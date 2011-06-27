Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

love my 2000 Tacoma 4cyl, 4WD, manual trans. p8ryot , 11/03/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Tacoma in 03 with 32K miles on it. It brought instant satisfaction from bumper to bumper. I've never had a vehicle that I found so fun to drive in city and highway alike. I now have about 175K miles. I had the water pump replaced 2 years back and a few bearings too, but otherwise it's been maintenance free. Now it's time to pass it onto my driving age son and I will buy a newer Tacoma very soon. It's been a problem free, well built, fun to drive and fairly good mpg. I get around 320miles per tank in 2WD and about 290 in 4 WD. I'm gonna miss her but it's comforting knowing my son will be off to college in a reliable and fun truck. Report Abuse

Reliable Small Truck isotope200mev , 10/14/2015 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle new in 2000. 15 years later I only have 119,700 miles on the vehicle and plan to drive it for at least another 100,000 miles. Very reliable, performs well in mud and snow, high clearance....good overall off-road vehicle. Just replaced the front and rear struts/shocks (original equipment lasted close to 120K miles, not bad!). In addition to routine preventive maintenance, I have replaced the tires 2x and the battery 3x. I have been tracking my fuel economy since I purchased the vehicle and have received a 15 year average of 21.43 mpg. Interior space is lacking (did not purchase the extended cab), however, I did put a camper shell on the bed. This is a sharp looking small truck and is fun to drive. Toyota reliability is outstanding! Update: 04/16/2016.....I now have 123,000 miles on my truck and no problems. It is amazing how many people want to buy this pickup truck from me. I make sure that I take the truck to my local Toyota dealer for maintenance at the recommended intervals. The new 2016 Tacoma trucks are nice, however, mine still has a lot of life in it so I will probably pass on getting a new vehicle. Maybe after 20 years......... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best compact truck ever dannybayless , 10/26/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned several compact trucks and this is by far the best all around. The 2.7 pulls the rather heavy truck very well even with the 33" tires on 18" heavy rims I've put on. The motor has potential to have much more power with a few minor adjustments, which I have done and am very pleased with. This truck has done all that's been requested of it while getting competitive gas mileage (19-23). I've pulled over 10,000 pounds long distances over rugged terrain with ease, climbed the Smokey mountains, and taken 1000 mile trips with only the extremely uncomfortable interior to complain about. Other than uncomfortable ride, it beat expectations by far. I look forward to the next generation. Report Abuse

Resale Value through the roof Sam Casino , 11/04/2017 PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab SB 2 of 3 people found this review helpful In 2017, if you have an unabused Pre-runner, better hold onto it. It's like gold in your hand. These trucks are bullet-proof, extremely reliable, durable and just keep rolling along with no issues. I've had mine since it was new, have put over 300K miles on it, and it runs like new. Off-roading is a breeze. I can take it anywhere. These trucks will be hard to find, and will hold their value and more - just like the old Toyota FJ. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse