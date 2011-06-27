Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RAV4 Hybrid SUV
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,824*
Total Cash Price
$31,071
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,580*
Total Cash Price
$31,692
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,819*
Total Cash Price
$42,567
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,332*
Total Cash Price
$43,810
LE Plus Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,197*
Total Cash Price
$42,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 RAV4 Hybrid SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$4,778
|Maintenance
|$691
|$464
|$2,014
|$1,549
|$1,206
|$5,924
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,663
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,827
|Financing
|$1,671
|$1,344
|$995
|$622
|$225
|$4,857
|Depreciation
|$5,490
|$2,241
|$2,009
|$1,849
|$1,709
|$13,298
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,528
|$6,322
|$7,483
|$6,614
|$5,877
|$37,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 RAV4 Hybrid SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,874
|Maintenance
|$705
|$473
|$2,054
|$1,580
|$1,230
|$6,042
|Repairs
|$121
|$287
|$422
|$494
|$575
|$1,899
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,696
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,864
|Financing
|$1,704
|$1,371
|$1,015
|$634
|$230
|$4,954
|Depreciation
|$5,600
|$2,286
|$2,049
|$1,886
|$1,743
|$13,564
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,759
|$6,448
|$7,633
|$6,746
|$5,995
|$38,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 RAV4 Hybrid SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,546
|Maintenance
|$947
|$636
|$2,759
|$2,122
|$1,652
|$8,116
|Repairs
|$163
|$385
|$567
|$663
|$773
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,278
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,503
|Financing
|$2,289
|$1,841
|$1,363
|$852
|$308
|$6,654
|Depreciation
|$7,521
|$3,070
|$2,752
|$2,533
|$2,341
|$18,218
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,793
|$8,661
|$10,252
|$9,061
|$8,051
|$51,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 RAV4 Hybrid SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$6,737
|Maintenance
|$974
|$654
|$2,840
|$2,184
|$1,700
|$8,353
|Repairs
|$168
|$396
|$584
|$682
|$795
|$2,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,345
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,576
|Financing
|$2,356
|$1,895
|$1,403
|$877
|$317
|$6,848
|Depreciation
|$7,741
|$3,160
|$2,833
|$2,607
|$2,410
|$18,750
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,254
|$8,914
|$10,551
|$9,326
|$8,287
|$53,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 RAV4 Hybrid SUV LE Plus Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$1,398
|$6,594
|Maintenance
|$954
|$640
|$2,779
|$2,138
|$1,664
|$8,175
|Repairs
|$164
|$388
|$571
|$668
|$778
|$2,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,295
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,521
|Financing
|$2,306
|$1,855
|$1,373
|$858
|$311
|$6,703
|Depreciation
|$7,576
|$3,093
|$2,772
|$2,552
|$2,358
|$18,351
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,909
|$8,724
|$10,327
|$9,127
|$8,110
|$52,197
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
