Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews

Nice Little SUV Ed , 01/21/2017 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 56 of 58 people found this review helpful Thought I would share my experiences in case someone is looking for a nice used vehicle. I've owned my Rav since it was brand new(2010). Very reliable vehicle. Have had next to zero issues except recalls which cost nothing except a little time. The V6 engine is probably the strongest part of the car. Tremendous acceleration, smooth, and avg. 22 mpg. I'm still on my original brake pads and I'm at 50,000 miles. The cargo space is deceivingly big inside. Mine has the spare tire on the rear gate, but that is actually an advantage because it opens up a lot of underneath storage inside the cargo area. The few downsides would be that the rear seats are a little hard (but they do have plenty of room and they recline), the steering is a little numb on center, and their is torque steer if you gun it from a standstill (and I have 4wd). But the engine is so powerful there is no need to gun it. The 4wd drive is very good and includes a lock feature for really slippery conditions. Because it's a 2010 it doesn't have all the latest technology, but if you're looking for a dependable car that's fairly comfortable with a lot of room and a great engine, you'll be happy. In a few years I plan to give this car to my daughter for her first car. UPDATE-Jan. 2019 Still loving the reliability. Ready to hand this over to my daughter with no reservations. Still on the original brake pads at 59,000 miles. These new turbo 4 cylinder engines can't touch the smoothness, the power, and reliability of this 6 cylinder engine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great so far! smokey10 , 10/29/2010 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought my RAV4 7 months ago and I've never liked a car better than my new one. Ride is smooth enough and all these things I read on reviews about vibrating and stuff, never experienced it except when I'm driving on rough roads and unpaved ones, quite expected I would think. My car is the limited model and the convenience of the features really fits me well. The only thing I don't like about my car is how much I paid for it. Gas mileage is very reasonable since I'm primarily the only passenger plus my little dog, we're so happy to go out of town occasionally on weekends with comfort. I agree it's no escalade nor a Land Rover, but it certainly fits most responsible,low profile people like me

Great Value Vehicle-Terrible Bluetooth Instructions! hysteria , 05/12/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful My wife and I both love this vehicle. We've taken it on 2 very long trips and it perfoms great. We get over 26 mpg. Our only gripe is that the bluetooth instructions in the owner's manual are complete garbage! I've had to take it to the dealer 3 times to get the bluetooth working. The rep at the dealership (who told me she had to "go to school to learn how to program phones for Toyota's bluetooth technology) had major problems trying to get our phones synched up. It took her over 40 minutes to get it working. She also stated NOT to follow the owner's manual instructions. What should be an easy application made difficult by Toyota's good for nothing instructions.

Good Value Vehicle avrz10 , 09/16/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I have 120,000 miles on the car, maintenance includes oil changes, tires, brakes. What else can you ask for, Road noise is a little loud, comfort is ok, This is a good vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value