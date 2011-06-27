2019 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews

Pickles , 11/27/2019 Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

We have had 3 other Siennas before this but we aren't your typical family. We stage houses and need lots of space, some acceptable "presence" when we pull up to an appointment, dependablity and luxury- because doing 26,000+ miles a year requires some treats to keep the road time happy. With that, we bought a new 2019 Sienna Limited Premium, FWD in the black color. Limited, for us was mandatory because that trim level brings power folding mirrors. Lower trims don't have it and for garage spaces or narrow roads, we needed it. Limited also gets you two opening moon roofs, and these fantastic middle row recliner seats. They are heavy but exceptionally luxurious. "Premium" had Apple Play (more on that later), a heated steering wheel, auto wipers, lights and Radar Cruise Control, which I mostly love. Outside: Ours is the black color with blue flecks. It's nice. I'd say the paint is on the thin side. Not a good color if you're a frequent auto-car-washer. Style: I am a designer and I'm paid for my good taste. In my opinon, the Sienna is the only decent looking minivan. It's spared dumb swoops and has a refined, simple, timeless shape and details. Inside: The brown leather seats are very comfortable. We have a VolvoXC60 which is lauded for its fine seats and I like these just as much. I wish the passenger side had height and lumbar adjustments. The rear seats, as mentioned above are exceptional. Removing them is sucky. I wish Toyota would finally copy Chrysler. The Stow-n-Go of the Pacifica is next level convenient. The 3rd row is also quite nice and has power reclining. Tech: Meh. This was a disappointment. I'm pretty tech savvy and holy heck is the Entune system un-intuitive and annoying. It hijacks your phone when it initializes (Like, if you're sending a text before driving away, the Entune overtakes the phone and you have to accept or decline the Entune before using your phone. I find it painfully bad. The Toyota sales person kinda showed how to use it but just conceded, Apple CarPlay is way better. So, about that... This is our first Apple CarPlay equipped vehicle and I expected more. First, there is NO intermingling of your native audio system. So if you're a radio listner or an XM subscriber, you have to stab at the buttons to switch from Car Play to "audio" and it's just SUPER clunky. Further, with my iPhone, the map is quite graphic and explicit. The CarPlay verison is pretty lame. It doesn't zoom well... overall, it's nice for using a few apps like Waze or playing music off your iPhone but because of how it's not designed to share screen space with your car's audio system, I'd give it a 2 on a scale of 1-5. I expected way better. Re: Radar Cruise control, it's great. However it only controls above 30. So for slow stop and go, you're doing the driving, unlike our Volvo which controls all the way to zero mph and back up to your selected speed. The Sienna ain't that sophisticated, in the radar cruise. Power and handling: I love driving and have driven BMWs, Saabs, Volvos for years.. The steering on the Sienna is certainly not BMW precise but it's quite good. I haul up HWY 1 in Sonoma and Marin Counties often and it's a tenacious vehicle. I especially love the manual shifting that would be impossible in a Pacifica with that silly rotary knob used for shifting. I USE the gears and control the van on long grades, by shifiting, as it was designed to do and it's fantastic. I actually love driving it. Accelleration is FAR faster than you'd expect. I dust almost anyone who tries to beat me. MPG is pretty good. We average about 22-23. We drive on a lot of country roads and do some San Francisco driving. Utility: We wouldn't drive a minivan if it weren't for the utility. Usually. we have it set up as a two seater due to hauling. The annoying thing is the floor isn't flat because of Toyota's stupid "carriage" which are some tracks, above the floor surface which allow for the middle row seats to slide. These plastic-covered metal protruberances wreck the flat floor you expect from a van. We wound up getting sheet linoleum and cutting it to fit the van for a full length liner. It helps smooth out the issues with putting things atop the seat carriages but it's imperfect. Toyota needs a better system. The seats are VERY heavy. I'm strong, work out, but heck are these seats a beast to remove and store. Be prepared. Overall: I love this van. I'm ticked that Toyota sided with a particular anti-environment leader of my country so this will probably be my last Toyota despite an impressive run of about 400,000 miles in Siennas but for some reason, they think vehicles that get fewer mpg will be better for the planet. No bueno. Regardless, this is a fine vehicle which will serve well. If I could improve it, I'd wipe clean that stupid Entune bull, make CarPlay harmonize better with the standard sound system and redesign the stupid seat tracks in the middle seats.