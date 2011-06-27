Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews

Back to a RAV4 after a 2 year hiatus stevefromtheburbs , 09/05/2020 95 of 98 people found this review helpful I took two years off from a RAV4, for a Buick Encore. I regret my decision to leave my RAV4 last time although my last RAV4 wasn't equipped with things I needed for my wife, like heated seats and a power driver seat for when she drove it. These were crucial for someone with back problems, but I hadn't considered it when I bought it, not realizing that it would be such a big problem for her - but it was. The Encore had all of this, and then some. What the Encore didn't have was (1) a passenger arm rest - don't think of this as trivial, it is a downright burden if you have back problems or take a long trip and (2) space is a premium that we simply could not live without any longer. We were bumping elbows constantly, trying to share a single driver seat arm rest, and nowhere to put our packages/bags/boxes because the cargo area was pretty small. We have a 90lb German Shepherd and 12lb Chihuahua and take them with us everywhere when we travel together (nights/weekends). I started to get claustrophobic all the time, got annoyed bumping elbows all the time, and going out together was getting more difficult to endure. So, I took a bath on my trade and got back into a RAV4. I got the SE model. Why? Power driver's seat and heated leather-like seats. The SE is a sporty model and it looks sharp, but I only got it because it had what a I needed, without anything more. The Limited is a step-up, but we didn't need all it had to offer vs. saving some money. I bought the 2018 because the 2019 slope of the rear will cut off much needed cargo room. I needed cargo space and now have it. The rear seats fold completely flat (gas model) and even when up, give plenty of storage vs. the Encore. I miss some things that the Encore had that the RAV4 doesn't, like remote start, or Onstar, yes. But not enough to get past the lack of space. The Encore also had some annoyances, like the drivers seat seams coming apart (supple leather, cheap stitches), and the auto air/heat not working like it should. The ride, handling, look, feel, fit and finish, etc. are fine with the RAV4, although some minor dash rattling and center arm rest rattling reminds me I'm in a RAV4, nearly perfect, but with minor annoyances. Ah, but the space. The passenger seat sits annoyingly close to the dash, but you get used to it. I know it is closer than I would like to allow for plenty of rear seat leg room. The lack of a real GPS in anything less than the Limited is shameful, in today's world of electronics. The Scoutlink GPS workaround on the SE kinda works okay, but is glitchy and sometimes shuts off mid-trip. The radio and speakers are fine, and I remember the JBL system was a bigger disappointment because all the sound came out of the front center speaker like an AM Radio from a 1975 sedan. The LED lights (headlights) are something that you should know are the best in the car industry right now. Plenty of light, spread out in front of you, and the high beams are LED as well. The bright LED daytime running lights (SE and Limited) are amazingly bright and function as parking lights as well. The LED tail lights and brake lights are more than adequate to warn drivers behind you. The air/heat work like a dream. The rear power lift gate is slow, but a nice upgrade and very reliable. The halogen fog lights point too close to the ground, but no biggie. The safety sense suite of things (Drifting from lane with correction, emergency braking, dynamic radar cruise control, auto high beams, and on mine the blind spot monitors on the mirrors are amazing. There is nothing more you could want in a car, it really feels good to be back in a RAV4. I tried lots of others and everything else was a disappointment. The RAV4, the 2018 version is one worth getting before they are all gone. Oh yes, the transmission is a perfect shifter, the engine smooth and quiet, the ride mostly decent, and the handling (SE model) is very sporty feeling. I will be keeping this one, and I'm only sorry I got rid of my 2015 Limited, it had everything I needed and wanted. I did a trade in for a RAV4 hybrid to save a few bucks, and only spent lots more going round and round until I got back to the 2018 RAV4 SE model. I'm nearly 300lbs and about 6' tall. If I can get cozy and feel comfortable in this so can you. MPG on highway nearer to 30. MPG in city/suburbs with lots of lights/traffic, about 21. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reliable compact SUV Tom , 02/16/2018 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 105 of 109 people found this review helpful Probably the 8th Toyota / Lexus car I have purchased. Purchased for my son who attends college in upstate New York, lots of snow.... The Rav-4 has a comfortable ride with all the safety features standard. For a compact SUV it has plenty of cargo space and a comfortable rear seat. I am 6'3" tall and the front seats give me plenty of leg room. My final decision to purchase the Rav-4 boiled down to three things, Great reliability / Toyota's hold their value and the safety features. 1 year of ownership.... No problems. Toyota's 2 years of free maintenance is another great feature the car comes with. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Vehicle Emma , 01/27/2019 SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful The 2018 RAV4 has excellent ride, comfort, and safety technology. I was ambivalent about getting the advanced technology package with parking sensors, surround cameras, front collision avoidance, and lane change detector, but now that I have it, very glad I did. Considered purchasing a Honda CRV or Subaru, but the RAV has better features and comfort. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Third Rav-4, love them Kevin , 08/19/2018 Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 79 of 83 people found this review helpful I just recently purchased a 2018 Rav-4 Adventure. This is the third Rav-4 I have owned in a row, 2012 Rav-4 XLE, 2015 Rav-4 XLE, and now the 2018 Rav-4 Adventure. I travel A LOT for my job putting over 40,000 miles a year on each of the Rav-4's. I can truthfully say I have not had one bit of problem with the past two and do not expect any problems with this one. The last two I traded with over 120,000 miles on each and only thing I done to them is the change tires, 2012 at 86,000 miles and the 2015 at 104,000 miles. Not bad for tires that came with the vehicle. I changed brakes at around 86,000 miles on both. I changed wiper blades once on each, and changed oil and filters on schedule. Neither had a tuneup, never even changed a light bulb. That is it, and I mean that is it. Not one warranty issue with any of them. The 2018 has about the same power as the 2015. The 2012 I felt did not have quite as much power but still respectable. No problem cursing 75 mph even through PA and TN mountains. Both the 2015 and 2018 have the 6 speed automatic. I believe the 2012 also had a 6 speed automatic but don't remember for sure. All three are All Wheel Drive. I read all the reviews good and bad, and even how the placement of the cruise control is a deal breaker for one person. To each their own I guess and not out to judge others. I have also read that the Rav-4 does not handle as good as other suv's and power is not as good. I can tell you that the Rav-4 corners well and holds the road. It of course is not going to handle like a corvette, then again it is not a $62,000.00 car. It has a sharp turning radius and can get into some very tight spots easily. It is a fun vehicle to drive. The All Wheel Drive is a must for me and the past two Rav-4's I never got stuck, ever. I have been able to get down the road even when I could not see the road and felt like I was in control. I have pushed snow with the front bumper and heard it sliding across the bottom under me yet it did not spin a wheel and kept going. Yes I got the Adventure this time as it has more ground clearance. I did mention I drive in some nasty winters. When I purchased my 2015 Rav-4 I decided to never reset the average MPH to see what the average would be. At 122,000 miles the average was 28.4 miles per gallon. I do A Lot of highway driving but I do not baby it. 75 cruising speeds. This is off regular gas. My wife had a 2008 Suzuki. After multiple times in the garage then the starter switch went bad. Then the rear hatch door release did not want to work half the time. She loved the Rav-4 so much she purchased a 2015 Rav-4 LEalso, so I guess I could say this is my 4th Rav-4 now. No issues with hers either. Every car out there has plus and minus things about them. None are perfect. No one vehicle fits everyone. What one person thinks is poor handling another thinks is great. Everyone has to test it for themselves and make their own opinion. I can say if you are looking for a reliable vehicle that just keeps going down the road with little costs to operate, and holds it's resale value better than almost anything out there, you cannot beat Toyota. My hat go off to them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse