Used 1993 Toyota T100 for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
1993 Toyota T100103,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,000
- 173,005 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota T100 searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota T100
Read recent reviews for the Toyota T100
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.815 Reviews
Report abuse
Ric,03/10/2009
This Truck is now 16 years old and has over 220K. The only non maintenance repairs done was a high pressure A/C hose replaced and one front axle. While the 3.0L powerplant coupled with the automatic transmission is no rocket ship at highway speed, it works great at low speed or off road. For someone looking to buy a older pickup, I can't see a better choice out there.