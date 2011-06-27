Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Midsized Truck truklvr , 12/11/2011 69 of 70 people found this review helpful I traded my 2003 Tacoma regular cab at 210000 miles with no problems and still running strong. I always like the styling of the 2005's and was glad that the restyling of the new 2012 was suttle. It has a nice smooth ride, handles very well and is more spacious than my previous truck. It has adequate power, easy to handle and a nice turning radius for easy parking. I checked out the Nissan Frontier, also a nice truck but the turning radius was very wide and not available in a regular cab. The new gauge cluster lighting on my new Tacoma is very cool. I never did care for the all orange lighting on the previous models but that's a matter of personal opinion. I plan on keeping it for many years. Report Abuse

Horrible Ride Russell , 12/24/2019 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Ride was terribly uncomfortable. I've had 2 Tacomas in my life. Had this one and a 1997. The 1997 had non adjustable head rests and a rough and uncomfortable ride. Once I totaled it in an accident I got another Tacoma due to how reliable they are. Turned out that was a big mistake when I got the 2012 regular cab 4WD with bucket seats. I'm 6'3" and the head room was tight. I could sit up fully straight without my head grazing the ceiling. Seat was set so that it couldn't be lowered so this truck is not friendly to talk people. The truck did have enough leg room but only if I scooted the seat as far back as it could go. Since I couldn't lower the seat everytime I was stopped at traffic lights I had to lean down with my neck to be able to see the light which was uncomfortable. The ride was really rough and bumpy and everytime I went over a speed bump my head would hit the ceiling. Reliability was amazing but since Tacomas are so unpleasant to drive I got rid of it once it was paid off and got a new Colorado which has a far smoother ride and I can adjust the seat to fit a guy my size. If you're not a tall guy and don't mind rough and bumpy rides the Tacoma is a good truck if reliability is what you're after. However, if you're after having a comfy ride and driving experience I would stay clear of Tacomas. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Cheap Built tuckerp , 09/14/2013 8 of 12 people found this review helpful My 2012 reg cab 4x4 gets very poor fuel milage . And forget trying to pass another car . The build is very poor . Right front inside fender Well keeps falling out . It is put together with snaps . After twice in the shop . I am putting screws in it . The manual stick leather boot fell through when I dropped my phone on it . Once again it is snapped in. Now falls out easy . Worst truck I have owned . I have owned at least 20 new trucks . I had a Tundra the first year they came out . It was a great truck .And had a 85 toyota 4x4 that was indestructible . This truck should be nick named the lego truck . I can't believe how much Toyota has moved toward such poor quality . Report Abuse

2012 Tacoma paul anderson , 04/24/2016 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Excellent lite duty truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse