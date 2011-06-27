Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RAV4 SUV
Adventure 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,237*
Total Cash Price
$22,921
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,641*
Total Cash Price
$30,787
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,945*
Total Cash Price
$31,686
Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,967*
Total Cash Price
$31,011
SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,888*
Total Cash Price
$23,371
LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,585*
Total Cash Price
$22,472
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,248*
Total Cash Price
$32,584
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,585*
Total Cash Price
$22,472
Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,821*
Total Cash Price
$25,393
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,405*
Total Cash Price
$27,865
Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,776*
Total Cash Price
$26,742
XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,012*
Total Cash Price
$29,663
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV Adventure 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$740
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$3,812
|Maintenance
|$622
|$414
|$1,813
|$1,500
|$1,083
|$5,433
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,240
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,408
|Financing
|$1,233
|$990
|$734
|$459
|$166
|$3,583
|Depreciation
|$4,228
|$1,902
|$1,690
|$1,518
|$1,384
|$10,722
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,393
|$5,624
|$6,733
|$6,097
|$5,390
|$33,237
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$5,120
|Maintenance
|$836
|$556
|$2,434
|$2,015
|$1,455
|$7,297
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,666
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,891
|Financing
|$1,656
|$1,330
|$986
|$617
|$223
|$4,813
|Depreciation
|$5,679
|$2,555
|$2,270
|$2,039
|$1,859
|$14,401
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,616
|$7,554
|$9,043
|$8,188
|$7,239
|$44,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$5,269
|Maintenance
|$860
|$572
|$2,506
|$2,074
|$1,497
|$7,510
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,715
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,946
|Financing
|$1,705
|$1,369
|$1,015
|$635
|$230
|$4,953
|Depreciation
|$5,844
|$2,630
|$2,336
|$2,098
|$1,913
|$14,822
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,985
|$7,775
|$9,307
|$8,428
|$7,450
|$45,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$5,157
|Maintenance
|$842
|$560
|$2,452
|$2,030
|$1,466
|$7,350
|Repairs
|$141
|$339
|$498
|$581
|$679
|$2,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,904
|Financing
|$1,668
|$1,340
|$994
|$621
|$225
|$4,848
|Depreciation
|$5,720
|$2,574
|$2,287
|$2,053
|$1,873
|$14,507
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,708
|$7,609
|$9,109
|$8,248
|$7,292
|$44,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$3,886
|Maintenance
|$634
|$422
|$1,848
|$1,530
|$1,104
|$5,539
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,265
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,435
|Financing
|$1,257
|$1,010
|$749
|$468
|$170
|$3,654
|Depreciation
|$4,311
|$1,940
|$1,723
|$1,548
|$1,411
|$10,932
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,577
|$5,735
|$6,865
|$6,216
|$5,495
|$33,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$610
|$406
|$1,777
|$1,471
|$1,062
|$5,326
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,216
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,380
|Financing
|$1,209
|$971
|$720
|$450
|$163
|$3,513
|Depreciation
|$4,145
|$1,865
|$1,657
|$1,488
|$1,357
|$10,512
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,209
|$5,514
|$6,601
|$5,977
|$5,284
|$32,585
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,419
|Maintenance
|$885
|$589
|$2,577
|$2,133
|$1,540
|$7,723
|Repairs
|$148
|$357
|$523
|$610
|$713
|$2,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,763
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,001
|Financing
|$1,753
|$1,408
|$1,044
|$653
|$236
|$5,094
|Depreciation
|$6,010
|$2,704
|$2,403
|$2,158
|$1,968
|$15,242
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,353
|$7,995
|$9,571
|$8,667
|$7,662
|$47,248
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$610
|$406
|$1,777
|$1,471
|$1,062
|$5,326
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,216
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,380
|Financing
|$1,209
|$971
|$720
|$450
|$163
|$3,513
|Depreciation
|$4,145
|$1,865
|$1,657
|$1,488
|$1,357
|$10,512
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,209
|$5,514
|$6,601
|$5,977
|$5,284
|$32,585
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$4,223
|Maintenance
|$689
|$459
|$2,008
|$1,662
|$1,200
|$6,018
|Repairs
|$115
|$278
|$408
|$476
|$556
|$1,833
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,374
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,559
|Financing
|$1,366
|$1,097
|$814
|$508
|$184
|$3,970
|Depreciation
|$4,684
|$2,107
|$1,872
|$1,681
|$1,533
|$11,879
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,406
|$6,231
|$7,459
|$6,754
|$5,971
|$36,821
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$4,634
|Maintenance
|$756
|$503
|$2,203
|$1,824
|$1,317
|$6,604
|Repairs
|$126
|$305
|$448
|$522
|$610
|$2,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,508
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,711
|Financing
|$1,499
|$1,204
|$893
|$558
|$202
|$4,356
|Depreciation
|$5,140
|$2,313
|$2,055
|$1,845
|$1,683
|$13,035
|Fuel
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$8,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,419
|$6,837
|$8,185
|$7,411
|$6,552
|$40,405
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$915
|$942
|$4,447
|Maintenance
|$726
|$483
|$2,115
|$1,750
|$1,264
|$6,338
|Repairs
|$121
|$293
|$430
|$501
|$585
|$1,930
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,642
|Financing
|$1,439
|$1,155
|$857
|$536
|$194
|$4,180
|Depreciation
|$4,933
|$2,219
|$1,972
|$1,771
|$1,615
|$12,509
|Fuel
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$7,729
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,959
|$6,562
|$7,855
|$7,113
|$6,288
|$38,776
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$957
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$4,933
|Maintenance
|$805
|$536
|$2,346
|$1,942
|$1,402
|$7,030
|Repairs
|$135
|$325
|$477
|$556
|$649
|$2,141
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,605
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,822
|Financing
|$1,596
|$1,282
|$950
|$594
|$215
|$4,637
|Depreciation
|$5,471
|$2,462
|$2,187
|$1,964
|$1,791
|$13,876
|Fuel
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,156
|$7,278
|$8,713
|$7,890
|$6,975
|$43,012
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 RAV4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota RAV4 in Virginia is:not available
