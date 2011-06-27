2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RAV4 Hybrid SUV
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,906*
Total Cash Price
$31,735
XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,913*
Total Cash Price
$42,625
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,163*
Total Cash Price
$31,113
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,400*
Total Cash Price
$43,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RAV4 Hybrid SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$942
|$976
|$1,010
|$4,720
|Maintenance
|$109
|$567
|$482
|$1,856
|$2,246
|$5,261
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$443
|$871
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,315
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,482
|Financing
|$1,706
|$1,373
|$1,016
|$635
|$231
|$4,961
|Depreciation
|$3,656
|$3,051
|$2,889
|$3,386
|$3,209
|$16,190
|Fuel
|$832
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$4,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,499
|$6,801
|$6,381
|$8,108
|$8,117
|$37,906
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RAV4 Hybrid SUV XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,182
|$1,223
|$1,266
|$1,311
|$1,356
|$6,339
|Maintenance
|$147
|$762
|$648
|$2,493
|$3,017
|$7,066
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$406
|$595
|$1,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,766
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,991
|Financing
|$2,292
|$1,844
|$1,365
|$854
|$310
|$6,664
|Depreciation
|$4,910
|$4,098
|$3,880
|$4,548
|$4,310
|$21,746
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,938
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,415
|$9,135
|$8,571
|$10,890
|$10,902
|$50,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RAV4 Hybrid SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$893
|$924
|$957
|$990
|$4,627
|Maintenance
|$107
|$556
|$473
|$1,820
|$2,202
|$5,158
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,289
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,453
|Financing
|$1,673
|$1,346
|$996
|$623
|$226
|$4,864
|Depreciation
|$3,584
|$2,991
|$2,832
|$3,320
|$3,146
|$15,873
|Fuel
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,334
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,332
|$6,668
|$6,256
|$7,949
|$7,958
|$37,163
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RAV4 Hybrid SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,259
|$1,303
|$1,349
|$1,396
|$6,524
|Maintenance
|$151
|$784
|$667
|$2,566
|$3,105
|$7,273
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,817
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,049
|Financing
|$2,359
|$1,898
|$1,404
|$878
|$319
|$6,858
|Depreciation
|$5,053
|$4,217
|$3,993
|$4,681
|$4,436
|$22,381
|Fuel
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$6,111
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,748
|$9,402
|$8,821
|$11,208
|$11,221
|$52,400
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
