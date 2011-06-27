Estimated values
2019 BMW X2 M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,383
|$37,589
|$39,093
|Clean
|$35,740
|$36,922
|$38,385
|Average
|$34,456
|$35,586
|$36,971
|Rough
|$33,171
|$34,251
|$35,556
Estimated values
2019 BMW X2 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,623
|$30,047
|$31,809
|Clean
|$28,118
|$29,513
|$31,234
|Average
|$27,107
|$28,446
|$30,082
|Rough
|$26,097
|$27,379
|$28,931
Estimated values
2019 BMW X2 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,988
|$31,462
|$33,288
|Clean
|$29,458
|$30,903
|$32,685
|Average
|$28,399
|$29,786
|$31,481
|Rough
|$27,341
|$28,668
|$30,276