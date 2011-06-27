  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2015 RAV4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
RAV4 Travel Packageyes
Cargo Managementyes
Outdoor Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Color Keyed Appearance Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Protectoryes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
10" Overhead DVD Systemyes
All-Weather Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Electrochromic Mirroryes
SofTech Seatingyes
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigationyes
Homelinkyes
Front Seat Heatersyes
Carpet Mats w/Lipped Trunk Matyes
Shift Knobyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Net Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
LED Daytime Running LIghtsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
2 Piece Rear Splashguardsyes
Height-Adjustable Power Liftgateyes
18" BBS Silver Finish Alloys w/Michelin Tiresyes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Accent Stripeyes
4 Piece Front & Rear Splashguardsyes
Running Boardsyes
Body SIde Moldingyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity73.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3585 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1015 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length179.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Height67.1 in.
EPA interior volume139.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hot Lava
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
  • Latte, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
