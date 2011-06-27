Used 1993 Toyota T100 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|15
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|14/17 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|364.5/486.0 mi.
|340.2/413.1 mi.
|364.5/486.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.3 gal.
|24.3 gal.
|24.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|15
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.8 ft.
|43.2 ft.
|37.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|59.4 in.
|59.4 in.
|59.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|62.4 in.
|62.4 in.
|62.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|209.1 in.
|209.1 in.
|209.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|4500 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3430 lbs.
|3845 lbs.
|3350 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6000 lbs.
|5500 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Height
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|2570.0 lbs.
|1655.0 lbs.
|1650.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|121.8 in.
|121.8 in.
|121.8 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
|75.2 in.
|75.2 in.
