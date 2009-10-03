Used 1993 Toyota T100 for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1993 Toyota T100
    used

    1993 Toyota T100

    103,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 1996 Toyota T100 SR5
    used

    1996 Toyota T100 SR5

    173,005 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota T100

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8
15 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
Best Truck Ever Owned
Ric,03/10/2009
This Truck is now 16 years old and has over 220K. The only non maintenance repairs done was a high pressure A/C hose replaced and one front axle. While the 3.0L powerplant coupled with the automatic transmission is no rocket ship at highway speed, it works great at low speed or off road. For someone looking to buy a older pickup, I can't see a better choice out there.
