Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
love my 2000 Tacoma 4cyl, 4WD, manual trans.
I bought my 2000 Tacoma in 03 with 32K miles on it. It brought instant satisfaction from bumper to bumper. I've never had a vehicle that I found so fun to drive in city and highway alike. I now have about 175K miles. I had the water pump replaced 2 years back and a few bearings too, but otherwise it's been maintenance free. Now it's time to pass it onto my driving age son and I will buy a newer Tacoma very soon. It's been a problem free, well built, fun to drive and fairly good mpg. I get around 320miles per tank in 2WD and about 290 in 4 WD. I'm gonna miss her but it's comforting knowing my son will be off to college in a reliable and fun truck.
Reliable Small Truck
Purchased this vehicle new in 2000. 15 years later I only have 119,700 miles on the vehicle and plan to drive it for at least another 100,000 miles. Very reliable, performs well in mud and snow, high clearance....good overall off-road vehicle. Just replaced the front and rear struts/shocks (original equipment lasted close to 120K miles, not bad!). In addition to routine preventive maintenance, I have replaced the tires 2x and the battery 3x. I have been tracking my fuel economy since I purchased the vehicle and have received a 15 year average of 21.43 mpg. Interior space is lacking (did not purchase the extended cab), however, I did put a camper shell on the bed. This is a sharp looking small truck and is fun to drive. Toyota reliability is outstanding! Update: 04/16/2016.....I now have 123,000 miles on my truck and no problems. It is amazing how many people want to buy this pickup truck from me. I make sure that I take the truck to my local Toyota dealer for maintenance at the recommended intervals. The new 2016 Tacoma trucks are nice, however, mine still has a lot of life in it so I will probably pass on getting a new vehicle. Maybe after 20 years.........
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best compact truck ever
I've owned several compact trucks and this is by far the best all around. The 2.7 pulls the rather heavy truck very well even with the 33" tires on 18" heavy rims I've put on. The motor has potential to have much more power with a few minor adjustments, which I have done and am very pleased with. This truck has done all that's been requested of it while getting competitive gas mileage (19-23). I've pulled over 10,000 pounds long distances over rugged terrain with ease, climbed the Smokey mountains, and taken 1000 mile trips with only the extremely uncomfortable interior to complain about. Other than uncomfortable ride, it beat expectations by far. I look forward to the next generation.
Resale Value through the roof
In 2017, if you have an unabused Pre-runner, better hold onto it. It's like gold in your hand. These trucks are bullet-proof, extremely reliable, durable and just keep rolling along with no issues. I've had mine since it was new, have put over 300K miles on it, and it runs like new. Off-roading is a breeze. I can take it anywhere. These trucks will be hard to find, and will hold their value and more - just like the old Toyota FJ.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Want a truck the rest of your life?
Do you want a pickup/truck that, with maintenance will last you for the rest of your life? Do you like having a bond with your vehicle? Well if you don't get board with having the same vehicle, this truck (can only speak for 1995 up to 2000) will last the rest of your life. It's not invincible, and It still is a machine. But a very well made machine. The 2RZ (2.4L straight 4) is a solid engine. A Toyota Master Mechanic once told me from his experiences and what he has seen, he feels that this engine is in the top 10 best engines in the entire world. Not just Toyota engines. If you love this truck, it will love you back. This truck will always start for you. Unless the started dies, but if you have a manual you have an easy way around that to at least get somewhere to get the new part. At the very least, this engine with maintenance it will always be capable of turning over. This truck (2.4L) is not a maintenance free truck, but the maintenance is consistent (other words you wont have to many surprises), fairly cheap and easy to do most of the time. Buying a truck like this saves you money driving it. It does not wear tires unevenly, with the 2.4L you can push 30mpg if you don't drive it hard (trying to push 80 on the freeway, hard acceleration from stops, etc...) Almost every part on the car can last you to at least 200K before needing replacing (specifically ball joints. DO NOT go past 200K on upper Ball Joints). This truck (2.4L) can take a beating and will happily do it, because it wants to see you succeed. It wants to help put you in a possession that someday you can pass it onto a Son or Daughter. This truck will help you work hard, or at the the very least get you from point A to B consistently. It doesn't try to be the fastest, the strongest, the best looking, the most luxurious, the smoothest, it just tries. and tries and tries. It may not get an A++ in school, but it tries. and it's participation bumps its grade up. This truck (2.4L) will be around a long time, and it's a damn shame they don't make them with kind of personality like this anymore. If you are in the market, and happen to be reading this. 5/5, 10/10, 100/100, what ever you go buy. This truck (2.4L) has and always will have my recommendation.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner