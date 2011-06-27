Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG221819
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg16/20 mpg17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.9/392.6 mi.288.0/360.0 mi.256.7/317.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.18.0 gal.15.1 gal.
Combined MPG221819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.7 l3.4 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.40.0 ft.41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear hip Roomno53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear shoulder roomno53.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.199.0 in.199.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight2560 lbs.3340 lbs.2890 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.5000 lbs.4400 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.10.8 in.10.8 in.
Height61.0 in.66.3 in.61.4 in.
Maximum payload1640.0 lbs.1660.0 lbs.1510.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.3 in.121.9 in.121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Cardinal Red
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • White
  • Pewter Pearl
Research Similar Vehicles