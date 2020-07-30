Used 1998 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
- used
1998 Toyota RAV4147,696 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 213,156 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,700
- used
1999 Toyota RAV4256,768 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- used
1999 Toyota RAV4216,992 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,444
- 81,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,979
- 186,277 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,422
- used
2000 Toyota RAV4195,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 209,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,982
- 206,916 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,904
- 214,431 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,800
- 165,631 miles
$4,700
- 198,408 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,555
- 203,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250$1,203 Below Market
- 146,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$889 Below Market
- 106,413 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,550$1,061 Below Market
- 243,944 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,350$627 Below Market
- 141,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$543 Below Market
- 62,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Kathryn Porter Leary,03/16/2017
4dr SUV
***UPDATES: 410,000 (yes, those are 3 zeros after the comma) later and still kicking!! I would buy this car again and again! My hope is that my 5 year old will be able to take her driving test with it!***I bought my 1998 Rav4 off of a used car lot in 2006. It had almost 80,000 miles on it. It was my everything car! Daily commuter (160 miles round trip DAILY), dog shows, camping trips, Burning Man, kid shuttle, etc. It currently has 396,000 miles on it 10 years later. I would guess that half of those miles I added are highway and the other half are stop and go commute traffic. I have loaded it with gear for week long camping trips, 4 dogs in kennels, 3 kids with backpacks, stuffed animals and Goldfish Crackers. I was even able to put a Washing Machine in it (and still closed the doors)! Hands down the most reliable, convenient, easiest car I have ever owned. If it keeps on 'truckin', it will be the car I teach all 3 of my girls how to drive. There are ZERO blind spots. I have often joked that is it a 'fish bowl on wheels'. Maintenance costs have been minimal. My husband is a mechanic and he is in awe about the lack of attention he needs to give my car. Brakes are STILL THE ORIGINALS! (Take that, Bay Area traffic!)! It blew a head gasket about 3 years ago and he pulled it out and took it to a machine shop to have it fixed. The guys at the shop commented on the shape of the engine and that we should, 'keep this car forever'. I will. I know it will hit 400k within the next few months but I'm already looking at 500k! The only issue I have with it (and boy is it a minor issue) is the cup holders. They are placed just below the CD player (that I never use, but I digress) and they are too small for your standard commuter coffee cup. They will hold a coffee cup from any take out place but they holder are very shallow. The cups wobble and may lead to a mocha spilling directly into the CD player (it happened...it wasn't pretty...I don't use the CD player anyway). I wedge my commuter cup in between the passenger seat and the e-brake if I need to set it down. I LOVE MY RAV4!