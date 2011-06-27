Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|18
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|16/20 mpg
|17/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|286.9/392.6 mi.
|288.0/360.0 mi.
|256.7/317.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.1 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|15.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|18
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.7 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|142 hp @ 5000 rpm
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|190 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|41.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|35.5 in.
|35.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|180.5 in.
|199.0 in.
|199.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2560 lbs.
|3340 lbs.
|2890 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4200 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|4400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|10.8 in.
|10.8 in.
|Height
|61.0 in.
|66.3 in.
|61.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|1640.0 lbs.
|1660.0 lbs.
|1510.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|103.3 in.
|121.9 in.
|121.9 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
