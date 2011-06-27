Used 1996 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

Not sure these trucks can be killed. shelbert1 , 09/04/2013 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned 2 vehicles since 1985, my whole driving life. My 1st truck at 15 was a 1980 toyota pickup, I ran it to 550k miles before giving it to my brother in 1998. I purchases this 1996 Tacoma as a replacement. Was hoping for half the life of my 1st. It did not disappointed me yet. Just turned over 350k miles and is still my daily driver. Would not even think twice about heading cross country. I have replaced a starter, clutch master cylinder, and all bushings and ball joints (only one failed but I changed them all). Have yet to even replace the clutch but it is starting to slip I will buy another one if this one does give it up. Report Abuse

I Love My Toyota joe , 06/12/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my Toyota at 118,000 , and after replacing little things here and there, it still runs like new and looks good. It has seen mud and water door high and have not got it stuck yet. I will have this truck restored and give it to my son (maybe) I do love my truck.. Report Abuse

Amazing! jim , 01/03/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My ratings are based on this truck's performance in its best days. 4cyl, 4 spd, basic model. Sadly, at 310,000 miles it's begining to decline. I bought it with 4500 miles and since then all that's been replaced other than the usual things is the starter - NOTHING ELSE! Clutch began to slip at 290,000; AC broke at 295,000 but that's it! I'm having to downshift a lot to get it up hills but it's been a phenomenal vehicle. I just sold an '03 fully equipped 4wd CrewCab Tacoma with almost 100k that looked and performed like new. Sad to see it go but I didn't need a fancy commuter anymore. Hope our '01 Sequoia will perform as well even with all its fancy stuff. Report Abuse

Most Reliable Vehicle I've Ever Owned BB , 05/14/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful It has been a superb vehicle. Only things replaced: sensor inside catalytic converter; solenoid in starter; & manifold. I'm just now getting to the point that the clutch assembly needs replaced with almost 280,000 miles on the truck. Great lumbar support for my back. I'd like to change a few things inside the cab that were not well designed, but they are small issues compared to the truck's reliability and great gas mileage. I'll keep it until I'm too old to drive a stick shift! Report Abuse