Used 1999 Toyota Sienna Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sienna
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/462.0 mi.336.0/462.0 mi.336.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5200 rpm194 hp @ 5200 rpm194 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
Front shoulder room60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity131 cu.ft.131 cu.ft.131 cu.ft.
Length193.5 in.193.5 in.193.5 in.
Curb weight3760 lbs.3825 lbs.3825 lbs.
Height67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Wheel base114.2 in.114.2 in.114.2 in.
Width73.4 in.73.4 in.73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Black
  • Napa Burgundy Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Denim Blue Pearl
  • Frosted Iris Metallic
  • Sable Pearl
  • Super White
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
Interior Colorsno
  • Gray
  • Oak
  • Gray
  • Oak
