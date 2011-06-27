Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews
Severely dissappointed
I've had my 2006 for 7 years now and until recently I loved it. Very reliable and very few problems (compared to the GM's I used to drive). However when I took it for the latest state inspection it wouldn't pass because the frame is rusting away. This problem now seems to be appearing on many 05 & 06 Tacomas. Both the dealer and I contacted Toyota separately concerning this. Toyota's response was basically 'too bad, now go away'. Before this happened I was a big cheerleader for Toyota. Now, I'll never buy another Toyota again
FINALLY - A GREAT TRUCK
In Feb 2006 I bought the Toyota access cab 2 wheel drive 2.7 with auto tranny. After three months of owning a "want to be truck" I went back to the dealer and got a 4x4 with the V6. Finally got a truck. Plenty of power, almost the same MPG, and the suspension is a ton better. It also looks a whole lot better because of the added height. Learn from my mistake, don't go for the 2 wheel drive version. You'll end up kicking yourself.
Best kept secret
Bought this X-Runner right off the showroom floor and it has been turning heads ever since. Incredible handling, drives like it is on rails. Fun 6 speed stick, comfortable, roomy interior, great sound system. Control panels easy to use, overhead compartment for garage opener, sun glasses Easy access reaching into bed due to low profile. Even has ac outlet in bed if you need to use power tools, vacuum cleaner, radio, etc. Great idea! Haven't had a single issue with this truck. Would recommend factory mud flaps due to road rash on bumped out rear wheel wells. Other than that, this truck is a home run!
Great Value
I bought my access cab with a 4 cylinder and automatic three months ago and have 3k miles. I was a bit concerned about the four cylinder and automatic as far as power is concerned but it runs great, has enough power for what I use it for - commuting and occasionally going to the dump and towing a light trailer. This truck is bigger than my old '91 Mazda pickup, has a bigger engine, carries more, is quieter, more comfortable and still averages 22 mph in everyday use! Toyota's may cost a bit more but they are reliable and hold their value. The old saying is true - you get what you pay for.
Two nagging issues
This truck looks awesome, the fit and finish is perfect, and for a 2.7L 4 cylinder it has plenty of get up and go. Gas mileage has been on average about 19 MPG combined. My only two complaints; between 55 - 65 MPH there's a noticable steering wheel flutter which occurs intermittantly. When using the A/C the power loss on the engine is agonizing. Enough that you have to gear down to go up any hills you would normally not have to down shift for.
