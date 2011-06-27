  1. Home
Used 1993 Toyota T100 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171517
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/17 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.5/486.0 mi.340.2/413.1 mi.364.5/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.24.3 gal.24.3 gal.
Combined MPG171517
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.43.2 ft.37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Front shoulder room62.4 in.62.4 in.62.4 in.
Measurements
Length209.1 in.209.1 in.209.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.4500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3430 lbs.3845 lbs.3350 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.5500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Height66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Maximum payload2570.0 lbs.1655.0 lbs.1650.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.8 in.121.8 in.121.8 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.75.2 in.
