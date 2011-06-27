Estimated values
2004 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,813
|$14,673
|$17,452
|Clean
|$8,827
|$13,226
|$15,702
|Average
|$6,855
|$10,331
|$12,202
|Rough
|$4,884
|$7,436
|$8,702
Estimated values
2004 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,752
|$15,825
|$18,195
|Clean
|$10,572
|$14,264
|$16,370
|Average
|$8,210
|$11,142
|$12,721
|Rough
|$5,849
|$8,019
|$9,072