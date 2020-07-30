Used 1998 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

8,338 listings
RAV4 Reviews & Specs
  • 1998 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1998 Toyota RAV4

    147,696 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1997 Toyota RAV4

    213,156 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,700

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1999 Toyota RAV4

    256,768 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1999 Toyota RAV4

    216,992 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,444

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1997 Toyota RAV4

    81,526 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,979

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1997 Toyota RAV4

    186,277 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,422

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota RAV4
    used

    2000 Toyota RAV4

    195,752 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota RAV4 in Gold
    used

    2001 Toyota RAV4

    209,467 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,982

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota RAV4 in Black
    used

    2001 Toyota RAV4

    206,916 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,904

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota RAV4 in White
    used

    2001 Toyota RAV4

    214,431 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,800

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2001 Toyota RAV4

    165,631 miles

    $4,700

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota RAV4 in Gold
    used

    2001 Toyota RAV4

    198,408 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,555

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    203,902 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,250

    $1,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    146,582 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    106,413 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,550

    $1,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    243,944 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,350

    $627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4 in Gold
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    141,603 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,500

    $543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    62,222 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4

My work horse!
Kathryn Porter Leary,03/16/2017
4dr SUV
***UPDATES: 410,000 (yes, those are 3 zeros after the comma) later and still kicking!! I would buy this car again and again! My hope is that my 5 year old will be able to take her driving test with it!***I bought my 1998 Rav4 off of a used car lot in 2006. It had almost 80,000 miles on it. It was my everything car! Daily commuter (160 miles round trip DAILY), dog shows, camping trips, Burning Man, kid shuttle, etc. It currently has 396,000 miles on it 10 years later. I would guess that half of those miles I added are highway and the other half are stop and go commute traffic. I have loaded it with gear for week long camping trips, 4 dogs in kennels, 3 kids with backpacks, stuffed animals and Goldfish Crackers. I was even able to put a Washing Machine in it (and still closed the doors)! Hands down the most reliable, convenient, easiest car I have ever owned. If it keeps on 'truckin', it will be the car I teach all 3 of my girls how to drive. There are ZERO blind spots. I have often joked that is it a 'fish bowl on wheels'. Maintenance costs have been minimal. My husband is a mechanic and he is in awe about the lack of attention he needs to give my car. Brakes are STILL THE ORIGINALS! (Take that, Bay Area traffic!)! It blew a head gasket about 3 years ago and he pulled it out and took it to a machine shop to have it fixed. The guys at the shop commented on the shape of the engine and that we should, 'keep this car forever'. I will. I know it will hit 400k within the next few months but I'm already looking at 500k! The only issue I have with it (and boy is it a minor issue) is the cup holders. They are placed just below the CD player (that I never use, but I digress) and they are too small for your standard commuter coffee cup. They will hold a coffee cup from any take out place but they holder are very shallow. The cups wobble and may lead to a mocha spilling directly into the CD player (it happened...it wasn't pretty...I don't use the CD player anyway). I wedge my commuter cup in between the passenger seat and the e-brake if I need to set it down. I LOVE MY RAV4!
