Used 1993 Toyota T100 for Sale Near Me

Green 1996 Toyota T100 SR5 RWD 5-Speed Manual 3.4L V6 Local Trade!, 6cyl, T100 SR5, Green, Alloy Wheel Locks.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1996 Toyota T100 SR5 with Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JT4TN14D7T0019750

Stock: T4093A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020