on a trip and probably 17 around town. The ECT button is a help if you don't want it to change gears as often. I am very pleased with with my purchase and look forward to many years of dependability from Toyota!