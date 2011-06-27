Used 2016 Toyota Prius Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Prius Hatchback
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,634*
Total Cash Price
$17,867
Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,803*
Total Cash Price
$23,998
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,965*
Total Cash Price
$24,699
Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,053*
Total Cash Price
$17,517
Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,093*
Total Cash Price
$24,173
Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,215*
Total Cash Price
$18,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Prius Hatchback Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$4,044
|Maintenance
|$1,445
|$1,231
|$840
|$285
|$1,923
|$5,724
|Repairs
|$353
|$408
|$478
|$559
|$655
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$977
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,144
|Financing
|$961
|$773
|$571
|$358
|$130
|$2,793
|Depreciation
|$4,293
|$1,748
|$1,539
|$1,364
|$1,224
|$10,168
|Fuel
|$623
|$642
|$661
|$680
|$701
|$3,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,415
|$5,628
|$4,940
|$4,120
|$5,531
|$29,634
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Prius Hatchback Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$1,941
|$1,654
|$1,129
|$382
|$2,582
|$7,688
|Repairs
|$474
|$548
|$643
|$751
|$880
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,312
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,537
|Financing
|$1,291
|$1,038
|$767
|$481
|$174
|$3,751
|Depreciation
|$5,766
|$2,348
|$2,067
|$1,832
|$1,644
|$13,658
|Fuel
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$941
|$4,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,645
|$7,560
|$6,635
|$5,533
|$7,430
|$39,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Prius Hatchback Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,591
|Maintenance
|$1,998
|$1,702
|$1,162
|$393
|$2,658
|$7,913
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,582
|Financing
|$1,328
|$1,069
|$790
|$495
|$179
|$3,861
|Depreciation
|$5,935
|$2,417
|$2,128
|$1,885
|$1,692
|$14,056
|Fuel
|$862
|$887
|$914
|$940
|$969
|$4,571
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,014
|$7,780
|$6,829
|$5,695
|$7,646
|$40,965
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Prius Hatchback Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$1,417
|$1,207
|$824
|$279
|$1,885
|$5,612
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$958
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,122
|Financing
|$942
|$758
|$560
|$351
|$127
|$2,738
|Depreciation
|$4,209
|$1,714
|$1,509
|$1,337
|$1,200
|$9,969
|Fuel
|$611
|$629
|$648
|$667
|$687
|$3,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,230
|$5,518
|$4,843
|$4,039
|$5,423
|$29,053
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Prius Hatchback Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$5,472
|Maintenance
|$1,955
|$1,666
|$1,137
|$385
|$2,601
|$7,745
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$647
|$756
|$886
|$3,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,322
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,548
|Financing
|$1,300
|$1,046
|$773
|$484
|$175
|$3,778
|Depreciation
|$5,808
|$2,365
|$2,082
|$1,845
|$1,656
|$13,757
|Fuel
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$920
|$948
|$4,474
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,737
|$7,615
|$6,683
|$5,574
|$7,484
|$40,093
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Prius Hatchback Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$875
|$4,124
|Maintenance
|$1,474
|$1,255
|$857
|$290
|$1,960
|$5,836
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$996
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,167
|Financing
|$980
|$788
|$582
|$365
|$132
|$2,848
|Depreciation
|$4,377
|$1,783
|$1,569
|$1,390
|$1,248
|$10,368
|Fuel
|$635
|$654
|$674
|$694
|$714
|$3,372
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,599
|$5,739
|$5,037
|$4,201
|$5,640
|$30,215
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Prius
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Prius in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Toyota Prius info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018
- Used Honda Pilot 2017
- Used Tesla Model S 2016
- Used Toyota Prius
- Used Chevrolet Corvette
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2017
- Used Honda CR-V 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2014
- Used Tesla Model 3 2018
- Used Kia Telluride
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2020 Porsche 911
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- 2020 Volvo XC60
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2018 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Honda Trucks
- Best Volkswagen SUVs
- Best Volkswagen Hybrids
- Best Acura Sedans
- Best Volkswagen Hatchbacks
- Best Volkswagen Sedans
- Best Toyota Coupes
- Best Acura Luxury Vehicles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan
- 2020 Toyota Highlander
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Toyota Sequoia
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- 2018 Toyota 4Runner
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner SUV
- 2020 Toyota Avalon
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2018 Nissan LEAF
- 2019 Kia Rio Hatchback
- 2016 Scion tC
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2020 Acura ILX
- 2020 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2020 Buick Regal Sportback