Estimated values
1999 BMW Z3 2.8 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,300
|$10,181
|$12,295
|Clean
|$5,599
|$9,072
|$10,960
|Average
|$4,199
|$6,856
|$8,288
|Rough
|$2,798
|$4,640
|$5,616
Estimated values
1999 BMW Z3 2.3 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,593
|$5,805
|$7,011
|Clean
|$3,194
|$5,173
|$6,249
|Average
|$2,395
|$3,910
|$4,726
|Rough
|$1,596
|$2,646
|$3,202
Estimated values
1999 BMW Z3 2.8 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,597
|$5,741
|$6,909
|Clean
|$3,197
|$5,116
|$6,159
|Average
|$2,398
|$3,866
|$4,657
|Rough
|$1,598
|$2,617
|$3,156