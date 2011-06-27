Used 2008 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews
I always buy Toyotas
I had a 2000 Sienna CE that I recently gave away to someone who needed a van. It had 280,000 miles on it and still ran, everything (but a few minor things) works on it including the AC. It had no bells or whistles on it that could break anyway. It was an amazing van for our family. Three years ago, I bought a pre-owned 2008 Sienna LE, and I am very happy with this one as well. I hope it lasts as long as the 2000 one. It has a more powerful engine so accelerates nicely, though a little noisy, is roomy inside and has a very large cargo area. Toyota finally made the part for the recalled spare tire mount so I had it installed several months ago. This improved the cargo space in the rear because I no longer had the spare in the rear cargo compartment. I find the front seats uncomfortable for my lower back, even with the lumbar support fully extended so I keep a long pillow in the crack of the seat which remedies the problem. I have met other Toyota owners who seem to have the same problem. I was not a fan of the automatic side doors because I found them to be very slow, but they're growing on me. However, the driver’s side automatic door sometimes does not open when door handle is pulled after the car has been sitting for a day or two. But works with the inside button or from the remote. The rear seats fold into the back compartment easily. The middle row captain’s chairs roll forward to create space but are a bit difficult to remove and put back in—mainly because they are very heavy. This van handles well in all types of driving, even in snow. I bought this van with 72K miles on it in May of 2015 (the year bought below doesn't work). I have driven it over 40K miles since purchased and it has not had any problems. Update on 3/21/2018 for the 2000 Sienna: It now has 292,000 miles on it and still going.
Expensive, but worth it.
I purchased the 2008 Toyota Sienna Limited from Carmax with 112,000 miles on it. I've owned it now for three weeks. I'm fairly impressed. Overall gas mileage is a tick under 20 mpg. I'm a single guy with no kids and I drive a minivan, but I'm ok with that. This one is pretty nice and it holds a lot of stuff when I need it to. Superbly flexible and comfortable accommodations for any number of people. It's an expensive car compared to the competition, but hopefully with the Toyota reputation, it'll last a long time.
The minivan to buy
I test drove both the Odyssey and the Sienna and went with the Sienna at the end. The ride is more comfortable and quiet... you dont want to hear that wind noise and feel more bumps while driving do you? Performance is good, it has a lot of power in it, fuel consump. is about 24-28 hwy/18-22 city. Interior looks are great and roomy though there seems to be some cheap looking plastics inside. Handsome look from outside, not so square and bulky.
Very Good...Could be better
I bought this used in 2010 w 45K miles. It has 119k now and is in very good shape. Its a great and comfortable car. It keeps me safe and gets through all the weather. Its pretty darn comfortable too. I feel safe in it and frankly I like it. I have a Yakima roof rack and I added a 2" trailer hitch to pull a small trailer. Its perfect for me and my two kids.
Next time not Toyota
I am not happy with this van. Shortly after new - right out of showroom - things started falling off. On cold days the engine sounds like it is going to blow - dealer says this in normal. Cheap plastic bumpers come loose and have to put back in place. Found nuts, clips etc on the floor. Drivers seat uncomfortable on long trips. No automatic head lights. This van is less than a year old and looks and sounds like it is 5. Cheaper than Kia, Honda and Nissan and now I know why! Will Toyota run and hide again when major issues like engine failure - or after class action lawsuit scares them will they "Voluntarilly" fix problems. I have never heard a new engine sound so bad at start up.
