Used 1996 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews
Not sure these trucks can be killed.
I have owned 2 vehicles since 1985, my whole driving life. My 1st truck at 15 was a 1980 toyota pickup, I ran it to 550k miles before giving it to my brother in 1998. I purchases this 1996 Tacoma as a replacement. Was hoping for half the life of my 1st. It did not disappointed me yet. Just turned over 350k miles and is still my daily driver. Would not even think twice about heading cross country. I have replaced a starter, clutch master cylinder, and all bushings and ball joints (only one failed but I changed them all). Have yet to even replace the clutch but it is starting to slip I will buy another one if this one does give it up.
I Love My Toyota
I bought my Toyota at 118,000 , and after replacing little things here and there, it still runs like new and looks good. It has seen mud and water door high and have not got it stuck yet. I will have this truck restored and give it to my son (maybe) I do love my truck..
Amazing!
My ratings are based on this truck's performance in its best days. 4cyl, 4 spd, basic model. Sadly, at 310,000 miles it's begining to decline. I bought it with 4500 miles and since then all that's been replaced other than the usual things is the starter - NOTHING ELSE! Clutch began to slip at 290,000; AC broke at 295,000 but that's it! I'm having to downshift a lot to get it up hills but it's been a phenomenal vehicle. I just sold an '03 fully equipped 4wd CrewCab Tacoma with almost 100k that looked and performed like new. Sad to see it go but I didn't need a fancy commuter anymore. Hope our '01 Sequoia will perform as well even with all its fancy stuff.
Most Reliable Vehicle I've Ever Owned
It has been a superb vehicle. Only things replaced: sensor inside catalytic converter; solenoid in starter; & manifold. I'm just now getting to the point that the clutch assembly needs replaced with almost 280,000 miles on the truck. Great lumbar support for my back. I'd like to change a few things inside the cab that were not well designed, but they are small issues compared to the truck's reliability and great gas mileage. I'll keep it until I'm too old to drive a stick shift!
Engine is worn out
I bought this truck, have done front rotors, painted the truck and performed some routine maintenance. I am a mechanic by trade and expected this vehicle to hit 500,000 miles because of the reputation of Toyotas. I got it at 198,000 miles and changed some of the engine sensors, plugs wires and ignition coil trying to fix a power issue. Finally I found the engine is simply worn out, my compression is below the minium specification on two cylinders. The piston rings are worn out and the valves are worn as well. I have tried all kinds of chemicals including Zado. It runs well and crainks a bit long when cold but does run and is not noisy mechanically. Chemicals did help my transmission.
