Used 1998 Toyota RAV4 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 RAV4
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232123
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg20/24 mpg21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/413.1 mi.306.0/367.2 mi.321.3/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.15.3 gal.15.3 gal.
Combined MPG232123
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm132 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm132 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 5400 rpm127 hp @ 5400 rpm127 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.33.5 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.38.6 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room39.6 in.39.6 in.56.0 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.33.9 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.50.2 in.53.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.35 cu.ft.58 cu.ft.
Length147.6 in.147.6 in.163.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight2524 lbs.2701 lbs.2668 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.9.3 cu.ft.26.8 cu.ft.
Height64.8 in.65.2 in.65.0 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.86.6 in.94.9 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sedona Sunset Metallic
  • White
  • Radiant Red
  • Prussian Red Pearl Metallic
